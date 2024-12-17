New dining chairs? Overrated. New dining chair covers? Now we’re talking

Suddenly realised your dining chairs are letting your hosting aesthetic down? Or maybe your current dining chairs don't match your holiday decor? You need a change — immediately. Enter: chair covers for dining room chairs, your new best friends.

They’re a look in and of themselves (a covered dining chair exudes a certain sleek, sartorial charm), but they also invite endless experimentation. Try a classic pinstripe one day, indulge in lush velvet, or flirt with whimsical ruffles another. Best of all? These dining room ideas often cost far, far less than buying new chairs.

What’s underneath? That’s your secret. Maybe it’s better left a mystery. Or perhaps, one day, the covers come off, and you’ll rediscover your love for what’s there. Until then, why not have a little fun?

I’ve rounded up a few standard square-back covers that will very likely fit your current setup, so you can dive right in. Whether you’re hosting for Christmas or prepping for a New Year's Eve dinner party, these clever chair covers are the quickest style hack you'll find this holiday season.

Where to Buy Dining Chair Covers