New dining chairs? Overrated. New dining chair covers? Now we’re talking
Because dining chairs can dress for the holidays, too
Suddenly realised your dining chairs are letting your hosting aesthetic down? Or maybe your current dining chairs don't match your holiday decor? You need a change — immediately. Enter: chair covers for dining room chairs, your new best friends.
They’re a look in and of themselves (a covered dining chair exudes a certain sleek, sartorial charm), but they also invite endless experimentation. Try a classic pinstripe one day, indulge in lush velvet, or flirt with whimsical ruffles another. Best of all? These dining room ideas often cost far, far less than buying new chairs.
What’s underneath? That’s your secret. Maybe it’s better left a mystery. Or perhaps, one day, the covers come off, and you’ll rediscover your love for what’s there. Until then, why not have a little fun?
I’ve rounded up a few standard square-back covers that will very likely fit your current setup, so you can dive right in. Whether you’re hosting for Christmas or prepping for a New Year's Eve dinner party, these clever chair covers are the quickest style hack you'll find this holiday season.
Price: $31.19, Was: $58.99
Ruffles have been having their moment for a few years now (you might recall the Loeffler Randall x McGee & Co. collab), and these slipcovers are the perfect way to try the trend. Currently on sale for just $32, this three-tiered 100% cotton skirt is about as soft and charming as they come.
Price: $180
For anyone who takes pride in having unique homewares, The Inside is a treasure trove of customizable styles with dozens of fabulous upholsteries. I chose fawn, a softer, more whimsical take on last year’s leopard trend revival — a dining table trend I have a hunch you’re about to see a lot more of.
Price: $24.99, Was: $29.99
You’ll notice that most slipcovers are skirted or drape all the way to the floor, but if you’re looking for a cover that doesn’t look like a cover, this striped one from Wayfair is a standout. Don’t be fooled by the low price — reviewers rave about the quality and soft-to-the-touch finish. Pair with jewel tones like burgundy or navy, or go bold with bright yellows or oranges.
Price: $155.40, Was: $259
Anabei is the gold standard for high-end dining chair covers. For starters, you can customize the back height: choose between a shorter 15” or a more dramatic 19”. Their options include knit velvets, luxe corduroy, and cozy plush weaves (that magically repel stains!) in an array of sophisticated color palettes. Despite their sleek, impeccably tailored designs, these covers are machine washable and maintain their crisp look through multiple cycles.
Price: $18.99, Was: $23.79
Feeling romantic? This stretch Walmart dining chair cover is just the thing. With its sweet farmhouse details and highly textured surface, it manages to feel quite classic and very “now.” These covers are especially fitting for special occasions, and with such a variety of colors and budget-friendly pricing, you could easily swap them out to match every party theme.
Price: $63.20, Was: $79
Ballard Designs may not reinvent the wheel with their slipcovers, but they certainly perfect it. Their tailored designs transform square-back Parsons chairs into seamless, polished pieces. This style, available in a range of fabrics, has nearly 500 glowing reviews, with customers praising its fit and finish. For an extra-special touch, add a monogram with your family initials — a perfectly personal dining room upgrade.
Where to Buy Dining Chair Covers
- Amazon: Fast shipping on top-reviewed styles and seasonal patterns
- Anabei: Score 40% off luxe materials such as heirloom velvet
- Ballard Designs: Save big on bespoke-caliber tailoring
- IKEA: Removable, washable, and less than $40
- Walmart: Transform large dining sets in a pinch with convenient multipacks
- Wayfair: Free delivery on trending slipcover styles like ruffles and pinstripes
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Astrology-Inspired Surprises for Every Zodiac Sign — 12 Last-Minute Homeware Gifts Written in the Stars
I'm a quasi-astrology expert, imaginative Aquarius, and proud LA native. Say. No. More.
By Julia Demer Published
-
How to Plan the Perfect Lighting Scheme For Your Home — From Start to Finish in 9 Simple Steps
Our step-by-step guide is a foolproof way to get your home's lighting scheme just right — and it's important
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
12 Astrology-Inspired Gifts for Every Zodiac Sign — Success Is Written in the Stars
I'm a quasi-astrology expert, imaginative Aquarius, and proud LA native. Say. No. More.
By Julia Demer Published
-
I'm Refreshing My Guest Towels Ahead of the Holidays, and Parachute's Are Currently Up to 50% Off — Perfect Timing
Why not treat your guests to a five-star stay by stocking up on fresh and luxurious towels while they're still on sale
By Maya Glantz Published
-
9 Surprisingly Stylish Games for Grown-Ups — That Keep Guests Entertained, and Double as Decor
Master the art of play with cures for boring dinner parties, solutions to awkward in-law encounters, and fodder for your inner child
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Shop Homewares Every Day — And Justina Blakeney’s Target Pouf Might Be the Best Find of the Year
This stackable ottoman is the stylish solution to your space-saving woes and seating dilemmas
By Julia Demer Published
-
Shaken, Not Stirred — Shop 6 Gorgeous Glassware Stems to Elevate Your Martini Game
This year, we’re keeping it classic. Master the art of the OG martini with these six stunning stems
By Julia Demer Published
-
Nina Takesh’s Latest Ruggable Drop Settles the Dining Room Rug Debate — Plus, Her Top Sofa Hosting Tips
Are rugs in the dining room a good idea? What’s the secret to transitioning guests into the living room? Nina’s got the answers (and now we've got the rugs)
By Julia Demer Published
-
Sea Island Cotton Bedding — Shop the “Hermès" of Cotton
Lustrous like silk, softer than cashmere, and rarer than both, it’s no wonder this fabric has been dubbed the cotton of all cottons. Here’s why it’s worth the hype
By Julia Demer Published
-
Cups, But Make Them Sexy — The Only 6 Sipping Essentials You Need This Hosting Season
Pour into cups for every holiday occasion and get ready to charm, surprise, and delight your guests
By Julia Demer Published