Yes it's early, but Halloween decor is happening - what to get before it sells out
It's never too early for spooky season. Shop these stylish items for a tasteful theme this Halloween
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Think it's too early for spooky season? Think again. Summer might be in full swing, but October will soon be around to haunt us, and there's already some frightfully cool Halloween decor creeping up on us to prepare our homes for the occasion.
Even if you're too busy enjoying iced teas by the pool to start thinking about the scariest date in the calendar, the best home decor stores aren't. The likes of Anthropologie, IKEA, and Burke Decor have all recently released new products to shop so that you can transform your home into the Addams family mansion - and it's as stylish and sophisticated as Morticia herself. Dare to take a glance? Here are nine pieces we're loving to get you in the spooky spirit.
Price: $19.99
Material: Cotton
Have you ever seen a cuter ghost than the one printed on this throw? Made from 100% cotton, this fringed blanket from IKEA is perfect for cuddling up under when the nights get colder, darker, and spookier, (but if you ask us, the subtle monochrome palette will see you through the rest of the year, too).
Price: $172.70
Quantity: Set of 3
Who said Halloween can't be glamorous? These glass pumpkins are too beautiful to only display for one month of the year. The differently shaped gourds come in various colors and are crafted from hand-blown glass. They're also designed to complement one another as the perfect trio for your console table, living room shelf, or mantel decor.
Price: $38
Scent: Pumpkin clove
Set the mood for fall with this fragrant pumpkin clove candle from Capri Blue (who make the best scented candles), available at Anthropologie. It comes in a beautiful speckled glass vessel and has delicious notes of homemade pumpkin pie with a heavy dose of cinnamon thrown in for good measure. It's like packing all the best parts of fall into a jar.
Price: $12.99
Material: Ceramic
Here's one for the minimalists out there. This simple yet elegant gourd-shaped decoration is perfect for a more understated Halloween theme. Standing at just 6 inches tall, it's a super cute addition to your shelves, tabletop, or windowsill, and it pairs especially well with black accents for a dramatically spooky aesthetic.
Price: $368
Color: Blue
Bring the spooky vibes into your kitchen with this pumpkin-shaped cocotte dish from Le Creuset, complete with a stem-shaped handle. Inspired by a timeless fairy tale design, it promises to bring some magic to the table, and it's perfect for your seasonal soups and stews. The cast iron dish also comes in two colors, white and blue, so there's one to suit your space.
Price: $12.99
Color: Purple
It wouldn't be Halloween without some novelty lighting, but this tasteful ghost outline lamp from IKEA gets it right. The LED tabletop has a purple light to create a creepy atmosphere but without the horror of more over-the-top ideas. It's bang on trend for a spooky Halloween tablescape too. Integrate it into your centerpiece to bring some drama to the table.
Price: $20
Material: Glass
This single-stem glass vase has a whimsical feel and reflects light beautifully, making it an excellent choice for a windowsill. Made of delicate borosilicate glass, the gourd silhouette is the perfect base for a short stem of pampas grass or a fall flower like a chrysanthemum, helping to bring a touch of elegance to your home this Halloween.
Price: $20.99
Color: Black
It wouldn't be Halloween without a dramatic candlestick, and a black one at that. The bold silhouette of this one from H&M Home makes a magnificent accent piece on a mantel or dining table when used with a taper candle, perfect for the scary season. If you want an Addams family aesthetic, it doesn't get much better than this.
Price: $16
Color: Orange
Bring a more innocently nostalgic Halloween theme to your home and your morning coffee with this harvest-inspired mug from Anthropologie. The handpainted design lends a rustic touch to this pumpkin-shaped mug, which comes in various colors. If you ask us, it's too good to hide behind a cupboard. Place it on your kitchen shelving to bask in its full glory.
Get the Livingetc Newsletter
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Lilith Hudson is the Staff Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week.
-
-
What colors attract mosquitoes into the home? 3 colors to avoid, and which will repel this unwelcome visitors
Mosquitoes are a pesky pest that love to make their way into our homes and yards. We speak to an expert about the best ways to keep them at bay
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
5 front yard mistakes landscape designers say you should avoid – and what to do instead
From planting to hardscape, these common errors are best avoided – instead take note of these kerb-appeal-friendly ideas
By Ellen Finch Published
-
The best, most design-forward side tables that our shopping editor thinks will bring something special to your living room
Is your living room even complete without a side table? These are our shopping editor's favorite buys to snap up now
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
Looking for the perfect coffee table for a small living room? Our shopping editor's picks make the most of tiny spaces
Our shopping editor is convinced that any of these 9 coffee tables is perfect for a small living space
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
Here are the best calming, organic, and minimalist things I’ve found in the home decor sales this week
Our shopping editor has taken all the hard work out of shopping the sales with these relaxed-yet-elevated pieces (that you can now get for less!)
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
I shop for a living and I’m seeing scallop-edged decor everywhere right now - so I rounded up my favorites just for you
Wavy decor is reigning supreme in home stores right now and I’m obsessed, so I’ve selected the best styles for you to shop for yourself
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
Where can I find extra large planters for trees? Plus, how to decide on the right size to buy
Listen up for where find the perfect planters and expert tips on what to look out for
By Amy McArdle Published
-
Give your bedroom a Minimaluxe makeover with these beautiful decor buys that will bring a calming aesthetic
Minimaluxe is the luxury trend we all want a slice of in our bedrooms – our shopping editor helps you get the look
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
What's the best nightstand for a small bedroom? Our shopping editor's picks that show size is no obstacle to style
These 9 nightstands are perfect for even the smallest of bedrooms, and they're unapologetically stylish, too
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
Some of our favorite interiors brands have released "Barbie" collections - turns out ‘Dreamhouse’ decor is surprisingly chic
Even if you're not ready to fully embrace the Barbiecore aesthetic, these brand collabs give a nod to nostalgia with chic homeware pieces
By Amy McArdle Published