Nate Berkus Knows the Secret to Christmas Gifts Literally Everybody - Everybody! - Will Love

These days, it's becoming increasingly challenging to find gifts that are appreciated by everyone. We don’t always have the time nor bandwidth to acquire personalized presents for everyone on our lists, yet general gifts (cough cough - socks) tend to fall flat.

Saving the day yet again is award-winning interior designer, Nate Berkus. In an Instagram post, the designer revealed his top three timeless present ideas. Naturally, we were all ears. Continue below for Nate Berkus' favorite universally-loved gifts from Nate Home, plus our edit from the collection of pieces that we hope to receive this year.

Discover Nate Berkus' full Nate Home collection on Amazon.

Top 3 Nate Berkus-Approved Gifts From Nate Home

Washed gauze textured weave throw blanket

Price: $29.99 (Image credit: Amazon)

Nate loves this Nate Home throw blanket for its touchable texture. Being incredibly lightweight, it's portable enough to take with you wherever you go, whether it be driving in your car or sitting in your overly air conditioned office. This style comes in three beautiful earthy shades, including brown, sage green, and beige.

Nate Home by Nate Berkus Washed Gauze Textured Weave Throw Blanket, now $29.99.

Cotton Percale 4-Piece Sheet Set

Price: $59.99 Was: $74.99 (Image credit: Amazon)

According to Nate, the best bedding sets are the perfect gift for anyone moving house or planning to host overnight guests this holiday season - so if you happen to know anyone who fits those descriptions, your gift selection ends here. If not, it’s always a good time for new sheets. Cool to the touch even during the warmest months, these are ideal for all-year round use. Trust us, your gift recipient will thank you later.

Nate Home by Nate Berkus Cotton Percale 4-Piece Sheet Set (Queen), was $74.99, now $59.99.

Cotton Terry 4-Piece Bath Towel Set

Price: $72.99 (Image credit: Amazon)

We don't generally purchase colored towels, which is precisely why Nate recommends giving them as a gift. He favors the navy (though this style comes in other colors as well), because it works well with towels most people already own, like white or pale gray. He suggests wrapping two sets of these ultra plush towels in a basket for a tasteful holiday presentation.

Nate Home by Nate Berkus Cotton Terry 4-Piece Bath Towel Set, now $72.99.