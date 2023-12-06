Nate Berkus Knows the Secret to Christmas Gifts Literally Everybody - Everybody! - Will Love

Gift giving is tough, but everyone is sure to love these timeless homeware gifts from Nate Home which are guaranteed to impress even the hardest people to buy for

Nate Home by Nate Berkus universal timeless holiday gifts.
(Image credit: Amazon)
Julia Demer
By Julia Demer
published

These days, it's becoming increasingly challenging to find gifts that are appreciated by everyone. We don’t always have the time nor bandwidth to acquire personalized presents for everyone on our lists, yet general gifts (cough cough - socks) tend to fall flat.

Saving the day yet again is award-winning interior designer, Nate Berkus. In an Instagram post, the designer revealed his top three timeless present ideas. Naturally, we were all ears. Continue below for Nate Berkus' favorite universally-loved gifts from Nate Home, plus our edit from the collection of pieces that we hope to receive this year. 

Discover Nate Berkus' full Nate Home collection on Amazon.

Top 3 Nate Berkus-Approved Gifts From Nate Home

Washed gauze textured weave throw blanket

Textured weave throw blanket by Nate Home.

Price: $29.99

(Image credit: Amazon)

Nate loves this Nate Home throw blanket for its touchable texture. Being incredibly lightweight, it's portable enough to take with you wherever you go, whether it be driving in your car or sitting in your overly air conditioned office. This style comes in three beautiful earthy shades, including brown, sage green, and beige.

Nate Home by Nate Berkus Washed Gauze Textured Weave Throw Blanket, now $29.99.

Cotton Percale 4-Piece Sheet Set

Classic Nate Home sheets.

Price: $59.99

Was: $74.99

(Image credit: Amazon)

According to Nate, the best bedding sets are the perfect gift for anyone moving house or planning to host overnight guests this holiday season - so if you happen to know anyone who fits those descriptions, your gift selection ends here. If not, it’s always a good time for new sheets. Cool to the touch even during the warmest months, these are ideal for all-year round use. Trust us, your gift recipient will thank you later.

Nate Home by Nate Berkus Cotton Percale 4-Piece Sheet Set (Queen), was $74.99, now $59.99.

Cotton Terry 4-Piece Bath Towel Set

Navy towel set by Nate Home.

Price: $72.99

(Image credit: Amazon)

We don't generally purchase colored towels, which is precisely why Nate recommends giving them as a gift. He favors the navy (though this style comes in other colors as well), because it works well with towels most people already own, like white or pale gray. He suggests wrapping two sets of these ultra plush towels in a basket for a tasteful holiday presentation.  

Nate Home by Nate Berkus Cotton Terry 4-Piece Bath Towel Set, now $72.99.

More gifts from Nate Home

Check pattern duvet set.
Drawn Squares Decorative Cotton Quilt Set (twin)

Price: $129.99

This beautiful brushed cotton bedding set features artisanal hand drawn squares. Thoughtfully designed, it will get softer with each wash, making this a gift to be cherished for ages.

Pale blue bath mat.
Non-Slip Cotton Bath Rug

Price: $32.99

When was the last time you bought a bath mat? Exactly. Admittedly not the most conventional gift, this spa-like Nate Home rug will be much appreciated.  

Textured cotton throw blanket.
Lightweight Textured Weave Cotton Throw Blanket

Price: $42.39

Was: $52.99

While Nate favors the washed gauze throw, we're also quite fond of this neutral cotton weave. Its fringe details add a compelling texture while its textured appearance feels undeniably luxe. 

Lazy Susan kitchen organizer set.
2-Tier Plastic Turntable Organizer with Ash Wood Accents, Set of 2

Price: $38.99

The lazy susan kitchen organizer is a godsend for anyone tight on space. Since this particular design comes in a set, consider breaking it up into two separate gifts.  

Checkered print towel set.
Cotton Jacquard Soft Absorbent 6-Piece Towel Set

Price: $67.99

Nate didn’t mention printed towels when talking about color, but given that these are a similarly atypical purchase, we think this set would make a lovely gift for anyone on your list.

Striped neutral throw pillow.
Painted Stripe Decorative Pillow, 18 x 18

Price: $26.99

Throw pillows, although beautiful, tend to lack the comfort we desire. This pick from Nate Home accomplishes both with its chic neutral stripes and touchable cotton cover. 

