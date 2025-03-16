5 Trends Interior Designers Say They Would Never Use in Their Own Homes — And Their Opinions Are Controversial

Maybe it's because it's my job to look for the latest trends, muses, and design "must-haves", but it feels like every week there's a new interior inspiration to add to the list. I painted the bookshelves in my living room red for that unexpected pop of color; I love the shiny, chrome mushroom lamp on my living room console table — these are a couple of the contemporary trends that have caught my eye... and wallet!

However, not every trend is meant for every home. Do you like said trend enough to add it to your own home? Or are you okay with simply admiring how someone else has styled it? These are age-old decorating questions, but ones that can feel hard to navigate.

If you can't understand why everyone is suddenly adding fringe to their furniture or painting trim around their doorway, you're probably not alone. I asked interior designers to weigh in on which interior design trends they would steer clear of in their own homes and, alternatively, what they gravitate towards instead.

1. Artificial Plants

DO INSTEAD: Incorporate live plants in stylish pots to add a botanical feel to the room. (Image credit: Figo Interiores)

Artificial plants were one of the top things on the chopping block. While faux greenery has its pros, I can't say I'm too surprised to see designers shying away from this choice. Interior designer, Nina Lichtenstein, says, "Too many artificial plants can make a space feel staged rather than lived-in. While I’m not completely opposed to them, I believe they should be kept to a minimum and placed strategically."

If you're questioning whether fake plants are bad Feng Shui, it's not necessarily that, but more that real plants bring an unmatched vibrancy, purify the air, and create a deeper connection to nature.

For greenery, Nina says, "I incorporate real plants whenever possible, from trailing vines to sculptural trees, because they not only enhance aesthetics but also improve air quality and well-being." If you do want to use artificial plants (I will be the first to admit I have no green thumb), "keep them minimal and place them where real ones wouldn’t thrive, like a high shelf or a low-light corner," says Nina.

Marta Ceramic Planters | Alabaster View at West Elm Price: £46 Every plant needs a chic pot to be planted in. This one from West Elm will easily work in any room aesthetic.

Nina Lichtenstein Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Nina Lichtenstein is a residential interior designer who strives to showcase her in-depth construction and design expertise in her projects. Nina believes that home design should capture a homeowner’s uniqueness by how it serves the person. She has been celebrated for designing, renovating, and building elegant living spaces.

2. High-Gloss Chrome Decor

DO INSTEAD: Try using muted metals for a more refined and subtle version of the chrome trend. (Image credit: Smac Studio)

Next up? Chrome. Nina says, "While I admire chrome in other spaces, I wouldn’t bring it into my own home. High-gloss chrome decor feels too cold and impersonal for the warmth I want to cultivate." My chrome mushroom lamp and I sit here and sigh. However, it's all about finding what speaks to you.

For example, Nina says, "Instead of trendy chrome, I prefer natural, lived-in materials, such as brushed metals, warm woods, and stone accents that add texture without feeling harsh."

What the design world loves about chrome is its texture and eye-catching material. There's something about a shiny chrome metallic finish that gives a room edge. So, if you love the idea, but chrome is not quite your aesthetic, perhaps a chic muted metal would work for your space instead.

Flola Table Lamp, Antique Brown View at Nordic Nest Price: £92.69, Was: £160 This Antique metal lamp from Nordic Nest is a refined step-up from chrome metallics. It still provides that unique texture from the metal, but in a more subtle way.

3. Colorful Kitchen Cabinets

DO INSTEAD: Choose a cabinet paint color that will pair easily with other aspects of decor that you want to include. (Image credit: Smac Studio)

While I love a cool kitchen trend, interior designer and founder of Kristyn Harvey Interiors, Kristyn Harvey, says, "Colorful kitchen cabinets are a definite no for me." Colors change in popularity, almost yearly, "so painting something that is permanently fixed to your walls and that you probably would not change for another 30 years locks you into a period," explains Kristyn.

If you're prone to changing up your decor, it may be worth selecting a kitchen cabinet color that will never go out of style. However, if you're set on spicing things up, there are ways to work with color.

Kristyn says, "I’m okay with colored cabinets in small spaces such as closets, pantries, or laundry rooms since those small rooms are generally closed off from other spaces and lend themselves to a mood of their own. However, I think that your kitchen, which is the heart of your home and generally open to other spaces, should be kept as timeless as possible."

Swiss Coffee View at Benjamin Moore Price: £2.95, Peel-and-Stick Sample Benjamin Moore's Swiss Coffee paint color is a great choice when looking for a neutral but warm cabinet color. It has slight yellow undertones that bring a bit of joy to the shade rather than being a sterile white.

Kristyn Harvey Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Kristyn Harvey is a Solana Beach, California-based Interior Designer. Kristyn’s philosophy is to compose efficient home spaces that also feel like a breath of fresh air; "Spaces that reduce the number of steps it takes to get things done, allowing you to devote time to your passions."

4. Open-Concept Spaces

DO INSTEAD: An arched doorway is a creative and stylish way to highlight a transitional space without being fully open-concept. (Image credit: Mikhail Loskutoff. Design: Agnes Rudzite Interiors)

Sometimes nothing beats an open, airy space, but that doesn't mean you should force it where you don't have it. A home without defined spaces can begin to feel less restful and more like a showroom.

Speaking of open concept floor plans, Nina says, "I wouldn’t embrace the trend of completely removing doors in favor of full openness. Homes need moments of privacy and coziness, and doors help create intentional separation without sacrificing flow."

Rather than removing doors, highlighting them could be a surprising solution. "Use arched doorway ideas, glass-paneled doors, or sheer curtains to maintain light and flow while preserving intimacy in a space," suggests Nina.

Black and Natural Rattan Screen View at Graham and Green Price: £395 If you do have a more open-concept space, and building an arched doorway isn't an option, a room divider idea can help make the space feel more cozy. I love one that doesn't feel completely solid, like this rattan one from Graham and Green, so light can still come through.

5. Overly Bold or Heavily Patterned Sofas

DO INSTEAD: If you still want to add a little flair to your space with a fun sofa, a solid-colored option allows for more room to play with changing decor. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel. Design: Melissa & Miller Interiors)

Now this one was a bit of a heartbreaker because I love a chic patterned sofa. Though Nina admires them in other people's homes, she admits, "I avoid including overly bold or heavily patterned sofas in my own home. While fun, they tend to dictate the entire space and can feel overwhelming over time."

"I believe a home should feel grounding, timeless, and deeply personal," says Nina. "Trends that lean too decorative, overly polished, or loud can take away from a space’s sense of ease and longevity. When a color, or pattern, dominates a room, it can feel limiting rather than inspiring. I want a space that evolves with me, not one that needs constant refreshing because the trends that define it are already fading."

When exploring the use of pattern in design it can sometimes be best to experiment in smaller doses. Try a throw pillow in the verdure print trend, or a striped throw before you go for full-on pattern on the sofa.

John Lewis Vista Cushion View at John Lewis Price: £45 A patterned pillow is the perfect solution when you aren't ready to commit to a whole sofa. This one from John Lewis is neutral with a pop of green, an easy pairing in any room.

Before jumping into a trend, ask yourself: Will this still feel like “home” to me in five years? If a design choice doesn’t support how you live or how you want to feel in your space, it’s probably not the right fit.

Nina says, "Instead of chasing trends, focus on what truly resonates with you and how you experience color, texture, and atmosphere in a way that brings you comfort and joy. And if you love a trend but aren’t sure about its longevity, experiment in small ways first through decor, art, or accents before making a permanent change."