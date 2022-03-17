Beige bedroom ideas – 12 fresh looks that prove beige is back

For many years, beige bedroom ideas were a popular choice for interior decorators and stylists but as people started experimenting more, they slowly fell out of favor and gained an unfair reputation for being, well, rather boring.

But the tide has turned and beige has never been so popular. The reason is simple – beige decor is calm, soothing, and has a timeless appeal. It can work with different schemes, from casual to sophisticated and you can add as much or as little of it as you want for pleasing results. And of course the real joy of a neutral bedroom like beige is its ability to work with any color. It is very much a style chameleon, switching moods with different hues. Add depth with a dark brown or even black or throw in a dash of vibrant green or red for some boldness.

‘There is a love of warm, earthy neutrals at the moment and that once derided shade beige is very much a color of consideration now,’ says Patrick O’Donnell, brand ambassador for Farrow & Ball. ‘It is the perfect choice for a relaxing bedroom scheme, and the discreet yellow/grey undertones give it the flexibility to layer with other shades.’

If you are yet to be convinced, here are some fresh and inspiring ways you can add beige to your bedroom design…

12 modern ideas for beige bedrooms

1. Use beige to form a textured headboard

(Image credit: Banda/Ben Anders)

We often think about introducing a color through the walls but fabrics and texture play a huge role in bedroom design and should not be overlooked. There are many headboard ideas which is a great starting point. A headboard is ideal for experimenting with some beige upholstery which not only complements practically every scheme, but can be an interesting focal point like in this design by Banda Design Studio.

‘The bespoke headboard is upholstered in Yeti by Pierre Frey which is a plain weave of wool, mohair, and long-haired Alpaca, says Edo Mapelli Mozzi, founder and CEO of Banda Design Studio.

‘The stonewash linen bedding is from a selection at Linen Me. Either side of the bed there are Drum occasional side tables in natural parchment and burl veneer from Apparatus. Finishing the look are the Median wall sconces, also sourced from Apparatus. It all works together to create such a serene, calming room especially with the wonderful views over the private garden square.’

2. Go for an all-over beige scheme for a sanctuary-like feel

(Image credit: Framework Studio)

Once you have decided to go for beige, committing your bedroom entirely to the color can yield surprising results. Taking the color over the upholstery from the curtains to the headboard and even the rug, helps blur lines so makes the room cohesive, not to mention restful. It is a particularly good way to make a small bedroom look bigger.

‘The key to the soft and welcoming vibe in our interiors lay in the use of warm, beige tones in different materials, textures and depth,’ says Francesca Finotti of Framework Studio, which created this project. An all-over beige scheme also helps harness natural light during the day, while becoming cozy and cocooning at night.

3. Bring in beige through the cabinetry to help soften the space

(Image credit: Gunter & Co)

Beige cabinetry, whether it has painted, paper, or fabric fronts, can help promote a calm atmosphere in a bedroom, especially when mixed with other neutrals.

Irene Gunter, founder of interior design studio Gunter & Co, believes that when designing your bedroom, less is more.

‘Keep it simple in your bedroom with a neutral color palette that doesn’t distract or stimulate your brain, think beige, white, taupe, and grey,’ she says. ‘I work with neutrals in a couple of ways: as a blank canvas to pair with bold accents or to create a calm, understated scheme. In this contemporary Chelsea townhouse, I went with the latter, using a combination of white, beige, and soft pink to create a soothing, sophisticated space.’

The bespoke built-in wardrobe idea was designed by Gunter & Co and made from pale walnut veneer. Features include Jed Kenneth handles and Phillip Jeffries wallpaper on the drawers and doors.

4. Build in a vibrant shade for an energetic contrast

(Image credit: ND Studios)

Beige gives the opportunity to experiment with different accents so why not turn to reds, pinks, and corals for a dash of excitement? Those vibrant colors will energize and modernize a scheme and take it to the next decorative level. A warm beige, like on the walls of this neutral bedroom project by ND Studios, is a great canvas for gold accessories so help ensure the bedside pendants add a luxurious touch.

‘Beige has a reputation for being safe and boring but we reckon that’s a bit unfair,’ says Natascha Dartnall, founder and director of ND Studios.

‘It’s warmer than white and works beautifully with rustic or wooden pieces. Here beige is accentuated by coral and walnut shades plus there’s plenty of pattern to amuse the eye without being overwhelming.’

5. Use it as a backdrop for a decorative ceiling

(Image credit: Cherie Lee Interiors)

The ceiling, otherwise known as the fifth wall, is a space that is often underused. But a decorative ceiling, whether painted or wallpapered can have a transformative effect on a room and this is where a neutral color like beige can come into its own. Having beige walls and bedding helps create a stage for a striking ceiling to take center stage like in this project by Cherie Lee Interiors.

‘Beige is a calming color and brings warmth to a space that you cannot achieve with grey,’ says founder Cherie Lee.

‘These qualities make it ideal for a bedroom as it invokes a feeling of intimacy. Allows you to bring in interesting pops of color and be brave with accents such as wallpaper on the ceiling in this bedroom. Beige is the perfect neutral backdrop.’

6. Bring in a patterned wallpaper to add interest

(Image credit: Natalia Miyar)

Having a beige bedroom is not just about painting the walls a shade of cream. The color can be incorporated into your scheme with wallpaper ideas, but to add more interest, choose one with some pattern that will help lift the look. This herringbone wallpaper in the project by interior designer Natalia Miyar offers a more eye-catching alternative to block color and works harmoniously with the patterns used for the bedding.

