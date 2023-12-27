Our Editor Has Found the Best After Christmas Decor Deals Under $25 — "I've Had These In My Cart for Months!"

The After Christmas sales is my favorite time to shop. This is the time when I have time to think, to focus on what I want my home - and life - to look like in the year ahead, separate from the madness of, say, the big Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales.

And the deals on decor this week have not disappointed. I've had my eye on the Calle candle holders at Anthropologie for months and just never gotten round to actually buying them - and now they're less than $12.

In fact, there are lots of After Christmas home deals that will elevate your home despite all being less than $25 each. I've focussed on the Anthropologie sale, the markdowns at H&M and the offers at CB2 because I think they're the best places to shop right now for on-trend pieces. And at these prices? Your new year/new look starts here.

Anthropologie's editor-approved $11.97 candle holders

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

These Calle candle holders are very right for 2024. There is an elegance to their shape that makes them look like they were handblown in Italy, there is a ridged fluting which gives them an air of modernity, and the rainbow of colors they come in adds to the expressively characterful vibe the best interior designers are embracing right now.

And from a practical point of view, they refract the light so beautifully. The tints of the glass catch the flicker of the flame and casts such intertesting glows on the tablecloth, flattering guests faces, creating a warmth. I've had these in my cart for months and now that they're less than $12 I'm so glad I didn't click to buy until just now.

Buy these Anthropologie Calle candle holders here.