Bedroom TV ideas to hide or display your screen

Bedroom TV ideas are such a big part of designing the space you're going to sleep in. If you want to include a TV then you're going to have to work out how to incorporate it. Whether you class your bedroom as a mindful gadget-free space in which to meditate, or use it as the perfect place to sit in bed and catch up on endless episodes of Married at First Sight, there's no judgement here.

‘When we install TVs for homeowners, fitting a bedroom TV is always a hot topic,’ says James Ratcliffe, home technology specialist at Homeplay.tv. ‘Some are very averse to the idea and others think it’s the most important TV in the house. 10 years ago it was common for us to install TVs in kids bedrooms, but now it’s very rare as they’re so used to watching iPads and laptops.'

Just like there are myriad living room TV ideas, there are also a number of ways you can place your TV in the bedroom to ensure its hard, black exterior blends in with the surrounding space. These include incorporating it into bespoke joinery, as well as hiding it in the foot of the bed. Mounting it on a wall with a decorative curtain panel to hide and reveal it is also an option.

(Image credit: TVbeds.co.uk)

Clever bedroom TV ideas to enhance your home

(Image credit: Le Rocher - Perfect Integration CEDIA)

Who needs to worry about TV stand ideas when you can simply hide the TV in your bed frame so it's automated and glides up at the touch of a button? You can choose to have a bespoke fit or buy a ready-made bed design. ‘We've used this trick in a number of homes as it keeps the TV neatly concealed when not in use,' says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs. ‘Using electric motors, the TV rises up from the footboard so you can watch it and can be hidden away once you've finished watching your favorite show.'

If you want it to work with an existing or bespoke bed, you’ll need to opt for a tailor-made design and get a technology specialist in to help you achieve this. Try CEDIA. to find an installation company in your area.

Alternatively, you can choose to buy a ready-made TV bed frame. Bedding companies such as Dreams, Bensons for Beds and TVbeds.co.uk now all sell versions of the TV bed.

The Titan 2 TV Bed in Charcoal Grey from TVbeds.co.uk for example, which is pictured above, is a bed frame that comes with a high-padded headboard and enough space to hide most modern LED screens from 32 to 43 inches.

You will have to provide the TV yourself as the price only includes the frame. The bed also has a section underneath the mattress where you can store your media units such as Sky Box or games console. Though, of course, if you're an early Sky Glass adopter you won't need to worry about that...

2. Hide your TV behind sliding wardrobe doors

(Image credit: Neatsmith )

Getting the storage just right in the bedroom is key to sweet dreams. A room that feels streamlined and spacious – with everything neatly hidden away – so you can run your fingers over the dresser like a model in a chocolate advert is achievable, however.

Investing in a fitted wardrobe that has space for your TV screen as well all your clothes, shoes and bed linen, is a great way to achieve a luxurious looking bedroom, for example. Use the Konmari Method to fold your clothes away neatly and you're onto a winner.

Companies such as Neatsmith can accommodate a TV in their tailor-made designs – helpful if you've gone for one of the best 85 inch TVs. They even include space to hide soundbars and extras such as Sky TV, so you don't have clunky-set-top boxes on display.

'The key with TVs is to consider the distance and viewing angle first and then decide whether you wish them to be hidden or on display,' says Philipp Nagel, director at Neatsmith.

'When we fit TVs in bespoke wardrobes, the shelving is fitted to the client's requirements and the measurements of the tech they wish to fit within it.'

'Made-to-measure frameless glass sliding doors such as our Cloister doors are finished with 38mm internal shelving as standard and can be made up to 2800mm high and 1250mm wide. The depth will be made to ensure the doors close seamlessly in front of the contents of the wardrobe.'

And when you want to sit back in bed and watch an episode of The White Lotus, you can just slide the wardrobe doors open.

3. Mount the TV within painted storage or wardrobes

(Image credit: Sharps)

A similar idea to the sliding door tip above, fitting your TV behind wardrobe doors or with storage units surrounding it is a great way to keep the tech presence in your bedroom minimal and the zen maximal. Provided the TV viewing angle suits you and you can watch comfortably from your bed, there are a number of ways this can work.

The process is similar to how to mount your TV to a wall. First up you can call in the help of a joiner to adapt your existing wardrobe so that your TV is hidden behind the doors. Alternatively, you can fit a new wardrobe that is made to measure and has a TV in a concealed pull-out system such as in this handsome design from Sharps.

“Whether you are looking for discrete storage or a stylish solution for your home, fitted furniture has the advantage of being built to suit the particular need of your room,' says Rachal Hutcheson national retail manager at Sharps. 'From the configuration through to the finish, made-to-measure furniture ensures you make best use of available space and tailor it to your unique requirements.

'If you've invested a significant sum of money sourcing the best TV for your budget, the most prudent way to get the most from it is by taking the same care and attention in housing it.'

