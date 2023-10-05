Target's new budget-friendly collection of preppy decor is exactly how our editors would decorate a dorm room
Dorm room or not, this all-American Target collection has just the right colors and patterns to brighten up your home this fall
There are some classic design themes that just seem to never run out of momentum. An ode to the all-American preppy style inspired by college apparel, the fall colors of green, burgundy, and yellow with touches of stripes and checks have a nostalgic, feel-good air about them that we never seem to get enough of.
Many fashion designers have explored the style and it was only a matter of time before it made its way into interiors. In the recently launched Target collection in partnership with tailoring brand Rowing Blazers, all the classic elements are reinterpreted in a quirky, joyful ode to the all-American style, and at budget-friendly prices, too. If we were heading into our first dorm this season, these are the items we’d use to decorate, and frat house or not, we'll certainly still be using them to embrace a cozy autumnal interior design trend.
Price: $20
The oh-so-classic and forever-cool combination of navy and yellow rugby stripes couldn’t be missed. In vibrant tones, it’s such a joyful pattern that will lift up your spirit, and your interior. Mix with other colorful prints on a leather sofa for a good dose of pattern clashing, to bring interest and quirkiness to your room.
Price: $30
There's nothing that says fall decor more than plaid. Made from midweight jacquard fabric, this throw blanket is beautiful in a mix of deep green, navy, and orange and is a must for a cozy interior. The beauty of a plaid pattern in autumnal colors is that it can be so easily mixed with other prints and colors, acting almost like a neutral in your scheme.
Price: $10
This scented candle is a nostalgic nod to a fraternity club, with notes of leather and tobacco. It takes you right there in the wood-paneled room, with leather sofas and chairs, plaid throws and pillows, and fire burning in the fireplace. The glass jar is adorned in green and navy stripes with a touch of red and yellow, the classic colors of this all-American style.
Price: $50
Of course, we can't talk about American preppy without mentioning the actual rugby shirt. You can wear it, or you can have it represented as fun wall art, like this canvas print. Extra points if you're a rugby fan, but this is such a fun and joyful print that it doesn't even matter if you're not - it will brighten up any interior.
Price: $60
We love the look of this fun pouf and its unapologetically striped print in a clash of geometric patterns and colors. If this is a bit of you, don't be scared to follow through and use it as part of a maximalist interior so it doesn't overpower the scheme just by itself. With bold items like this, the more the merrier!
Price: $20
These playful bulldog-shaped bookends are a great addition to a preppy bedroom. Made from white ceramic, they're great when used for their intended purpose of keeping books neatly contained, but they also work as accents to other decor arrangements. Use them in a collegiate-style room, or in a more minimalist scheme if you prefer a more understated style.
