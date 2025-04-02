"I Just Bought a Stand Mixer — Where Can I Store It in My Small Kitchen?" 6 Clever Storage Ideas to Consider
These expert tips will solve your limited storage problems once and for all
If you know me, you know I love catching up on everyone's latest cart-to-checkout adventures. And recently, Livingetc's Editor, Hugh Metcalf, mentioned that he has added a lovely stand mixer to his arsenal of cooking appliances. And although he is pleased with his new cheffing companion, he has no clue where to stow it.
"I've just invested in a beautiful new stand mixer for my, let's call it bijou, kitchen, and once it arrived, I did start to question — where am I actually going to store it? There are a few criteria I have in mind for these stand mixer storage ideas," he says.
"It's a gorgeous KitchenAid that looks really pretty, so I wouldn't mind it being on show, as long as it doesn't feel cluttered; I don't want to necessarily lug it out from the back of a cupboard every time I want to use it; and I like the idea of it not being just another dust-collector in my kitchen. So I'm turning to our decluttering pro, Amiya, for advice — what should I do?"
Finding ample kitchen storage ideas for comfortable stand mixer organization can be a tricky feat. However, I deem no storage problem untamable. So, if you find yourself in a scramble similar to Hugh's, here are six potential solutions for storing stand mixers in tight culinary spaces without compromising space or style.
1. Pop in a Pull-Out Appliance Shelf
Let's start simple. A pull-out appliance shelf can be an absolute game-changer. Especially in small kitchens with limited real estate for organized storage. If your cabinets allow, professional organizer Arabella Drake recommends installing a pull-out appliance shelf.
"This shelf pulls out like a drawer and lifts the stand mixer to countertop height," she explains. "Thereby keeping the mixer accessible without taking up counter space and reducing the need for heavy lifting."
A pull-out shelf keeps your stand mixer at arm's reach whenever you need it. However, you can just as easily conceal it for a clean counter whenever you're not using it.
Arabella Drake is the co-founder of Ankersen Drake Home Organisation, a luxury home organization company based in London. Working alongside Amalie Ankersen, she helps transform homes into beautifully organized, functional spaces that support each client’s unique lifestyle. Whether it’s curating a perfectly arranged wardrobe, streamlining a busy kitchen, or bringing order to an entire home, Ankersen Drake creates stylish, clutter-free environments designed to make everyday life smoother.
2. Stow Away in a Deep Drawer Storage
"A lower drawer with a non-slip liner keeps your mixer accessible and out of sight," says professional organizer Meaghan Kessman.
And if you ask me, not only will this efficient tip improve your small kitchen storage game, but it's also perfect for stand mixer owners who don't necessarily need their appliances at easy reach.
Arabella also finds that deep drawers can be an ideal spot for storing mixers. "Lining the drawer with anti-slip mats prevents the mixer from shifting when opening or closing," she notes. "And keeping attachments in a labelled container within the drawer will help keep everything in order."
Meaghan is a professional organizer and the founder of a full-service organizing firm based in Los Angeles. As a Southern California native, Meaghan has been passionate about organization since childhood. After a 20+ year career as a Digital Media Executive for companies such as Pandora Media and People Magazine, and three years living abroad with her family in London, she now has the opportunity to do what she's always wanted to do: create beautiful spaces through organization.
3. Add Lazy Susans to Corner Cabinets
A stand mixer to a kitchen cabinet is generally what a square peg is to a round hole. They just don't fit. And that's where the swiveling brilliance of the cult classic lazy susan comes in.
"Using a lazy susan or rotating tray within a cabinet makes efficient use of these usually rather awkward spaces," says Arabella. "It also makes accessing the mixer easier, even if it’s stored at the back of the cabinet."
Plus, introducing a lazy susan to your small kitchen is also one of the best ways to organize a corner cabinet.
No, your lazy susan does not have to be transparent or plastic. This Fairmont Park Richy Marble Lazy Susan from Wayfair is picture proof. And it's an especially gorgeous alternative if you leave your swivel storage on display.
4. Try an Appliance Garage
"Countertop appliance garages with roll-up or pull-down doors can neatly hide the mixer while making sure it’s easy to access," says Arabella. "Built-in outlets can make this option even more convenient."
She finds that bespoke storage nooks like appliance garages or custom cubbies can be a great addition to your kitchen or even your pantry. So if you're doing an overhaul of this space, it's worth considering.
