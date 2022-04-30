Before & After: This IKEA Platsa hack adds storage to transform this small living room
This chic IKEA Platsa hack shows how you can transform the basic storage system into a designer-worthy piece
The IKEA Platsa is an under-the-radar modular storage system, not as headline-grabbing as the Billy, not as well known as the Besta. But what it offers is the bare bones to turn it into so much more than what you see on the shelf.
In fact, when it comes to IKEA hacks, it might just be the easiest one to overhaul. It's not mighty, but don't underestimate this line for creating transformative pieces that will elevate any room.
Take, for example, this ultra-chic arched cabinet created by Insta interior influencers Marisa and Chris of @oakappledecor. You wouldn't believe its fluted fabulousness had such humble beginnings.
Its transformations might not be as renowned as the IKEA Billy bookcase hacks or IKEA Pax hacks, but d
IKEA Platsa hack - Before
'We had seen some beautiful arched cabinets but they were all very expensive, so we decided to have a go at making one,' explains Marisa.
'We used an IKEA Platsa shelf unit as the base as it was the right size for storing shoes which is what we wanted to use it for.'
But this wasn't just a simple 'shoe cupboard' project. The goal was to create a storage cupboard that also worked as a standalone design statement - on a budget.
'Using the IKEA unit as a base is actually cheaper than buying all the materials to make the base yourself! It’s also nice and strong.'
The couple then reached for the router and went about creating the fluted front and arched top.
- See more IKEA Billy bookcase hacks
Marisa explains: 'To the base we added an arched top, which we made with timber, flexible plywood and flexible MDF. We then blended this into the base with wood filler so it was seamless.'
She continues: 'We then created a grooved texture using a router. We primed and spray painted for a professional result. We added wooden feet and brass handles for the stylish finishing touches.'
IKEA Platsa hack - After
Fluted furniture is totally on-trend (these fluted kitchen islands will have you swooning), and Marisa and Chris managed to create a thing of beauty from a basic IKEA model with vision, creativity - and a bit of elbow grease.
The finished product injects a design statement and covetable small living room idea, and adds elegance to the rustic-luxe brick backdrop. Make like Marisa and Chris, and pair yours with earthy, inviting textures, like a jute rug, patinated ceramics, and a cool, curved bouclé sofa.
Ruth Doherty is a lifestyle journalist based in London. An experienced freelance digital writer and editor, she is known for covering everything from travel and interiors to fashion and beauty. She regularly contributes to Livingetc, Ideal Home and Homes & Gardens, as well as titles like Prima and Red. Outside of work, her biggest loves are endless cups of tea, almond croissants, shopping for clothes she doesn’t need, and booking holidays she does.