If you decide to house your TV in the middle of a bespoke wardrobe without a door hiding it, a good trick is to paint the wardrobe a dark colour so that it blends in well with the TV design and looks subtly stylish.

4. Create a viewing area in the bedroom dressing room

(Image credit: Future Paul Raeside )

If you can't bear to miss out on Strictly Come Dancing while you're getting dressed to go out on a Saturday night, then a TV mounted on your dressing room wall may be just the ticket.

'If you have the luxury of a walk-in dressing room and space for mounting a TV onto a wall, then creating an area where you can perch opposite while watching your favourite TV show is an excellent feature,' says interior designer Andrew Dunning of London Contemporary, an expert in modern bedroom ideas.

'A little tub chair or love seat would work well in a tight space. Perhaps use a bold pop of colour on the chair to make a statement and let it be known that this space is for relaxing and taking a pause.'

5. Hide your TV behind a fabric panel

(Image credit: Archimedia CEDIA)

Remember when as a kid you sat your parents down on the sofa and used the living room curtains as a makeshift theatre to perform your latest 'show'? Our next tip for a bedroom TV idea is better than that and a tad more sophisticated, but along the same lines.

We suggest simply mounting your TV onto the wall opposite your bed and using a luxurious silk curtain to hide and reveal it, as shown here. In this set up by technology architects Archimedia, the TV is seamlessly integrated with concealed cabling and it can be disguised from view by a fabric panel. Better still, the fabric panel – or sheer curtain, if you prefer – is automated, so it opens and closes at the touch of a button. Bedroom curtain ideas have never been so sleek.

For a similar automated set up, try CEDIA for your local home technology specialist. Alternatively, you can manually pull your curtains open and shut to create the same theatrical effect.

6. Use statement fixtures to distract from the TV

(Image credit: Future)

If wall mounting or hiding your TV inside your wardrobe just isn't an option, an attractive TV unit will see you in good stead.

Also Google 'TV stands' online and you'll come across a host of stylish TV stand options to buy. Ikea, for example, sells a range of designs such as the modest Brusali TV bench, which is particularly well suited to bedrooms where space is tight.

You'll also find statement designs online such as the black and white intricate Chinoiserie-style pictured here. Not only is the TV stand a statement in itself, but it helps to distract from the black boxiness of the large TV screen. It's a win-win.

Alternatively, you could opt for a luxurious bed that makes the grand statement in your bedroom – commanding all the attention and distracting from a black boxy TV screen.

We're currently loving the bold and tactile finish of the velvet Dawson bed frame from Brook + Wilde, which is finished in a jaw-droppingly beautiful Lumino Midnight Blue. With a bed design like this in your room, everything else will pale in comparison.

7. Integrate the TV so it sits flush with the wall panels

(Image credit: The Disco House Perfect Integration CEDIA)

If you're looking for something that looks truly sleek, then a TV that sits flush with the wall panels will make for stylish viewing, even if you've gone supersize with one of the best 40 inch TVs. Here the TV does just that to complement, and not compete with, the interior design. Even more slick, a sliding panel is used to hide the TV when it's not in use.

'Here, the tech and joinery team have worked brilliantly together with integrated design and planning,' says Owen. 'The trick is to measure the exact depth of the TV at rest and then install the joinery around it, so you’ve got a very small gap at the edge of the screen.

'I’d expect the panels are removable or the TV is on a full-motion mount or ideally both, so it can all be serviced and maintained long term. I’d also expect good ventilation from behind.'

8. Integrate your TV behind a dressing table mirror

(Image credit: Homeplay.tv)

Mirror TVs have been around for a while and are a great way to hide your TV screen, particularly in a bespoke dressing area of the bedroom as seen here - a useful trick in small bedroom layouts.

'A great space saving solution as you're getting two fixtures in one, we have fitted quite a few mirror TVs in bedrooms,' says James Ratcliffe of Homeplay.tv., 'particularly in vanity areas that make the space work hard. When turned off the TV is hidden behind the glass and it looks like a standard mirror. When turned on you can see the TV screen clearly through the glass.'

For a similar set up to the one pictured you will need to call in a professional installation company such as Homeplay.tv, who kitted out this particular room.

How can I have a TV in my bedroom?

When installing a TV in your bedroom, consider the location first and foremost. There's no point in fitting an attractive looking design if you have to crank your neck to view the content while you're perched up in bed. You can mount it on the wall using specialised brackets, placed it on a TV unit and use cable ties to make the space tidy or hide it in a bespoke fitted wardrobe.

How can I decide the best TV size for my bedroom?

'As a general rule, it's recommended that you divide the viewing distance by 2.5, which will give you the best size TV,' says Katrina Mills, TV & AV buyer at John Lewis.

'But that said, there is no such thing as a perfect size and it is completely up to you. If you like a large television, go for it!'

