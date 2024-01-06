8 of the World’s Best Designers on the Trends They’re Setting for 2024 — This Is How You’ll Be Decorating
From rattan to color-drenching, in 2024 we're keeping sustainability at the forefront of our minds and these are the trends tipped to make an impact
A lot of our inspiration for the design trends comes from our favorite designers. The materials they use, the colors they turn to and the way they play with them informs what we report on, the ideas that begin to take hold and the way that the rest of tend to decorate.
And so, with an eye on the interior design trends for 2024 we asked some of the biggest names what they’re filling spaces with, knowing that where they lead, the wider world tends to follow. Tuscan beige, marquetry and ‘more, more, more’ - from Jonathan Adler to Kelly Wearstler, you heard it here first.
1. Jonathan Adler on rattan
'Looking into my acrylic ball for 2024, I’m still seeing rattan, just more, more, more!' says Jonathan Adler of this modern furniture idea. 'More glamor, more techniques, and more pieces, with plenty of fresh takes on the material. Rattan evokes grand global glamor, and it makes everything I put it on - furniture, accessories, my husband, my dog - even more attractive! I’m excited about combining rattan with couture craft details such as high gloss lacquer, sculptural black steel, and flashes of color. It’s laissez-faire fabulousness, with a hint of pop!'
2. Shalini Misra on marquetry
'Marquetry is a particular craft that I enjoy using and one which is becoming increasingly popular with clients,' global interior designer Shalini Misra says. 'It can be used on large-scale architectural features or on a piece of furniture such as a sideboard or bookshelf. The technique can also be used to depict an illustrative scene or to create a geometric pattern.'
'Championing craft has always been one of my core values and it is wonderful to see it recognized on a wider scale across the industry. Incorporating such techniques adds interest both visually and as a unique talking point. More clients are seeing furniture and object design as something to collect, like art, and technical crafts bring a narrative to these pieces allowing them to become heirlooms to be treasured and passed down through generations.'
3. Matthew Williamson on color drenching
'For 2024, I think unusual color combinations will become more commonplace as people strive to create unique homes,' says designer Matthew Williamson, and there's one paint idea in particular he's taking forward into 2024. 'Color-drenched walls can be the single most effective and affordable way to transform and elevate a space and characterful tones will be more popular than neutrals such as white, beige and grey which can sometimes feel flat and perhaps a little bland.'
'My go-to paint brand is The Pickleson Paint Co. as its palette isn’t vast and overwhelming but tight and well considered. Its earthier hues such as tan, clay, terracotta, peach, and stone instantly warm up and modernize a space, whether used individually or combined into one scheme.'
4. Tala Fustok on earthiness
'Looking ahead to 2024, I am keen to further develop more natural, earthy spaces, championing a calming sensibility of nature,' says New York and London-based designer Tala Fustok. 'This will be executed through an amalgamation of key materials such as stone and marble alongside neutral hues of Tuscan beige, camel, desert sand and soft brown tones.'
Sustainable materials remain a priority for Tala, too. 'When clients are drawn to trends, I also try and steer them towards a design which reflects them personally and another priority of mine is to continue reducing the carbon footprint of my work through a timeless aesthetic, recycled materials, and locally sourced suppliers.'
5. Martin Brudnizki on blending eras
'I love the idea that interiors can transport you to another place and time, so going into 2024 I would love to explore more methods of combining traditional techniques and materiality with modern sensibility,' Martin Brudnizki tells us. 'During our ongoing design for Belmond’s Hotel Splendido, we have been delicate in upholding the heritage of the surroundings. We have used fabrics and practices intrinsic to the region, carefully researching each component so that every space feels contextual. This level of detail is something which designers are prioritising to ensure that contemporary spaces don’t lose their authentic spirit.'
6. Mikel Welch on coffee table pairs
'Styling with one coffee table is predictable, so a pair gives you the opportunity to have more fun with the objects on top of the tables,' says New York-based designer Mikel Welch about his approach to trend-forward coffee table decor.
