I Saw This Stylish 3-in-1 Vanity on TikTok — Now It's on Sale (and It's Not Even Black Friday!)

It’s said that in New York, you're always on the hunt for one of three things: a job, an apartment, or a boyfriend. True enough, but I'd argue there’s a fourth and ever-elusive goal: more space. Even if you luck into a slightly larger apartment, it’ll feel small before you know it. The solution? Maximize what you already have — by any means necessary. So, when I stumbled upon a TikTok featuring a minimalist 3-in-1 vanity (currently $50 off on Amazon!), you bet I did some detective work right away.

On the outside, it looks like your typical desk — a sleek flat surface for working, writing, or showing off your favorite decor, plus three drawers for storage. Measuring just under 24 inches long and 18 inches wide, it’s ideal for tight spaces. But, as we know, it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

Flip up the top, and you’ll find an LED mirror with three light settings: cool, natural, and warm — perfect for makeup and skincare routines, complete with compartments for organizing all your essentials. And those bottom two drawers? They double as storage and can detach to reveal a cushioned stool, giving you a spot to sit as you work or get ready. Fellow city dweller or not, this home deal is perfect for any tight corner in need of a functional upgrade. I think I've found a unicorn.

$50 Off 3-in-1 Vanity Desk Now $149.99, Was $199.99 at Amazon Dimensions: 23.6" L x 17.7 " W x 50.39" H Meet the best space-saving trick you didn’t know you needed. With a hidden storage rack, makeup organizer, and cushioned vanity stool, it’s impressive how many features are packed into this sleek, minimalist design. Some assembly is required, but reviews rave about its easy setup. Plus, with 30-day returns — even on the sale price — this purchase is about as low-stakes as they come.

Combining three pieces of furniture — a vanity, desk, and stool (which doubles as storage, so maybe four pieces in one) — this is one of the smartest small bedroom ideas slash hack to make the most of a small closet I’ve found in a while.

I was going to hold out for Black Friday to make a purchase like this, and while the price could drop, I’m tempted to jump on the current $50 off deal. A perfect 5-star rating doesn’t lie, and I have a feeling this one may sell out before then.

More Multifunctional Vanities

Missed out on my top pick? Here are some backups to keep in mind for Black Friday.

Knoworld Makeup Vanity Desk With Mirror & Lights Now $119.99 at Amazon Dimensions: 15.74" L x 35.43" W x 55.11" H For a budget-friendly option with vintage charm, look no further. This vanity, with its nostalgic bulb-style lights, feels straight out of an old Hollywood dressing room. It’s packed with practical features, too: the upper-right corner includes outlets to charge your phone or plug in hair tools. Though the mirror and shelves don’t fold flat, it’s compact, loaded with storage, and perfect for apartments. Likimio Makeup Vanity Desk With Mirror and Lights Now $143.99 at Amazon Dimensions: 24.4" L x 15.4" W x 59' H I'm loving the warm wood in this charming compact vanity idea. It offers a bit less storage than my top pick, but is no less functional. You’ll get three lighting settings and side USB ports, plus a stool that flips up to reveal extra storage. This best-selling piece boasts a 4.3-star rating across 540 reviews and is available in bold hues like pink as well as classic black and white. Lufeiya Makeup Vanity Desk With Fabric Drawers Now $109.99, Was $139.99 at Amazon Dimensions: 31.5" L x 15.7" W x 31.1" H Amazon’s not holding back with vanity deals! This model gives you generous tabletop space while keeping wall usage minimal — ideal for maintaining a spacious look. The usual USB ports and three-setting LED light are also present, but this one is a little extra special with glamorous gold legs and handy side hooks. Reviewers say it exceeds expectations in both quality and function.