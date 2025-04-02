"I Just Bought a Stand Mixer — Where Can I Store It in My Small Kitchen?" 6 Clever Storage Ideas to Consider

If you know me, you know I love catching up on everyone's latest cart-to-checkout adventures. And recently, Livingetc's Editor, Hugh Metcalf, mentioned that he has added a lovely stand mixer to his arsenal of cooking appliances. And although he is pleased with his new cheffing companion, he has no clue where to stow it.

"I've just invested in a beautiful new stand mixer for my, let's call it bijou, kitchen, and once it arrived, I did start to question — where am I actually going to store it? There are a few criteria I have in mind for these stand mixer storage ideas," he says.

"It's a gorgeous KitchenAid that looks really pretty, so I wouldn't mind it being on show, as long as it doesn't feel cluttered; I don't want to necessarily lug it out from the back of a cupboard every time I want to use it; and I like the idea of it not being just another dust-collector in my kitchen. So I'm turning to our decluttering pro, Amiya, for advice — what should I do?"

Finding ample kitchen storage ideas for comfortable stand mixer organization can be a tricky feat. However, I deem no storage problem untamable. So, if you find yourself in a scramble similar to Hugh's, here are six potential solutions for storing stand mixers in tight culinary spaces without compromising space or style.

1. Pop in a Pull-Out Appliance Shelf

Timeless for a reason, pull-out shelves will never go out of style (or efficiency). (Image credit: Amazon)

Let's start simple. A pull-out appliance shelf can be an absolute game-changer. Especially in small kitchens with limited real estate for organized storage. If your cabinets allow, professional organizer Arabella Drake recommends installing a pull-out appliance shelf.

"This shelf pulls out like a drawer and lifts the stand mixer to countertop height," she explains. "Thereby keeping the mixer accessible without taking up counter space and reducing the need for heavy lifting."

A pull-out shelf keeps your stand mixer at arm's reach whenever you need it. However, you can just as easily conceal it for a clean counter whenever you're not using it.

Amazon Mixer Lift for Cabinet £152.56 at Amazon UK Mixer shelves can be retrofitted into existing cabinetry.

Arabella Drake Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Ankersen Drake Arabella Drake is the co-founder of Ankersen Drake Home Organisation, a luxury home organization company based in London. Working alongside Amalie Ankersen, she helps transform homes into beautifully organized, functional spaces that support each client’s unique lifestyle. Whether it’s curating a perfectly arranged wardrobe, streamlining a busy kitchen, or bringing order to an entire home, Ankersen Drake creates stylish, clutter-free environments designed to make everyday life smoother.

2. Stow Away in a Deep Drawer Storage

Deep drawers are storage gold for larger appliances that need hiding. (Image credit: HUSK/Plank Hardware)

"A lower drawer with a non-slip liner keeps your mixer accessible and out of sight," says professional organizer Meaghan Kessman.

And if you ask me, not only will this efficient tip improve your small kitchen storage game, but it's also perfect for stand mixer owners who don't necessarily need their appliances at easy reach.

Arabella also finds that deep drawers can be an ideal spot for storing mixers. "Lining the drawer with anti-slip mats prevents the mixer from shifting when opening or closing," she notes. "And keeping attachments in a labelled container within the drawer will help keep everything in order."

Meaghan Kessman Social Links Navigation Professional organizer Meaghan is a professional organizer and the founder of a full-service organizing firm based in Los Angeles. As a Southern California native, Meaghan has been passionate about organization since childhood. After a 20+ year career as a Digital Media Executive for companies such as Pandora Media and People Magazine, and three years living abroad with her family in London, she now has the opportunity to do what she's always wanted to do: create beautiful spaces through organization.

3. Add Lazy Susans to Corner Cabinets

Never underestimate the versatility of a lazy susan. (Image credit: Scott Norsworthy. Design: Picnic Design Inc. Stylist: Eric Martin)

A stand mixer to a kitchen cabinet is generally what a square peg is to a round hole. They just don't fit. And that's where the swiveling brilliance of the cult classic lazy susan comes in.

"Using a lazy susan or rotating tray within a cabinet makes efficient use of these usually rather awkward spaces," says Arabella. "It also makes accessing the mixer easier, even if it’s stored at the back of the cabinet."

Plus, introducing a lazy susan to your small kitchen is also one of the best ways to organize a corner cabinet.

Wayfair Fairmont Park Richy Marble Lazy Susan £28.99 at Wayfair UK No, your lazy susan does not have to be transparent or plastic. This Fairmont Park Richy Marble Lazy Susan from Wayfair is picture proof. And it's an especially gorgeous alternative if you leave your swivel storage on display.

4. Try an Appliance Garage

Unfailing in its covert storage ability, an appliance garage might be the way to go. (Image credit: Jean Bai. Design: Blaine Architects + Marshall Interiors)

"Countertop appliance garages with roll-up or pull-down doors can neatly hide the mixer while making sure it’s easy to access," says Arabella. "Built-in outlets can make this option even more convenient."

She finds that bespoke storage nooks like appliance garages or custom cubbies can be a great addition to your kitchen or even your pantry. So if you're doing an overhaul of this space, it's worth considering.

However, I will say that this is particularly helpful for people who love to whip up a new recipe every now and then, with a growing collection of cooking appliances. But it might be a lost investment if your stand mixer is the only bulky piece of equipment in your kitchen.

5. Bring in a Portable Rolling Cart

Roll your stand mixer in when you need it and roll it out just as easily. (Image credit: IKEA)

Long gone are the days when a rolling cart meant a portable bar. Nowadays, these tiered trolleys act as mobile organization units, perfect for small kitchens requiring a touch of add-on storage.

"I find rolling carts to be a great home for stand mixers and other seasonal cooking appliances," says Meaghan. "A stylish, slim cart can roll the mixer and baking tools to you, while also having the added benefit of tucking away neatly."

There are no rules regarding your choice of cart, either. If you have an open kitchen, I recommend picking from chic bar carts that give your space a zhuzh. But if your kitchen is hidden away from your hosting area, you can get away with a simple, sleek trolley instead.

IKEA JUTTERSBO £10 at IKEA IKEA has a collection of portable rolling carts that are perfect for kitchens. Let's say you have a small stand mixer that you don't want concealed behind a cabinet or propped on a counter, this JUTTERSBO cart offers a middle-ground option that's perfect for you.

6. Or, Leave it Out

Just expect a shower of compliments if it's anything like this beautiful KitchenAid. (Image credit: KitchenAid)

"And, of course, you can always leave your stand mixer out, intentionally," says Meaghan. "If you have picked a mixer in a stylish color, why not treat it as a design feature on open shelving or your countertop?"

I could not agree more! I absolutely love it when I walk into a home and I catch sight of a shiny kitchen appliance that's design-led, as most modern culinary companions are these days.

My favorite spots have been this minimalist Cream Smeg Stand Mixer from Currys and this crisp Red KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer from Argos. Despite their major aesthetic extremes, they both give off the impression that you're chic even when you cook (and you know it).

As I said, there is no storage problem that's unbeatable. You shouldn't have to choose between a fun new appliance or a clean-looking kitchen devoid of clutter, when you can absolutely have both.

And I hope these expert tips help you (and Hugh) appreciate the stand mixer that serves you well, with zero spending regrets in the name of storage troubles.