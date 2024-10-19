Cold Nights and Cozy Drinks With a View — 8 Ways to Make Your Patio Look Expensive From Indoors

Once daylight saving descends and the days darken, many of us retreat indoors. Even in zones with warmer winters, folks don't spend quite as much time outside. This means we spend more time looking out at our outdoor space than using it.

Seeing your patio ideas come to life from the inside offers a fresh perspective. One that you may want to tweak. If you'd like to improve the view, we've canvassed landscape designers on ways to make your patio look expensive from indoors.

It's time to make your patio look more expensive with these smart tips from designers. Ranging from attractive weather-resistant outdoor furniture and eye-catching focal points to highlighting architectural details and particular plantings — landscape designers are full of inspiration, and here's what they had to say about it.

8 ways to make your patio look expensive from indoors

Even if you are dealing with a small modern patio, there are ways you can make it chic and stylish and look expensive at the same time. "The landscape is not just a garden you enjoy when you are in it," says Jon Fargion, landscape designer and founder of New York-based Jon Fargion Design. "It should also be designed as an integrated part of the property, from outside, from inside the house, and from the garden itself."

Here are eight things you should do to bring an expensive feel to your patio.

1. Invest in weather-proof furniture

(Image credit: Manolo Langis. Design: Mandy Graham)

For modern outdoor furniture to last and look good, it needs to be cared for. In regions with adverse winter weather, this will likely mean covering it. However, furniture covered in tarpaulin and other weather-proof fabrics do not make an attractive sight.

"Instead of letting your outdoor furniture languish under unattractive covers, consider investing in high-quality, weather-resistant pieces that can withstand winter elements," says Nina Lichtenstein, founder, of north-east-based, Nina Lichtenstein Custom Home Design. "Opt for sleek, modern designs in materials like teak or aluminum, which convey luxury and sophistication."

"Investing in weather-resistant outdoor furniture, such as teak or powder-coated aluminum not only enhances the outdoor space's comfort but creates an inviting, high-end visual extension of the indoors," says David Thompson, Principal and Founder of Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm, Assembledge+.

2. Create a smart storage area

(Image credit: Joe Schmelzer. Design: Mercantile & Merchant Ryan Perella)

Of course, in regions that receive excess rain, wind, sleet, and snow it may be necessary to store outdoor furniture away entirely. Rather than leave it exposed or languishing under ugly covers, consider a separate outdoor storage area or outhouse. Alternatively, create a space in a garage to store and better protect outdoor furnishings and keep your patio tidy.

"We recommend storing less durable pieces inside during winter to maintain a tidy appearance outside," says Nina Lichtenstein. "This eliminates the sight of worn-out furniture covers and ensures a smart, polished look."

3. Choose evergreen plants

(Image credit: Joseph Richardson of Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture)

Patios, decks and terraces can look a little drab in winter, devoid of colorful flowers and verdant leaves. Many garden designers overcome this with a selection of the best evergreen trees and shrubs to enliven the landscape and create a verdant view.

"Using evergreen species is key to making sure that the garden looks alive even in winter times," says Jon Fargion. "English Yews and American Holly are great evergreen plants, that as well as staying green in winter, produce beautiful red berries that attract birds.

"Other attractive smaller evergreen species are Cherry laurel and Skimmia japonica. For ground cover I suggest Pachysandra which is very reliable. And for wall covering, English Ivy is one of the best, most resilient climbing plants."

4. Create a Layered Planting Scheme

(Image credit: Jennifer Hughes / Assembledge+)

Choosing evergreens for a modern garden will naturally enliven it in winter. But to truly enhance your outdoor space through winter, carefully consider how you arrange your year-round plantings. Nina Lichtenstein suggests creating a layered planting scheme.

"Evergreen plants are a perfect choice for winter landscaping, providing vibrant color and texture while requiring minimal upkeep," says Nina. "Strategically placing these plants can dramatically improve the view from indoors, giving your patio a sophisticated garden feel all year-round.

