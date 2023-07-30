Yes it's early, but Halloween decor is happening - what to get before it sells out

It's never too early for spooky season. Shop these stylish items for a tasteful theme this Halloween

Halloween decor items on a pink gradient background
(Image credit: Anthropologie / Burke / IKEA)
Lilith Hudson
By Lilith Hudson
published

Think it's too early for spooky season? Think again. Summer might be in full swing, but October will soon be around to haunt us, and there's already some frightfully cool Halloween decor creeping up on us to prepare our homes for the occasion. 

Even if you're too busy enjoying iced teas by the pool to start thinking about the scariest date in the calendar, the best home decor stores aren't. The likes of Anthropologie, IKEA, and Burke Decor have all recently released new products to shop so that you can transform your home into the Addams family mansion - and it's as stylish and sophisticated as Morticia herself. Dare to take a glance? Here are nine pieces we're loving to get you in the spooky spirit. 

A cotton ghost print blanket
KUSTFYR Ghost Throw

Price: $19.99

Material: Cotton

Have you ever seen a cuter ghost than the one printed on this throw? Made from 100% cotton, this fringed blanket from IKEA is perfect for cuddling up under when the nights get colder, darker, and spookier, (but if you ask us, the subtle monochrome palette will see you through the rest of the year, too).

Glass pumpkin decorations
Glass Pumpkin Decorations

Price: $172.70

Quantity: Set of 3

Who said Halloween can't be glamorous? These glass pumpkins are too beautiful to only display for one month of the year. The differently shaped gourds come in various colors and are crafted from hand-blown glass. They're also designed to complement one another as the perfect trio for your console table, living room shelf, or mantel decor.

A pumpkin shaped candle
Pumpkin Candle

Price: $38

Scent: Pumpkin clove

Set the mood for fall with this fragrant pumpkin clove candle from Capri Blue (who make the best scented candles), available at Anthropologie. It comes in a beautiful speckled glass vessel and has delicious notes of homemade pumpkin pie with a heavy dose of cinnamon thrown in for good measure. It's like packing all the best parts of fall into a jar. 

A white gourd decoration
Stoneware Gourd

Price: $12.99

Material: Ceramic

Here's one for the minimalists out there. This simple yet elegant gourd-shaped decoration is perfect for a more understated Halloween theme. Standing at just 6 inches tall, it's a super cute addition to your shelves, tabletop, or windowsill, and it pairs especially well with black accents for a dramatically spooky aesthetic. 

A pumpkin shaped le creuset
Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte

Price: $368

Color: Blue

Bring the spooky vibes into your kitchen with this pumpkin-shaped cocotte dish from Le Creuset, complete with a stem-shaped handle. Inspired by a timeless fairy tale design, it promises to bring some magic to the table, and it's perfect for your seasonal soups and stews. The cast iron dish also comes in two colors, white and blue, so there's one to suit your space. 

A ghost shaped light
KUSTFYR Ghost table lamp

Price: $12.99

Color: Purple

It wouldn't be Halloween without some novelty lighting, but this tasteful ghost outline lamp from IKEA gets it right. The LED tabletop has a purple light to create a creepy atmosphere but without the horror of more over-the-top ideas. It's bang on trend for a spooky Halloween tablescape too. Integrate it into your centerpiece to bring some drama to the table. 

A pumpkin shaped vase
Gourd Vase

Price: $20

Material: Glass

This single-stem glass vase has a whimsical feel and reflects light beautifully, making it an excellent choice for a windowsill. Made of delicate borosilicate glass, the gourd silhouette is the perfect base for a short stem of pampas grass or a fall flower like a chrysanthemum, helping to bring a touch of elegance to your home this Halloween.

Black candlestick
Glass Candlestick

Price: $20.99

Color: Black 

It wouldn't be Halloween without a dramatic candlestick, and a black one at that. The bold silhouette of this one from H&M Home makes a magnificent accent piece on a mantel or dining table when used with a taper candle, perfect for the scary season. If you want an Addams family aesthetic, it doesn't get much better than this. 

An orange floral pumpkin shaped mug

Floral Pumpkin Mug

Price: $16

Color: Orange

Bring a more innocently nostalgic Halloween theme to your home and your morning coffee with this harvest-inspired mug from Anthropologie. The handpainted design lends a rustic touch to this pumpkin-shaped mug, which comes in various colors. If you ask us, it's too good to hide behind a cupboard. Place it on your kitchen shelving to bask in its full glory. 

Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Staff Writer

Lilith Hudson is the Staff Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