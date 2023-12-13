Jonathan Adler's Gifting Tips Will Improve How You Give Presents This Christmas
Shopping for those hard-to-buy individuals just became a lot easier with this advice from expert Jonathan Adler, the king of color and funky designs
There is no one quite like potter and designer Jonathan Adler — his distinctive, whimsical style, his embrace of color and maximalism, and his enduring appeal are just a few of the reasons Livingetc looks to him for design inspiration time and time again. In a room full of stunning, show-stopping pieces, Jonathan's will always stand out from the crowd, and he's quick to offer helpful and timeless advice for any situation in which design looms somewhat large.
Of course, that acumen and excellence come in handy during the holidays, when the average consumer is bombarded with gift guides from all of the best home decor stores and can't tell up from down. At the risk of mixing metaphors, an expert opinion at that point works like a buoy in a messy Christmas sea — something you can grab onto so you don't lose your head in the chaos. Lucky for us, Jonathan himself has been gracious enough to share a few of his quintessential holiday gifting tips, both of which might very well help you right the ship and/or inspire you to get a little funky with it this year.
Jonathan Adler's gifting tips this holiday season
Jonathan's first big gifting tip could extend beyond the holidays, especially if you are someone who often meets with clients for work, or if your love language is gift-giving.
“I like to give presents that are two things: wantable and transportable," Jonathan told me. "I always keep a stash of pressies in my LLBean tote (you never know who you’re going to meet!).”
His next tip is even more fun — if you needed an excuse to buy your friend that surrealist bowl she's been eyeing, consider your wish granted. "When it comes to great gift giving, avoid the obvious necessities and give ‘em what they don’t know they need!" Jonathan said. "Underwear? underwhelming. A giant acrylic bust? Oui!”
Jonathan's tips in mind, I know how I'll be shopping for the rest of the holiday season — but if there is any doubt in your mind on how to follow his lead, I have a few applicable ideas that I've rounded up below.
Shop gifts inspired by Jonathan Adler's advice
Price: $31.96
The wavy handle on this cocktail shaker is definitely inspired by French-American designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen. Gift the look for less with this practical but show-stopping reimagining.
Price: $56
Also in the category of "I didn't know I needed this" are colorful champagne flutes that delight and inspire. A perfect holiday palette across all 4 options.
Price: $595
Though it's one of the pricier options on this list, a portable lamp is a present we could all use but wouldn't buy ourselves. One lucky recipient will be so excited by this luxe option from ABC Carpet & Home, which offers 9 hours of portable light per charge and a touch dimmer with three levels.
Price: $148
I have been truly thinking about this pedestal bowl from Lulu and Georgia for weeks — so much so that I would surely keel over if someone on my list bought it for me. I'm absolutely confident it would delight your favorite hostess or aspiring chef.
Price: $45
And last but certainly not least is this mohawk match strike from Jonathan Adler himself, a funky and fun piece that's the epitome of JA decor.
Price: $7.88
The perfect size to keep on hand (as Jonathan suggests), this pearl-like dish tray is affordable, well-reviewed, and practical. Buy a few to dish out (pun intended) to friends and family alike.
Price: $328
Also filed under "gifts I didn't know I needed" is this cuddly pillow from luxury blanket makers Bearaby. The twistable and squishable design is ergonomic and meant to cradle your body to help instill calm.
Price: $11.20
The effect of a trusty, high-quality pen should not be overstated. This is a great gift for all of the stragglers on your list for whom you'd like to buy but can't quite nail down.
If you loved these tips, put them to good use by next checking out our timeless presents gift guide, our list of gifts for people who love fashion, and our round-up of the 51 best White Elephant gifts.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
