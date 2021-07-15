12 bedroom ideas for couples – how to create the perfect space for both of you

Looking for stylish couple's bedroom ideas? We have you covered. We ask a lot of a shared bedroom, not only do they have to be practical space that can store all the paraphernalia that comes from two humans housed in one room, they also have to please the tastes of both residents. And sometimes that's straightforward, you both like Mid-century modern, with a touch of rustic country style. Simple, sorted. But what if your favorite styles clash? And even if you have the same likes, you still have the task of making sure you have enough storage, having equal space for both parties and keeping a sense of romance and serenity in the room.

See, we ask a lot. And admittedly, decorating a room for a couple is no mean feat, but with careful planning, plenty of inspired bedroom ideas and probably a bit of compromise, you can create a space that's functional, reflects both of your styles, and feels like a room you both can relax and escape too.

'Mixing both masculine and feminine styles together can be really successful for creating a stylish bedroom space with character. Try introducing pieces that reflect each of your personalities and find a common ground on the key elements of the room – paint colors, furniture etc.' recommends Jane Rockett, Co-Founder of Rockett St George. 'As the place where you sleep and relax, bedrooms are a sanctuary so it’s important to create a space where you will both feel comfortable. Hotels bedrooms are an amazing source of inspiration for blending different styles together so try looking to the bedrooms of your favorite hotels if you're stuck for ideas - the Hoxton hotels are one of our go-to places for design inspiration.'

1. Create a mood board

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

We recommend doing this before starting any new project, it might be old school but it will allow you to put all your ideas in one place so you have a real vision of how you want your space to look. Creating a mood board is even more important when sharing a space. Both come up with your own as a visual for the other person so they can clearly see your style and then you can start talking about the looks you both want to go for and find crossovers in your tastes.

Scarlett recommends that 'before making any permanent decisions for your bedroom, use a variety of sources to create a mood board which will help with the initial design process. Getting your partner’s approval pre-project will also save any unwanted, last-minute surprises! To create your mood board, use websites such as Pinterest and Houzz to gather digital inspiration and collect physical samples of wallpapers, paints and fabrics to really give yourselves a great starting point for the design.'

2. Decide on a color scheme

(Image credit: Lauren Miller)

Once you have both put forward your ideas, before diving straight into what overall style or mix of styles you are going to go with, start with the color scheme, it's usually the easier place to begin. Obviously, going for something neutral like a white bedroom or a grey bedroom is a safe choice and a good option if you have decided to blend your styles as a simple backdrop would work best.

However, that's not to say you should avoid color. Deep rich hues, like navy, plum and even red give a bedroom a sophisticated, romantic feel that can make a couple's bedroom feel more special and luxurious. Think hotel vibes with dark floral wallpapers and soft tactile fabrics in an array of jewel tones.

'The key to deciding on a color scheme in any room, but particular a couple’s bedroom is to take your time and test color samples until you find a shade that you are both happy with. Everyone sees color slightly differently and the light in every room will be different too, so testing your chosen colors is an essential part of the process.' recommends Lucy St George.

'For any couples that are struggling to agree on a paint color, neutral tones are ideal for offering a sense of peace, refinement and relaxation, and are therefore perfect for the bedroom. To make sure the space feels cozy, we recommend choosing neutral colors with a warm base, for example sand, honey, linen, stone and charcoal tones. Another slightly bolder neutral is black. Black is celebrated as a glamorous and sexy colour; however, it also helps creates a feeling of coziness and unity that is fantastic in any style of bedroom.'

3. Pick out the must have pieces

(Image credit: Davide Lovati)

When it comes to furniture and larger decor pieces, both make lists of what your essentials are and try and order them by importance. This way you can make choices bases on both of your priorities. The bed is usually the focus of the room and where you're likely to spend the most time, so make sure that the style you go for suits both of you.

'The bed is the key feature of a bedroom and should be both stylish and functional.' says Scarlett. 'When selecting your bed, consider investing in one with under-bed storage such as draws, or opt for an ottoman bed which will provide you with maximum storage for those unsightly items; after all a bedroom with two occupants will have double the personal belongings to store. Think about a style that you will both like; my favorite options are fully upholstered beds with feature headboards or a simple classic wooden bed.'

Smaller pieces are where you'll find your compromises, just be sure that when each of you are choosing items they will work well when brought together in the same space.

4. Blend together different styles

(Image credit: Future)

If you can't decide on a single overall style for the bedroom, see if your tastes will blend to create a space that feels like a reflection of both of you. We often find the most inspiring and interesting space don't have a clear style you can put a name on, they are just a reflection of the people that live in the rooms.

Most styles can sit well together – see how in this master bedroom elegant, classic pieces are mixed with more laid-back boho-style decor. Just make sure there is a balance, often 50/50 won't work as it will look jarring. Try and pick furniture and decor that cover both styles rather than say furniture that suits one person's taste and accessories that suit the others.

5. Or keep it simple and timeless

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

And if you really can't decide on a style or styles you both enjoy (say one of you loves 70s retro pieces and the other more antique Parisian vibes) then compromise by just going simple. And that doesn't mean bland, you can create a stylish space using neutral colors, simple shapes, and really luxurious bedding and soft furnishing. Again think of it as recreating a hotel bedroom you both loved. We are sure you will find that even if you start off simple and stripped back both of your styles will start to appear in the room over time anyways, adding that personality naturally.

