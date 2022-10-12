It's official - our team has chosen these 12 homeware deals from the Amazon Prime Day sale as the best bargains of the bunch

This Amazon Prime Day feels like it's come from nowhere, a special event full of amazing deals and offers for the home. But, frankly, sifting through the reams of bargains is not something anyone has time for...except my team of willing staffers.

I challenged them all to pin down just the two best things they could find so we could present a definitive Livingetc edit of the smartest Amazon home decor and tech. The result is a list that cuts out all the stuff you'd never buy and goes straight for the pieces that will help you create a modern and stylish scheme.

And so from sheer voile curtains like those above to a vibrant cooking dish in turquoise, (one of next year's big colors, beloved for its calming sensibilities), these 12 deals are the perfect place for you to start. Enjoy!

Or browse all of Amazon Prime Early Access Day (opens in new tab) yourself. You may need to take a deep breath first...

Chosen by Pip Rich, Editor

(opens in new tab) Sheer perfection Beige voile sheer curtains, 50% off (opens in new tab) I've got voile sheer curtains in my own living room - soft green just a touch lighter than the color of the walls. They are elegant and floaty, smart but unobtrusive, wafty and wonderful. Right now, beige living rooms (opens in new tab) are one of the biggest interior design trends (opens in new tab), and these voiles were already a steal before they had 50% taken off the price. Perfection.

(opens in new tab) let it snow EVRE 7ft snowy white Christmas tree, 15% off (opens in new tab) True, nothing can beat a real tree when it comes to Christmas decorating (opens in new tab), but doesn't the idea of cutting one down and then throwing it out feel a bit...not 2022? What does feel more current is this perfectly frosted artificial tree, coming in at 7 feet tall and looking like it's just been brought in from outside a cabin in the mountains. The festivities start here.

Chosen by Hugh Metcalf, Deputy Editor

(opens in new tab) Served in style Mango wood mosaic cutting board, 20% off (opens in new tab) I'm calling it now, this festive season everything is going to be served on boards. The 'butter board' trend we're seeing explode on TikTok, where butter is spread across a board and dressed with beautiful toppings, is expanding to charcuterie and desserts too (goat's cheese board or peanut butter board, anyone?). This board with a beautiful herringbone design, will make yours look even better and also look great decorating kitchen countertops (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Smart choice Kasa smart dimmer switch HS220, 25% off (opens in new tab) I'm a recent convert to smart switches as an integrated way to automate your home's lighting. They're much more convenient when comparing smart switches vs smart bulbs (opens in new tab). This one fits into almost any home, and when you're looking to fit out a whole house, that $5 saving per switch for Prime Day is definitely going to come in handy.

Chosen by Oonagh Turner, Content Editor

(opens in new tab) Full steam De'Longhi EC680M Espresso, Stainless Steel, Metallic (opens in new tab) This espresso machine from De'Longhi gives you barista-quality beverages every time with a grind function and easy-to-use manual frother. I'm enjoying stainless steel (opens in new tab) in the kitchen at the moment, and this appliance will give a sleek, modern feel to the space with an air of a professional chef's kitchen.

(opens in new tab) Kitchen cool Denby cast iron casserole dish (opens in new tab) A hallmark of quality in the kitchen, if you spot a cast iron casserole dish on sale, act quickly. This discounted Denby dish blends function with design in a tasteful pale blue, making for a beautiful centerpiece on your dining table. What's more, its energy efficient design heats food fast and keeps it hotter for longer.

Chosen by Aditi Sharma Maheshwari, Content Editor

(opens in new tab) Tea Party Willow & Everett Whistling Tea Kettle This kettle made from five layers of stainless steel, iron & aluminum heats up fast and is ideal for tea addicts like me. Perfect for a single cup, it is also accompanied by a tea infuser.

(opens in new tab) Sleep well Utopia Waterproof Mattress Protector (opens in new tab) If you're looking to freshen up your bedding, this cotton mattress protector in breathable material is the perfect cover for softening the bed and layering. The thin sheet will ensure the bed is always clean, welcoming, and snug.

Chosen by Lilith Hudson, Junior Writer

(opens in new tab) Stylish seating Christopher Knight Home Grey Arm Chair, 50% off (opens in new tab) There's nothing I love more during winter than kicking back in a soft, comfy armchair with a good book. For some reason, it's a far more favorable reading spot than the sofa or bed, and this mid-century modern (opens in new tab) style arm chair with birch wood legs fits the bill perfectly. With clean lines and an understated design, it brings a sophisticated look to you space that's perfect for a cozy reading corner (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Easy cleaning eufy RoboVac Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 31% off (opens in new tab) Is there anyone who actually enjoys vacuuming? Satisfying, yes - but enjoyable it is not. Personally, I find it the most tedious chore of all. Fortunately for me, robot vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) exist, cutting out most of the work (thank you, modern technology). This one from eufy has an auto-empty station that promises up to 60 days hands free cleaning as well as multi-floor mapping and voice control. You'll never catch me vacuuming again.

Chosen by Caroline Preece, Ecommerce Smart Home Editor

(opens in new tab) Sound and vision Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level Speaker, save $329 (opens in new tab) One of our favorite multi-room speakers, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level combines audio power with a modern, decor-friendly design. It's also versatile, as you can mount it to your wall or place it on a bookshelf or side table, depending on your preference. And you get 16 hours of battery life!