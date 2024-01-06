8 of the World’s Best Designers on the Trends They’re Setting for 2024 — This Is How You’ll Be Decorating

A lot of our inspiration for the design trends comes from our favorite designers. The materials they use, the colors they turn to and the way they play with them informs what we report on, the ideas that begin to take hold and the way that the rest of tend to decorate.

And so, with an eye on the interior design trends for 2024 we asked some of the biggest names what they’re filling spaces with, knowing that where they lead, the wider world tends to follow. Tuscan beige, marquetry and ‘more, more, more’ - from Jonathan Adler to Kelly Wearstler, you heard it here first.

1. Jonathan Adler on rattan

(Image credit: Design: Jonathan Adler)

'Looking into my acrylic ball for 2024, I’m still seeing rattan, just more, more, more!' says Jonathan Adler of this modern furniture idea. 'More glamor, more techniques, and more pieces, with plenty of fresh takes on the material. Rattan evokes grand global glamor, and it makes everything I put it on - furniture, accessories, my husband, my dog - even more attractive! I’m excited about combining rattan with couture craft details such as high gloss lacquer, sculptural black steel, and flashes of color. It’s laissez-faire fabulousness, with a hint of pop!'

2. Shalini Misra on marquetry

(Image credit: Design: Shalini Misra)

'Marquetry is a particular craft that I enjoy using and one which is becoming increasingly popular with clients,' global interior designer Shalini Misra says. 'It can be used on large-scale architectural features or on a piece of furniture such as a sideboard or bookshelf. The technique can also be used to depict an illustrative scene or to create a geometric pattern.'

'Championing craft has always been one of my core values and it is wonderful to see it recognized on a wider scale across the industry. Incorporating such techniques adds interest both visually and as a unique talking point. More clients are seeing furniture and object design as something to collect, like art, and technical crafts bring a narrative to these pieces allowing them to become heirlooms to be treasured and passed down through generations.'

3. Matthew Williamson on color drenching

(Image credit: Design: Matthew Williamson)

'For 2024, I think unusual color combinations will become more commonplace as people strive to create unique homes,' says designer Matthew Williamson, and there's one paint idea in particular he's taking forward into 2024. 'Color-drenched walls can be the single most effective and affordable way to transform and elevate a space and characterful tones will be more popular than neutrals such as white, beige and grey which can sometimes feel flat and perhaps a little bland.'

'My go-to paint brand is The Pickleson Paint Co. as its palette isn’t vast and overwhelming but tight and well considered. Its earthier hues such as tan, clay, terracotta, peach, and stone instantly warm up and modernize a space, whether used individually or combined into one scheme.'

4. Tala Fustok on earthiness

(Image credit: Design: Tala Fustok)

'Looking ahead to 2024, I am keen to further develop more natural, earthy spaces, championing a calming sensibility of nature,' says New York and London-based designer Tala Fustok. 'This will be executed through an amalgamation of key materials such as stone and marble alongside neutral hues of Tuscan beige, camel, desert sand and soft brown tones.'

Sustainable materials remain a priority for Tala, too. 'When clients are drawn to trends, I also try and steer them towards a design which reflects them personally and another priority of mine is to continue reducing the carbon footprint of my work through a timeless aesthetic, recycled materials, and locally sourced suppliers.'

5. Martin Brudnizki on blending eras

(Image credit: Design: Martin Brudnizki)

'I love the idea that interiors can transport you to another place and time, so going into 2024 I would love to explore more methods of combining traditional techniques and materiality with modern sensibility,' Martin Brudnizki tells us. 'During our ongoing design for Belmond’s Hotel Splendido, we have been delicate in upholding the heritage of the surroundings. We have used fabrics and practices intrinsic to the region, carefully researching each component so that every space feels contextual. This level of detail is something which designers are prioritising to ensure that contemporary spaces don’t lose their authentic spirit.'

6. Mikel Welch on coffee table pairs

(Image credit: Design: Mikel Welch)

'Styling with one coffee table is predictable, so a pair gives you the opportunity to have more fun with the objects on top of the tables,' says New York-based designer Mikel Welch about his approach to trend-forward coffee table decor.

'My go-to are wooden designs which have a ton of character and beautifully weathered features. I recently stumbled upon Juniper Brothers & Co. who make custom wooden tables of any size, and each is designed to look antique. For a more timeless look, I recommend a dark espresso finish.'

7. Alexandria Dauley on bespoke joinery

(Image credit: Design: Alexandria Dauley)

'I am excited to integrate more bespoke joinery into upcoming design projects to enhance their uniqueness and functionality,' says interior designer Alexandria Dauley. 'Crafting and designing every element, including the structure, allows for creative tailored solutions that precisely meet the needs of each client, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and practicality. Through a focus on custom joinery, I aim to create modern kitchens, cabinetry and other pieces that are not only visually distinctive but also harmoniously blend with the lifestyle and preferences of homeowners.'

8. Kelly Wearstler on sustainable materials

(Image credit: Design: Kelly Wearstler)

'I find immense excitement in envisioning the future of design, where cutting-edge technology continues to open limitless avenues for further integrating sustainable living and recycled materials into our projects,' world-renowned designer Kelly Wearstler explains. 'I’m drawn to the allure of eco-conscious materials that forge a connection between the natural world and built environment, like Yarè fibres, which are harvested from sustainably managed palm groves. Beyond their eco-friendly pedigree, Yarè fibres exude a distinct charm characterized by an organic texture with warm, earthy tones that provide a multi-sensory connection to nature.'

'I’ve also collaborated with incredible artists who possess a remarkable talent for infusing renewed meaning into repurposed materials, like Dutch artist Dirk van Der Kooij, whose artistic vision finds expression in the creation of sculptural designs crafted from recycled plastics.'