6. Get the sides of the bed right

(Image credit: Photography by Suzanna Scott)

In a couple's bedroom the bedside tables are prime real estate, so make sure you save some space for a surface area each. Not only is it practical to have each have a bedside table for storage and lighting, they all add a nice symmetry to the room and uniformity also gives a space a luxurious touch.

If you have a small bedroom and cumbersome bedside tables aren't going to be an option, wall mount a shelf on either side of the bed and wall mount lighting too so you each have control over a bedside lamp and a small space for books, drinks, skincare, etc.

7. Personalize with artwork, prints and photo you both love

(Image credit: Lauren Miller)

Using a piece of artwork, a print or a photograph you both love can be a really simple starting point when designing a couple's bedroom. And if yet again you cant' decide on a single piece, curate a gallery wall together.

'The artwork you choose should represent you both as a couple, either a piece of art from somewhere you have traveled together or something you have chosen together.' recommends Scarlett.

'This could be the starting point in adding color and depth to your bedroom – choose a color from the artwork and introduce this through your softer furnishings and decorations. Large pieces of statement artwork look great above the bed, or if you have numerous pieces, create a large cluster.'

8. Pick the perfect lighting

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Bedroom lighting may seem like a bit of an afterthought in the overall design of your space, but when you are sharing, you want the flexibility to be able to have your own light to read by without disturbing your other half.

So as well as an overhead light, consider adding bedside lights that have separate dimmable switches to each of you can control your lighting. It's always nice to have a switch near the bed to turn off the main light too. And in terms of creating that soft, romantic feel always choose warms bulbs and shades that will disperse a soft glow throughout the room.

Scarlett advises that lighting 'should be functional for the both of you, so wall lights on either side of a bed and a pendant in the center of the room can be both stylish and practical. Opt for floor lamps in corners of the room to provide a softer light. Getting the lighting right is key to creating a comforting space.'

9. Layer up the texture for a romantic feel

(Image credit: Dustin Halleck & Margaret Rajic)

Layers of bedding, cushions and throws will make any couple's bedroom more inviting. As Scarlett suggests, 'dress your bed with cushions in different textures and patterns to add layers and depth to your room. Drape a throw over the end of the bed for added coziness.'

'Bedding is the ultimate comforting tool and should be invested in. A soft, luxurious, quilt will make your bedding look full and inviting, so think about fabrics with a high thread count, including linen, silk or Egyptian cotton.'

And although it might not be super romantic, consider your choice in mattress and pillows too. How does each of you sleep and do you need your bedding to be anti-allergy or orthopedic? Lots of mattress companies do trials so you can test out how it feels for both of you before you commit. Check out our guide to the best mattresses for all our top choices.

10. And add a canopy bed

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Nothing says romance like a four-poster bed, and simple designs suit all styles too so are a safe option. Opt for wood for a minimalist, modern look (you can always add draperies to soften it) that won't date and can handle changing styles. Pair it with a cool color scheme of greys and brown for a classic look.

11. Consider making a feature of a headboard

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

And if a four-poster bed is going to overwhelm your space, opt for a statement headboard instead. They still give a bedroom a hotel feel and add instant sophistication. Consider opting for a design that also had built-in storage so you can forgo bedside tables.

Martin Waller, founder of Andrew Martin says that 'with the rise of the boutique hotel and its trending look in residential design, the headboard has become a brilliant focal point in bedroom decor. Look to the Firmdale Hotels for inspiration on using brave colours and pattern and have fun coordinating your headboard with a wallpaper or throw. Don’t be afraid to choose a more outlandish style as this only adds more character. See it as art above your bed.'

12. Go all out with a freestanding tub

(Image credit: Davide Lovati)

Up the romance and be inspired by this couple's bedroom idea. Adding a freestanding bathtub to a bedroom is a real luxury but it's a sure-fire way to make your bedroom feel like a retreat, a sanctuary away from the rest of your home that's not just for sleeping but relaxing too.

Plus bringing a tub into the bedroom is a good choice if your ensuite is on the small side and if you position it right (like this bath above that uses the same plumbing as the ensuite behind) it's not as big a job as it sounds.

How can couples decorate a bedroom?

'For a couple, the bedroom should be the most special place of the home, where two people can rekindle after going about their daily lives. A bedroom should be comfortable, inviting, personal and relaxing. It should be the perfect balance of creating an inviting ambiance which is romantic yet relaxing.' advises Scarlett Blakey, Creative Partner of Ophelia Blake Interior Design.

'Besides creating the perfect ambiance, there are other things to also consider when designing your perfect bedroom for yourself and partner, including the size and shape of the room and the budget you are working with, for example. The bedroom should be functional and provide ample storage space for your personal belongings.'

What colors work best in a couple's bedroom?

The best colors for a couple's bedroom are ones that reflect both your personalities and tastes. However, if you are struggling to decide on a scheme, going for a neutral backdrop is always going to be the safest option.

'A neutral color scheme is the ideal starting point for a couple’s bedroom as it appeals to various design styles but can be a calming choice. Opt for warm neutral shades which will add a natural sense of warmth. advises Scarlett Blakey.

How can you make a bedroom more romantic?

As well as soft lighting and plenty of tactile textures, an easy way to give a bedroom a romantic ambiance is candles. The glowy light creates an intimate feel and the scent makes the space feel separate and more special than the rest of the house.

'Arousing your senses is a great way to create an ambiance in the room.' says Scarlett. 'Candles will help to create a romantic atmosphere, and rose, floral-scented candles prove popular for that romantic edge.'

See our pick of the best candles that are all perfect for couples' bedrooms.