New dining chairs? Overrated. New dining chair covers? Now we’re talking

Because dining chairs can dress for the holidays, too

dining chairs with dining chair covers. chic slipcovers for dining chairs
(Image credit: The Inside: Walmart; Wayfair; Anabei; Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Katie Harbison)
Jump to category:
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

Suddenly realised your dining chairs are letting your hosting aesthetic down? Or maybe your current dining chairs don't match your holiday decor? You need a change — immediately. Enter: chair covers for dining room chairs, your new best friends.

They’re a look in and of themselves (a covered dining chair exudes a certain sleek, sartorial charm), but they also invite endless experimentation. Try a classic pinstripe one day, indulge in lush velvet, or flirt with whimsical ruffles another. Best of all? These dining room ideas often cost far, far less than buying new chairs.

What’s underneath? That’s your secret. Maybe it’s better left a mystery. Or perhaps, one day, the covers come off, and you’ll rediscover your love for what’s there. Until then, why not have a little fun?

I’ve rounded up a few standard square-back covers that will very likely fit your current setup, so you can dive right in. Whether you’re hosting for Christmas or prepping for a New Year's Eve dinner party, these clever chair covers are the quickest style hack you'll find this holiday season.

Cotton 3 Tiered Dining Chair Slipcover
Cotton 3-Tiered Dining Chair Slipcover

Price: $31.19, Was: $58.99

Ruffles have been having their moment for a few years now (you might recall the Loeffler Randall x McGee & Co. collab), and these slipcovers are the perfect way to try the trend. Currently on sale for just $32, this three-tiered 100% cotton skirt is about as soft and charming as they come.

Fawn Slipcover
Fawn Slipcover

Price: $180

For anyone who takes pride in having unique homewares, The Inside is a treasure trove of customizable styles with dozens of fabulous upholsteries. I chose fawn, a softer, more whimsical take on last year’s leopard trend revival — a dining table trend I have a hunch you’re about to see a lot more of.

Lebanon Rayon / Viscose Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover
Lebanon Box Cushion Dining Chair Slipcover

Price: $24.99, Was: $29.99

You’ll notice that most slipcovers are skirted or drape all the way to the floor, but if you’re looking for a cover that doesn’t look like a cover, this striped one from Wayfair is a standout. Don’t be fooled by the low price — reviewers rave about the quality and soft-to-the-touch finish. Pair with jewel tones like burgundy or navy, or go bold with bright yellows or oranges.

Slipcover Only - Washable Upholstered Dining Chair | 19” Back Height in Rust
Washable Upholstered Dining Chair Slipcover

Price: $155.40, Was: $259

Anabei is the gold standard for high-end dining chair covers. For starters, you can customize the back height: choose between a shorter 15” or a more dramatic 19”. Their options include knit velvets, luxe corduroy, and cozy plush weaves (that magically repel stains!) in an array of sophisticated color palettes. Despite their sleek, impeccably tailored designs, these covers are machine washable and maintain their crisp look through multiple cycles.

Wovilon Chair Covers Recliner Chair Covers Bubble Plaid Stretch Dining Chair Covers Slipcovers Thick With Chair Cover Skirt
Wovilon Dining Chair Cover

Price: $18.99, Was: $23.79

Feeling romantic? This stretch Walmart dining chair cover is just the thing. With its sweet farmhouse details and highly textured surface, it manages to feel quite classic and very “now.” These covers are especially fitting for special occasions, and with such a variety of colors and budget-friendly pricing, you could easily swap them out to match every party theme.

Parsons Chair Slipcover Only - Ballard Essential
Parsons Chair Slipcover

Price: $63.20, Was: $79

Ballard Designs may not reinvent the wheel with their slipcovers, but they certainly perfect it. Their tailored designs transform square-back Parsons chairs into seamless, polished pieces. This style, available in a range of fabrics, has nearly 500 glowing reviews, with customers praising its fit and finish. For an extra-special touch, add a monogram with your family initials — a perfectly personal dining room upgrade.

Where to Buy Dining Chair Covers

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