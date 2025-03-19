I Used to Live in Paris — And I Think This Candle Brand Actually Captures the Essence of the City in a Fragrance
From hailing a cab in Saint-Germain-des-Prés to partying all night in Pigalle, candles by BDK Parfums evoke the essence and allure of the city of love
Have you ever noticed how scents hold memories, and can quickly transport you back to a specific place or time? For instance, the freshness of a sea salt candle might remind you of the ocean, while the musk of amberwood may make you think of a particular person. With a single gesture, you can ignite those moments again, all in the comfort of your home — and that's exactly what BDK Parfums set out to do when they developed 'Les Nocturnes', the brand's collection, inspired by Paris.
And honestly, the best candles should be transportive — even if you've never been to Paris, BDK's scents capture the city's essence. From strolling along the Seine whilst the moon bounces off the water, to waking up in a bed made with crisp, fresh sheets, BDK Parfums' candles evoke everything there is to love about Paris, in one whiff.
As someone who lived in the city for two years, I had my hesitations. Could these candles really transport me back to the city that I love so dearly? Spoiler alert — they can. After smelling the crisp floral notes of Matin Parisien and the woody scents of Taxi Minuit, I felt like I was back in my old home. But of all the brand's alluring scents, my favorite had to be Palace Paradisio — a candle inspired by Pigalle nights.
Having lived in the Pigalle neighborhood for two years, my expectations were high for this scent. And boy, were they met. Palace Paradisio has a woody undertone with notes of cashmeran, amber woody accord, and musk, and middle notes of tuberose and ylang ylang — all of which combine to make a scent fitting for a neighborhood known for its nightlife. If you're not in Paris, this floral amber scent will bring you to the city with just one whiff.
Upon smelling this candle, I was filled with a feeling of nostalgia. Since moving to New York, I'm always looking for little inklings of the city, and who knew I could find them in a candle.
Of course, the main purpose of a candle is to make your home smell good. So, aside from instantly transporting you to Paris, candles from BDK Parfums will fill any room in your house with a pleasant scent that'll make you want to leave the candle burning 24/7 (don't actually do that, though).
Below, find three more candles from BDK Parfums, that are all inspired by different moments in Paris, and evoke the essence of the city when lit. Now, excuse me while I buy a one-way ticket from JFK to Charles de Gaulle.
Price: $90
With prominent notes of jasmine, rose, amber, and sandalwood, this candle evokes a fragrance inspired by a taxi ride through the 6th arrondissement of Paris. Picture yourself hailing a cab after a busy afternoon at work, jumping onto the leather upholstered seats, and calling your friends to plan out your evening events. That's what Taxi Minuit evokes through its captivating scent, and it's bound to make your home smell just as en vogue with its woody amber fragrance.
Price: $90
Picture this — after a night of adventure and romance, you wake up in crisp linen sheets to a sunny Paris morning, with the wind billowing through the curtains of your portes-fenêtres. That's the inspiration behind Matin Parisien. With heart notes of fig and tomato leaf combined with woody base notes, this candle smells like a bushel of freshly cut greens in your home and is reminiscent of a calm Parisien morning in spring.
Price: $90
The Seine is one of the most iconic rivers in the world, running through the heart of Paris. Flanked with cobblestone footpaths, the banks of the Seine serve as the perfect place for a romantic evening stroll. Now, imagine that moment in the form of a scent — and you'll get Pleine Lune. With base notes of suede accord, vanilla, and moss accord, as well as middle notes of orris, violet leaf, and rice powder accord, the fragrance of this candle captures the ambiance of a nighttime walk with the moon reflecting in the ripples on the river.
If these candles inspired by Parisian moments have you dreaming of the city of love, find our guide for the best hotels in Paris, so you can experience a Saint-German taxi ride or Pigalle night first-hand.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