'My go-to are wooden designs which have a ton of character and beautifully weathered features. I recently stumbled upon Juniper Brothers & Co. who make custom wooden tables of any size, and each is designed to look antique. For a more timeless look, I recommend a dark espresso finish.'
7. Alexandria Dauley on bespoke joinery
'I am excited to integrate more bespoke joinery into upcoming design projects to enhance their uniqueness and functionality,' says interior designer Alexandria Dauley. 'Crafting and designing every element, including the structure, allows for creative tailored solutions that precisely meet the needs of each client, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and practicality. Through a focus on custom joinery, I aim to create modern kitchens, cabinetry and other pieces that are not only visually distinctive but also harmoniously blend with the lifestyle and preferences of homeowners.'
8. Kelly Wearstler on sustainable materials
'I find immense excitement in envisioning the future of design, where cutting-edge technology continues to open limitless avenues for further integrating sustainable living and recycled materials into our projects,' world-renowned designer Kelly Wearstler explains. 'I’m drawn to the allure of eco-conscious materials that forge a connection between the natural world and built environment, like Yarè fibres, which are harvested from sustainably managed palm groves. Beyond their eco-friendly pedigree, Yarè fibres exude a distinct charm characterized by an organic texture with warm, earthy tones that provide a multi-sensory connection to nature.'
'I’ve also collaborated with incredible artists who possess a remarkable talent for infusing renewed meaning into repurposed materials, like Dutch artist Dirk van Der Kooij, whose artistic vision finds expression in the creation of sculptural designs crafted from recycled plastics.'
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Design Writer, presenter, panel host, consultant and journalist Roddy Clarke is a regular in the pages of Livingetc. He also writes frequently for FT Weekend and Forbes. Based in London, and with a breadth of skills and hands on industry experience, Roddy now offers an exclusive interior styling and design service.
-
-
Some of Anthropologie's Most Viral Pieces are Discounted in the End-of-Season Home Sale — Even the Primrose Mirror!
If you thought the amazing markdowns ended with 2023, think again! Anthropologie's sale section is always an amazing trove of hidden gems and this homes clearout is no exception
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
This Genius Hack is the Best Way to Disguise Your Google Nest Thermostat, and it Costs Just $10
This viral Amazon-buy is the simplest way to disguise any unsightly thermostat by making it blend seamlessly with your surrounding decor
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
5 Kitchen Cabinet Color Trends to Consider for Your 2024 Remodel — 'These Choices Feel Fresh, yet Timeless'
If you're looking at kitchen cabinet color trends for a remodel this year, these choices capture the spirit of decorating right now, but they won't date quickly
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
3 Pattern Trends Designers Want You to Know About in 2024 – 'They're so Characterful!'
These are the patterns designers are using this year, and they mark a big shift
By Amy McArdle Published
-
It's Official — This is the Paint Shade We Think is *Actually* Color of the Year for 2024
Reinvigorate your home for the new year with this on trend paint color
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
Are Floating Shelves Still In Style? Here’s What Designers Say, and What They're Doing Instead
Floating shelves have been around for a while, but are they still in style? Designers give us their verdict, and some other options worth considering
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
What's the Next Zellige Tile? The Trendy Choices Bathroom Designers Are Looking to For 2024
Planning a bathroom renovation but not sure what tiles to go for? We’ve asked the experts what trends we expect to see in the new year
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
These Bathroom Colors Were Once Considered "Ugly" — Now They're Having a Renaissance in Modern Homes
Interior designers are choosing bathrooms in a unconventional array of colors - here they tell us why
By Portia Carroll Last updated
-
5 Colors Interior Designers Want to See You Use More in Your Home in 2024 - 'They're So Underutilized'
These interior designers' favorite shades touch on some of the biggest color trends of next year – and they're all part of a drive to go bold
By Ellen Finch Published
-
This wall color is what designers are choosing for 2024 for rooms that look more expensive
We've compiled a few of our favorite ideas that showcase the enduring appeal of one of this season's most-coveted colors
By Tessa Pearson Published