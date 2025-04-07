I'm Obsessing Over Brick Flooring in Bathrooms — It Might Be My Favorite Way to Bring Character to These Spaces

If you're into that lived-in, cozy aesthetic, we may have just happened upon your new favorite trend... enter the brick floor bathroom.

While bathroom flooring ideas have traditionally been dominated by different variations of tiles, a new look has recently emerged, and we can't get enough of it. "A brick floor in the bathroom is a bold and beautiful design decision that brings instant character and warmth to the space. The beauty of it is that it can work across a range of styles, from rustic and farmhouse to industrial and Mediterranean. It’s an especially effective way to add texture underfoot in otherwise minimalist or modern interiors," explains Grazzie Wilson, from tile brand Ca'Pietra.

Now, we're not saying that we're opposed to the super-luxe, high-shine, spa bathroom look, but there's a time and a place for it, and sometimes, we're looking for something a bit more welcoming and cozy. That's why we were so excited to see some of our favorite designers and bathroom brands hopping on board the brick floor train.

This material recalls the relaxed elegance of the British countryside, and there's something inviting about its rustic warmth. So, if you've been waiting for a bathroom trend that doesn't look like a futuristic spaceship, your time has finally come.

Why Brick Floor Bathrooms Are on Trend

"Brick flooring in a bathroom is an unexpected yet striking choice that contributes character, warmth, and old-world charm," says Nina Lichenstein, an interior designer.

Much warmer, and more comforting than the tile trends that we've been seeing take over the world of bathroom design for the past few years, this look is a product of the general move towards a softer, relaxed look in interiors.

As we continuously seek comfort in our homes, trends adapt to fit this desire, with an obvious shift towards earthy, warm tones and natural materials. This coincides with an increased desire to blur the boundaries between the exterior and interior world, as demonstrated through the rising interest in biophilic design. The brick-floor bathroom falls somewhere between these two trends, bringing a 'secret garden' feel to your home.

Another popular trend we've noticed popping up across social media for a few months now is the fixation on the relaxed elegance of the Nancy Meyers aesthetic. Her beloved romantic comedies are admired for their stunning interiors, as they are for their heartwarming plots. I mean, who doesn't dream of that iconic Hamptons beach house in Something's Gotta Give?

"The ‘Nancy Meyer’ trend has taken interiors by storm, and it’s easy to see why – it’s elegant yet cosy, neutral yet design led and the best bit is that it’s a trend that won’t disappear, meaning you can safely invest in it knowing it won’t date," says Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

Brick floors are one of the most effective ways to recreate this aesthetic in your bathrooms, offering that farmhouse-style so expertly achieved in her film sets.

"This trend has a very ‘lived in’ look and therefore welcoming, which is its appeal, no neat and tidy ‘spa-like’ aesthetic here," says Keeley, "It’s about creating a relaxing bathroom that has personal touches and an oh-so-tactile feel – think ‘casual’ yet considered."

Which Style Does This Material Best Work With?

Sitting on the opposite side of the spectrum to the high-shine, modern bathroom ideas, this trend favors a vintage-led approach to design."Brick floors suit industrial, farmhouse, and rustic styles, adding warmth and texture to a space," says Liz Barrell from CP Hart.

While this material could certainly be used in homes with other interior design styles, it is particularly well suited to more rustic homes. As Nina comments, "While traditionally associated with rustic cottages and industrial lofts, brick floors are surprisingly versatile and can complement a variety of design styles."

Brick floors are especially effective design features in period homes with original architectural features like crown moulding or exposed structural beams. They blend seamlessly with these existing details, creating a deeply layered and authentically aged look.

How to Style Brick Floor Bathrooms

The relative neutrality of this material makes it a beautiful and malleable foundation for your bathroom design. Depending on the other features you pair it with, this flooring can adapt to fit many different styles.

However, our experts favor the soft, neutral Nancy Meyers style when designing a brick-floor bathroom, and we can see why. "We would style a brick-floor bathroom with simple, modern fixtures and greenery to balance the rugged texture. Keep the palette soft and neutral to highlight the brick," says Liz.

This desire to balance or complement the material's 'rugged texture' is at the heart of the experts' design advice, as it is the key to creating a well-balanced, elegant room. "Since brick has a naturally rough texture, pair it with soft, airy elements like linen shower curtains, plush bath rugs, and light-colored walls to keep the space from feeling heavy," suggests Nina.

She continues, saying, "Aged brick adds an authentic, timeworn look that pairs beautifully with shiplap walls, freestanding bathtubs, and antique-inspired fixtures."

Light-toned fabrics and vintage elements are key features in the Nancy Meyers homes and combine beautifully with this style of flooring. "Think white, cream, oatmeal, taupe, grey, and sand," says Keeley. It’s a beautiful muted colour palette that looks great with textures like stone, handcrafted cabinetry, porcelain floor tiles, brass fixtures and fittings, and tongue-and-groove paneling."

Elements that hint towards a more traditional design style, like a freestanding copper tub, work well in these spaces. "Texture is key for this look," continues Keeley. "A tactile rug in the middle of the bathroom would be ideal – in The Holiday there was a harlequin patterned floor, so look out for a rug that copies this or consider tiles in that pattern."

Are Bricks a Good Alternative to Tiles?

While we know that this material certainly looks good, is it actually a sensible choice to use for bathroom flooring? The best bathroom flooring options are durable, water-resistant, and compatible with traditional bathroom underfloor heating systems. So, how do bricks measure up to these specifications? "Brick is incredibly strong and, when sealed properly, can withstand moisture just as well as tile," says Nina.

Grazzie agrees, saying, "As an alternative to traditional tiling, brick holds its own: it’s durable, timeless, and full of soul. The key is sealing it properly to prevent moisture ingress and enhance its natural patina. Once sealed, it ages beautifully, offering a lived-in look that gets better with time."

Like many other popular bathroom flooring choices, like marble, using a proper sealant is a necessary step in installing a brick floor bathroom. This is because bricks are porous and have the potential to absorb moisture, which would eventually result in damage. However, unlike marble, bricks are a highly durable flooring option, perfect for family bathrooms with regular footfall.

"However," Nina adds, "brick does require regular sealing to prevent water absorption, and its slightly uneven surface may not be ideal for those who prefer a smooth, polished look."

"Brick flooring in a bathroom is an unconventional but highly effective way to introduce warmth, depth, and character," says Nina. "While it requires proper maintenance, its durability and timeless charm make it a viable alternative to tile. Whether you lean toward a rustic farmhouse vibe, an industrial loft aesthetic, or a Mediterranean retreat, a brick floor can set the foundation for a beautifully curated space."

If you're more interested in the modern, sleek look, perhaps the tile drenching trend may be more your speed.