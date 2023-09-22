I'm giving my kitchen a cozy fall makeover - these are the 9 pieces of decor I've got my eye on

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I love giving my home a seasonal makeover, and with fall's tendency for gloomy weather and lack of daylight hours, it's the perfect time to enlist the help of decor to turn my home, room by room, into a cozy space. With a rich palette of browns, reds and oranges that mimic the turn of nature taking place in my garden, and beautiful textiles that bring warmth and coziness, there is so much you can do with decor to create a safe cocooning space that celebrates the season.

The kitchen is no exception, and while it's not typically a space reserved for decor, we're seeing more and more kitchen decor used in these rooms to bring character and charm. And I particularly love decor that has a seasonal twist - a vase of fresh, wildflowers in the summer, a fruit bowl displaying the season's harvest. So with that in mind, I've scoured the best home decor websites for decorative pieces to bring a cheery autumnal atmosphere to your kitchen this fall.

Cozy fall decor to buy for your kitchen

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.