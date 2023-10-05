Target's new budget-friendly collection of preppy decor is exactly how our editors would decorate a dorm room

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are some classic design themes that just seem to never run out of momentum. An ode to the all-American preppy style inspired by college apparel, the fall colors of green, burgundy, and yellow with touches of stripes and checks have a nostalgic, feel-good air about them that we never seem to get enough of.

Many fashion designers have explored the style and it was only a matter of time before it made its way into interiors. In the recently launched Target collection in partnership with tailoring brand Rowing Blazers, all the classic elements are reinterpreted in a quirky, joyful ode to the all-American style, and at budget-friendly prices, too. If we were heading into our first dorm this season, these are the items we’d use to decorate, and frat house or not, we'll certainly still be using them to embrace a cozy autumnal interior design trend.

(Image credit: Target)