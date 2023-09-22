I'm giving my kitchen a cozy fall makeover - these are the 9 pieces of decor I've got my eye on
Our shopping editor's picks of her favorite fall kitchen decor items to buy to give your home a seasonal lift
I love giving my home a seasonal makeover, and with fall's tendency for gloomy weather and lack of daylight hours, it's the perfect time to enlist the help of decor to turn my home, room by room, into a cozy space. With a rich palette of browns, reds and oranges that mimic the turn of nature taking place in my garden, and beautiful textiles that bring warmth and coziness, there is so much you can do with decor to create a safe cocooning space that celebrates the season.
The kitchen is no exception, and while it's not typically a space reserved for decor, we're seeing more and more kitchen decor used in these rooms to bring character and charm. And I particularly love decor that has a seasonal twist - a vase of fresh, wildflowers in the summer, a fruit bowl displaying the season's harvest. So with that in mind, I've scoured the best home decor websites for decorative pieces to bring a cheery autumnal atmosphere to your kitchen this fall.
Cozy fall decor to buy for your kitchen
Material: Olive
Price: From $148
I love an olive chopping board, and this rustic board has been beautifully polished so you can really see the grain. The perfect piece of fall decor, it's practical for chopping, but also will look beautiful leaning on a kitchen shelf so you can enjoy the board as a piece of kitchen wall decor.
Size: 6½" H x 3½" W x 6½" D
Price: $27.50
Keeping to a strictly fall color palette, this orange glass jug is a perfect kitchen addition to bring that autumnal color scheme to the room. It is handcrafted and blown by London-based glass artist, Jochen Holzon, and it's currently on sale for an absolute bargain.
Material: Rattan
Price: $29.95
Rattan is another material that has connotations of fall with its pale brown colorway that will work for an autumnal scheme. Make a great accent for the center of your kitchen island and fill your bowl with the harvest of the season.
Dimensions: 31.5"H
Price: $38
There is nothing that says fall quite like dried flowers. With connotations of the harvest, this preserved bunch from Anthropologie adds height, texture to your kitchen countertop or island and don't have to be looked after like fresh plants.
Material: Glass
Price: $16
I'm quite picky when it comes to Halloween decor, but I'm noticing quite a lot of tasteful items out there this year. These light-up glass pumpkins are far from tacky, bringing twinkly light to your kitchen - perfect for fall right up until Thanksgiving.
Material: Mango wood
Price: $36.99
I love a cake stand as a kitchen accessory - used for cakes or displaying canapes or even a cheese board, this is perfect for the entertaining season. Mango wood gives it a cozy, rustic kitchen feel too.
Dimensions: 20½" H x 13⅞" W x 13⅞" D
Price: $196
Kitchen lighting is as important in the kitchen as it is in all other rooms of the home. I love this mini table lamp's pleats in a vivid red. The shade has a polished brass base and will create a beautiful pool of light on your kitchen countertop.
Price: $45
A beautiful cook book is the perfect piece of decor. On display in the kitchen, it's like a beautiful coffee table book. This from Anna Jones is one of my favorites, bursting with autumnal dishes that celebrate the feasts of the fall.
Dimensions: 8.3"L x 4.1"W x 3"H
Price: $35
A butter dish is super useful and functional piece, but it's not a kitchen essential, that's why they should be beautiful pieces of china that also work as decorative items. I love Le Creuset's bright orange best out of all the colorways as it brings a jolt of energy and joy to the kitchen, and this would work perfectly in a fall-inspired kitchen.
What decor should I have on display in the kitchen?
To add a feeling of homeliness to the space, decor is as important in the kitchen as it is in all other rooms of the house. It is a space where friends and family congregate, so it needs to feel welcoming and lived in, and decor is a great way to achieve this. 'Kitchen accessories are a great way to then build on those key elements and add a visual pop and some personality,' says Regan Baker of Regan Baker Design.
But curating an eclectic space requires the careful selection of a small number of beloved items rather than culminating lots of random things. 'Start off by picking the most special and sentimental objects you have and work from there. Think about connections - be it color, texture, shape - between things, and let that be how you shape the space,' says designer, Naomi Astley Clarke.
For example, a group of vases with garden branches and flowers to bring the outside in. A beautiful statement bowl full of fruit can also work well. I love kitchen accessories and decor that double up as functional pieces, a china butter dish in a color pop shade, a pestle and mortar made of marble to bring a luxe feel - these practical pieces too can be beautiful.
