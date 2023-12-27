Our Editor Has Found the Best After Christmas Decor Deals Under $25 — "I've Had These In My Cart for Months!"
The After Christmas Sales are the perfect place to find home-elevating decor deals, and our editor Pip Rich has found the pieces that will overhaul your home for less than $25
The After Christmas sales is my favorite time to shop. This is the time when I have time to think, to focus on what I want my home - and life - to look like in the year ahead, separate from the madness of, say, the big Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales.
And the deals on decor this week have not disappointed. I've had my eye on the Calle candle holders at Anthropologie for months and just never gotten round to actually buying them - and now they're less than $12.
In fact, there are lots of After Christmas home deals that will elevate your home despite all being less than $25 each. I've focussed on the Anthropologie sale, the markdowns at H&M and the offers at CB2 because I think they're the best places to shop right now for on-trend pieces. And at these prices? Your new year/new look starts here.
Anthropologie's editor-approved $11.97 candle holders
These Calle candle holders are very right for 2024. There is an elegance to their shape that makes them look like they were handblown in Italy, there is a ridged fluting which gives them an air of modernity, and the rainbow of colors they come in adds to the expressively characterful vibe the best interior designers are embracing right now.
And from a practical point of view, they refract the light so beautifully. The tints of the glass catch the flicker of the flame and casts such intertesting glows on the tablecloth, flattering guests faces, creating a warmth. I've had these in my cart for months and now that they're less than $12 I'm so glad I didn't click to buy until just now.
Buy these Anthropologie Calle candle holders here.
The best After Christmas decor deals under $25
Price: $3.99
Was: $8.99
This was already a bargain - it looks a lot like what I'd expect to pay around $100 for elsewhere - but now H&M is pretty much giving it away. It's the speckled glaze that makes this an artwork in its own right, even when empty.
Price: $23.97
Was: $64
These wine glasses catch the light in just the same was as the candle holders. The bell-shape of the glass is so pretty and delicate, the mix of yellow and purple so unusual. I'm a big fan.
Price: $2.97
Was: $6.95
I've surprised myself by liking this - animal print was not something I look for in the best dinnerware sets. But I've seen so many artfully mixed and matched tables on my socials this holiday season, and they all look so characterful and fun. Layer this with a classic one-color plate underneath and a one-color bowl on top.
Price: $15.99
Was: $20.99
I always try to mix a few rustic pieces in with the glassware on my table - this approach softens the whole look, a little like a deep exhale, it makes everything feel calmer. This pitcher does the job perfectly.
Price: $13.97
Was: $79.95
Math was never my strong subject but this is a huge saving - even I can see that. Almost 90% off if my mental calculator is working after all that holiday food. An affordable way to make your backyard look more curated.
Price: $14.97
Was: $38
The squiggle arm continues to be a big interior design trend for 2024 - it adds a playful sense of whimsy to whatever mantle its placed on. Anthro has cornered the market on this - lamps, candle holders and this very covetable vase.
Price: $22.99
Was: $42.99
A lot has been made this year of the cafe curtain trend which does lend rooms a Parisian note, but isn't always as practical for privacy or shade as I'd like. This lien roll-up has the same charm, but does the job of a window covering so much better.
Price: $14.97
Was: $24.95
Yes, more squiggle vases. I just can't get enough. I always think the silhouette an object makes on a shelf is as important as the object itself, and this silhouette is so interesting.
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.