‘Beige is the wallflower of decorating, it is often underrated in design schemes but it plays an important role as it is such a useful complement to many other shades,’ says Natalia. ‘With a bit of imagination, it can also shine in its own light as this bedroom illustrates. The eye is drawn to the beautiful beige herringbone wallpaper in this room and not the stronger colors we added later as accents.’

7. Play with symmetry to give a more relaxing feel

(Image credit: Andrew Martin)

While we know a beige interior can create a relaxing feel, this can be boosted by adding symmetry to the decor.

Symmetry is important in interior design because it creates a feeling of balance and calm as well as enhancing the space in a room. You can achieve symmetry by the furniture placement – you take the focal point of a room and work outwards mirroring either side of it. This trick is particularly useful in smaller bedrooms and should be used in conjunction with beige, says Martin Waller, founder of Andrew Martin.

‘For small bedrooms, opt for light off-white and neutral shades. Light walls help bring calm and serenity whilst dark colors can feel oppressive in a bedroom,’ he says. ‘But for small space living or dining rooms, be more daring. Don’t be afraid of dark and rich colors, like coffee or dark grey, or try teal or even orange, for a braver burst of color. These hues bring intimacy and depth whilst also allowing you to show personality and flair.’

8. Choose it as a window dressing foil for richer colors

(Image credit: Framework Studio)

Simple beige window dressings are not only functional but bring softness and texture into a space. In this project by Framework Studio, the sand-colored blinds recede into the wall so that the contrasting bolder hues of blue and green can hold their own in the spotlight.

‘This is a warm and welcoming space that is designed to live in,’ says Francesca Finotti from Framework Studio.

9. Get a textured wall finish for variation of tone and interest

(Image credit: Banda/ Ben Anders)

Textured walls have become increasingly popular and there are a number of limewash paint ideas to try if you want to add some depth to your painted walls. Here, in this project by Banda Design Studio, the variation of tone in the walls keeps the eye interested, and carrying on the effect across the ceiling creates an enveloping feel.

‘These bedroom walls are finished in a finely textured, sustainable clay plaster in ‘Argilo 006’ from Studio Loho in Belgium,’ says Edo Mapelli Mozzi, founder and CEO, Banda Design Studio.

‘It is a blend of selected sands and unfired clays, mixed with pigments and minerals to create the highest quality plaster. The clay is 100% natural and non-toxic, its moisture and temperature regulating properties contribute to the health and comfort of the environment.’

10. Mix it with wood and darker accents for a warmer look

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Adding wood and darker shades to beige gives it a warmth but also brings a contemporary edge. But choose your beige with care, says Patrick O’Donnell, brand ambassador of Farrow & Ball.

‘Jitney has a little more weight than most beiges – adding splashes of contrasting shades like steel blues such as De Nimes or playing with the yellow notes of India Yellow on woodwork will create something really modern.’

He also suggests avoiding using harsh whites with beige walls for a more rustic bedroom feel. ‘Consider something softer on your woodwork and ceiling to create a relaxing look,’ he says.

‘If you want something bolder, err on dark woodwork for a contemporary look, including window casements, doors, and architraves. Green Smoke would be a fine bedfellow with beige or for something more tonal, look to Broccoli Brown.’

11. Combine different beige tones for maximum impact

(Image credit: Natalia Miyer)

Beige is rich in variety from the palest out to a deep caramel and a clever mixing of several shades will create a layered look that is interesting yet soothing to the eye.

‘There are some beautiful tonal variations in beige which are easy to put together, therefore, a good option for anyone who is nervous about mixing pattern and color,’ says interior designer Natalia Miyar. ‘We often use a beige palette for bedrooms, my own has black walls and a turquoise counterpane but not everyone wants a strong color in their sleeping space. My compromise is mixing in pattern and texture to create variety, interest and depth.’

12. Use beige to enhance a surprising pop of color

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

If you feel you can't live without some bold shades, beige can be a useful foil and help enhance a more colorful look. Here, the soft fawn walls act as a frame for the sunshine yellow accent wall and ensures it is the bedroom's focal point.

'Neutrals are favorites for both interiors and exteriors because of their adaptability and overall balance,' explains Benjamin Moore's Helen Shaw.

'From beige to soft tan – neutral colors suit any style of design. When working with neutrals, look for undertones to differentiate them; for example, beige may have an undertone of gold or pink. The trick is to select a neutral with an undertone that works with the other colors in your space. Neutrals such as cream and beige color are perfect enhancing minimal and contemporary looks.'

How do you make a beige bedroom interesting?

There are many ways to make a beige bedroom interesting but texture is key, according to interior designer Irene Gunter of Gunter & Co. ‘Take care that your neutral color palette doesn’t come across as bland and cold. Layering in different shades of a neutral color will create depth, while introducing warm materials like wood will instantly make your space feel more welcoming. The final flourish is fabrics in a gentle color to inject a sense of softness and interest.’

What colors go with beige?

Practically every color goes well with beige because it is a neutral shade, which makes it very versatile. If you want an energizing look, try beige with a vibrant red or pink, or combine beige with mint for a fresh modern pairing. If you are looking for something understated, beige and caramel are a classic combination.