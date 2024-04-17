Jenna Lyons Added 'Luxury and Warmth' to her Kitchen With This Unexpected Backsplash — Here's How to Get The Look For Less

What I love most about TikTok is how it often provides a new point of view for something we've seen probably a million times before. In this case, the kitchen of Jenna Lyons' SoHo apartment.

For those of you unfamiliar with the Bravo-verse (for what it's worth, I do count myself within your ranks), Jenna Lyons is a fan-favorite, somewhat reluctant Real Housewife of New York, though that's just a small slice of her storied resume. From 2010 to 2017, she served as executive creative director and president of retailer J.Crew, before launching a false eyelash brand and her own reality show, Stylish with Jenna Lyons, in 2020. She is now also (allegedly) the new editor-in-chief of lifestyle and fashion publication The Coveteur.

Given Jenna's robust professional life and her exquisite and unique taste, much attention has also been given to her gorgeous New York City apartment, write-ups and videos of which have been published in The New York Times, Vogue, and more. Chances are you've seen clips of the built-in Vitsoe bookcases and brass-accented bathroom before, but in case you haven't:

A post shared by J E N N A L Y O N S A photo posted by jennalyonsnyc on

Lately, however, we've begun to see a different side of Jenna's loft, courtesy of her all-but-explicitly-confirmed private chef, who posts videos her unique kitchen on TikTok.

In cleverly-edited posts, content creator and chef Rob Li has been sharing clips of him cooking for a 'fashion icon' in New York City — and eagle-eyed users were quickly able to identify the backdrop as the one and only Jenna's apartment. ('I'd recognize Jenna Lyon's kitchen anywhere!' one person commented. It is, after all, the same space that became one of the most 'pinned' interiors on all of Pinterest.) But Rob's POV adds a bit of reality (no pun intended) to the equation, showing fans and users the look and feel of the famous kitchen in real time. Among its most identifiable features? The brass backsplash.

At this point, Jenna is definitely known for her love of brass accents (specifically unlacquered brass, which she has been known to treat with salt water to give it a soft patina). '‘I think I started the brass appreciation community,' she once commented. So it's only fitting that her kitchen is covered the metal, a unique touch that speaks to her taste and vision.

'Using brass as a backsplash in the kitchen, as shown here by Jenna Lyons' design, brings a few different aesthetic and functional benefits,' says Alice Moszczynski, interior designer at Planner 5D. 'Aesthetics-wise, brass adds a touch of luxury and warmth to the kitchen. The reflective surface can help bounce light around the room, making the space appear brighter and more spacious.'

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The metal also 'complements a variety of design styles, from modern to traditional, and adds an unexpected visual element to the overall kitchen design.'

Moreover, brass also has inherent antimicrobial properties, 'making it a hygienic choice for kitchen environments.'

Now, as chic as Jenna's backsplash is, it's not the easiest to replicate. That said, there are 'still ways to achieve a similar look without breaking the bank,' Alice advises. 'One option is to use brass laminate or brass-colored paint to mimic the appearance of solid brass at a lower cost. Another idea is to incorporate brass accents or hardware into the kitchen design, such as brass faucets, cabinet handles, or light fixtures.'

Ready to get your gold on? I've got you covered. Below, you can shop some brass kitchen accents I think even Jenna herself would approve of, all of them sourced from some of the best home decor brands.

9 brass kitchen accents