Nina continues: "Use varying heights of planters to create depth. Tall planters filled with evergreens like junipers or boxwoods can serve as striking focal points, while lower planters can hold seasonal flowers or ground cover. Introduce some winter interest with seasonal decorations, such as ornamental grasses or holiday-themed decor, which can be integrated into the plantings."

5. Bring in sculptural features

(Image credit: Lisa Romerein / Assembledge+)

A patio makes a great spot for a garden sculpture that can be viewed from both the outside and the inside. From classical styles to natural earthy forms, choose what suits your outside space and consider how it will be viewed from inside for seamless indoor-outdoor living.

"Incorporate large boulders, stone sculptures, or oversized planters to create focal points," says David Thompson. "These elements add sophistication and depth to the patio, breaking up the landscape while maintaining visual interest when greenery is limited.

"High-quality materials like marble or weather-resistant metals ensure durability and a luxurious aesthetic."

6. Include architectural lighting

(Image credit: Jon Fargion Design)

Outdoor lighting obviously serves a practical purpose, enabling you to see outside in the dark. However, like with interior design, it can also be used to highlight certain architectural aspects of the exterior. On dark days and evenings this will create a chic and cozy backyard.

"Effective outdoor lighting can elevate your patio’s sophistication, especially during the winter months when daylight is limited," says Nina Lichtenstein. "By highlighting pathways and architectural features, you can create a luxurious ambiance that captivates from indoors.

The expert says you should install stylish wall sconces on the home's exterior, as this will cast a warm glow and bring attention to your patio in all its glory. "Additionally, line pathways with solar-powered lights or elegant lanterns that lead the eye and create an inviting approach," continues Nina. "Use warm-toned uplighting to highlight evergreen trees or architectural details like brick or cedar walls," says David Thompson. "Soft, ambient lighting brings depth and character to the space, making the patio feel dynamic and visually appealing from indoors."

Be mindful to switch outdoor lighting off overnight and keep security lights facing downward. Birds and other wildlife need to sleep, too, and night-time illumination can be harmful to them.

7. Introduce landscape lighting

(Image credit: Kate Seddon Landscape Design)

It's not just interesting architectural features that can be highlighted with lighting. Natural elements around your patio and in your backyard can be illuminated too, such as trees and bushes.

"When designing a landscape, I always think of the several views from the house openings," says Jon Fargion. "Usually I tend to frame certain parts of the garden and center them with the windows. The best simple ways to consider the garden as a scenographic background are by adding landscape lighting. Uplighting at the base of trees, will enhance the sculptural form of the tree even when the trees are without leaves.

"In certain species like Crepe myrtle and birches it will illuminate the beautiful characteristic of the bark," Jon adds.

8. Incorporate a firepit

(Image credit: Simon Orchard Garden Design)

Consider incorporating a firepit or outdoor fireplace. This will enable you to extend the time you spend outside when the weather is cooler. Even when it's not being used, a firepit will create an attractive focal point on your patio.

"Exterior patio lighting can be complemented with features like fire pits or outdoor fireplaces for warmth and atmosphere," says David.

"Firepits and fireplaces not only provide warmth but also serve as a visually appealing centerpiece that transforms your patio into a cozy winter haven," says Nina. "By investing in high-quality furniture, creating lush evergreen arrangements, and incorporating sophisticated lighting, you can transform your patio into an elegant extension of your home this winter.

Nina says these enhancements will elevate and improve the overall view from the inside as well as create a "stunning visual that makes the cold months feel inviting and luxurious."

FAQs

How do I make my yard look luxurious?

If you're seeking a more elevated, clean, and luxurious outdoor living space, there are a few things you should do.

Opt to clean your yard regularly, and check in with your plants as well as the furniture you've placed outdoors. If you're hoping to add in some outdoor furniture, think chic and stylish and look out for trends that are timeless and ever-lasting.