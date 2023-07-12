It's not too late to grab a Bose speaker for up to a third off in the Prime Day sales - here are the top bargains
We've scoured Amazon for the best Prime Day Bose deals this year, but you'd better be quick!
Bose is one of those speaker brands that have a seemingly unshakeable reputation for quality, and its range includes everything from home cinema speakers to outdoor options and Bluetooth speakers. Whenever Bose products pop up in huge sales events like Amazon's Prime Day, it's good news.
In our comparison of Bose vs Sonos, we rated the brand's products highly across various categories, including connections and choice. Our one criticism of Bose was their premium price tags, but that becomes a lot less of a problem when prices are cut down at particular times of the year.
Below we have assembled the very best Prime Day Bose deals to save you from scouring through hundreds of products yourself.
Prime Day Bose deals
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ |
was $329, now $199 (save 40%)
With 360-degree sound and 17 hours of battery life, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is ideal for placing down on a table during your outdoor gatherings. Amazon has knocked the price down to just $199 for Prime Day, saving you 40%.
Bose Smart Soundbar 300 |
was $449, now $299 (save 33%)
Why clutter up your home with a soundbar and separate smart speaker, when you can you one that does both? The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 has built-in Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and its five full-range drivers will seriously boost your TV's audio.
Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker |
was $699, now $499 (save 29%)
If you want a portable Bluetooth speaker with some serious power, then the Bose S1 Pro is a good choice. The speaker is rugged and wireless, meaning you don't have to worry too much about it getting damaged, and it's 29% less at Amazon today for Prime Day, too!
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II |
was $299, now $249 (save $50)
Usually setting you back almost $300, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II can feel like a real investment, but you can save a nice $50 on the noise-canceling headphones this Prime Day. That knocks the price tag down to just under $250 for today only.
Bose TV Speaker | was $279, now $199 (save 29%)
Interested in a soundbar that doesn't take up much room or overcomplicate your home entertainment set up? The Bose TV speaker is a lovely little bar that allows you to boost your TV's sound without jumping all the way in on a home theater system. Grab it today for less than $200.