However, I will say that this is particularly helpful for people who love to whip up a new recipe every now and then, with a growing collection of cooking appliances. But it might be a lost investment if your stand mixer is the only bulky piece of equipment in your kitchen.
5. Bring in a Portable Rolling Cart
Long gone are the days when a rolling cart meant a portable bar. Nowadays, these tiered trolleys act as mobile organization units, perfect for small kitchens requiring a touch of add-on storage.
"I find rolling carts to be a great home for stand mixers and other seasonal cooking appliances," says Meaghan. "A stylish, slim cart can roll the mixer and baking tools to you, while also having the added benefit of tucking away neatly."
There are no rules regarding your choice of cart, either. If you have an open kitchen, I recommend picking from chic bar carts that give your space a zhuzh. But if your kitchen is hidden away from your hosting area, you can get away with a simple, sleek trolley instead.
IKEA has a collection of portable rolling carts that are perfect for kitchens. Let's say you have a small stand mixer that you don't want concealed behind a cabinet or propped on a counter, this JUTTERSBO cart offers a middle-ground option that's perfect for you.
6. Or, Leave it Out
"And, of course, you can always leave your stand mixer out, intentionally," says Meaghan. "If you have picked a mixer in a stylish color, why not treat it as a design feature on open shelving or your countertop?"
I could not agree more! I absolutely love it when I walk into a home and I catch sight of a shiny kitchen appliance that's design-led, as most modern culinary companions are these days.
My favorite spots have been this minimalist Cream Smeg Stand Mixer from Currys and this crisp Red KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer from Argos. Despite their major aesthetic extremes, they both give off the impression that you're chic even when you cook (and you know it).
As I said, there is no storage problem that's unbeatable. You shouldn't have to choose between a fun new appliance or a clean-looking kitchen devoid of clutter, when you can absolutely have both.
And I hope these expert tips help you (and Hugh) appreciate the stand mixer that serves you well, with zero spending regrets in the name of storage troubles.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
The Edgy 'Grunge' Aesthetic is Making a Comeback, and Here's How to Channel It Through Your Interiors
Maybe it doesn't need to be just a phase... While subversive at its core, the grunge movement can manifest itself as practical, stylish, and refined
By Devin Toolen Published
-
5 of the Best Navy Blue Paint Colors That Designers Love — And How to Use Them
Navy blue has timeless appeal and can feel both modern yet classic, but what are the designers' favorite paints?
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
Bar Stools vs Counter Stools — The Difference You Need to Know to Avoid Buying the Wrong One for Your Kitchen
You might think they're the same thing, but bar stools and counter stools are subtly different, and knowing how will help you avoid buying the wrong ones
By Maya Glantz Published
-
10 Kitchen Tap Ideas That Will Upgrade Your Sink — Who'd Have Thought Doing the Dishes Could Look This Good?
From pot fillers to pull-out hoses, these are the kitchen taps that the experts are lusting over right now…
By Lara Sargent Published
-
16 Kitchen Island Ideas That Feel Pitch Perfect for 2025 Projects
Who would have thought there would be so much inspiration to choose from? Experts share their stylish and most inspiring ideas for kitchen islands
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
How Long Will My Kitchen Extension Take? From Planning to Building, Here's a Rough Guide
Our experts share everything they know about how long kitchen extensions tend to take, so you don't have to figure it out for yourself
By Maya Glantz Published
-
5 Renter-Friendly Ways to Upgrade Your Kitchen Lighting — Without Having to Call in an Electrician
Whether you want to make a rental kitchen feel like home, or just improve your space's lighting, these tips can be actioned today
By Maya Glantz Published
-
How Do I Make My Kitchen Look Expensive? 7 Tricks That Will Always Work to Elevate Your Space's Style
Our experts share all their tips for building an expensive-looking kitchen
By Maya Glantz Published
-
5 Problems With Waterfall Kitchen Countertops That No-One Ever Talks About
While they may look great, this kitchen feature comes with a few problems, and here's what you should know
By Maya Glantz Published
-
So, Just What Is a 'Leathered' Countertop? "To Touch One Is to Want One," Says Our Editor
Our experts break down the 'leathering' technique and tell you whether it's right for your worksurfaces
By Maya Glantz Published