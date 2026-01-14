Curated Finds for Pauline: Minimal/Scandinavian TV Console

Dear Pauline,

Thank you so much for sharing the details and images of your space. You’re absolutely right: there are some great minimalist options that would feel much more in tune with your calm, Scandinavian-style living room and beautifully complement the light oak finishes and cream leather sofa.

I’ve pulled together a selection of TV consoles that are clean-lined, understated, and timeless, while also offering practical hidden storage — perfect for keeping printers, TV boxes, and cables neatly out of sight. All of these options are designed to work with the TV sitting on top and would sit comfortably alongside your current setup, with flexibility for a future drop-down screen or projector.

Below, I’ll walk you through each recommendation and explain why it could work particularly well in your space.

TV CONSOLE FINDS

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Walor Oak Veneer & Glass Tv Unit £259.99 at La Redoute UK I think this is a great option if you want something minimal but still visually light. The glass top keeps the unit from feeling heavy and works really nicely with the oak tones in your space, while the closed storage underneath is ideal for hiding tech and everyday clutter. IKEA Stockholm 2025 Tv Bench With Sliding Doors - Oak Veneer 179x42x56 Cm £299 at IKEA I think this is a great option if you’re after something timeless and easy to live with. The warm oak finish will work beautifully with your existing pieces, and the sliding doors make it simple to hide away your stuff. It’s also an affordable option, without compromising on style. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Hifi Tv Unit, Ash and Linen, Esmara £399.99 at La Redoute UK I think this is a lovely option if you’re leaning into a softer Scandinavian look. The rattan detailing adds warmth and texture without feeling busy, and it works really nicely with the light oak and neutral tones in your space. It’s a great way to keep things minimal while still adding a bit of character, with plenty of room to hide away your stuff. Daals Maru 162cm Tv Unit With Drawers, Silver Oak £319.99 at daals.co.uk I think this could be a great choice if you want a mix of practical storage and a place to showcase your decor. The open surface and drawers give you space to hide your stuff while still leaving room to display books, mini sculptures, or layered accessories that reflect your style. Its clean, simple lines also keep the look feeling calm and understated — perfect for the Scandinavian vibe you’re after. IKEA BestÅ Tv Bench With Doors - White/lappviken Light Grey/beige 180x42x38 Cm £150 at IKEA This is the most affordable option in the selection, and it’s a really clean, minimal choice that will always feel timeless. You can never go wrong with IKEA if you’re working with a tighter budget but still want something that looks calm and understated. Castlery Posey TV Stand £1,099 at castlery.com I think this is a stunning option if you’re open to investing a little more — it really makes a statement and feels timeless enough to last you forever. It’s my favorite piece in the selection because you’re not just getting a TV stand but also quality and style that will elevate the whole room.

I hope you enjoyed this selection and that it helps narrow things down. I’d love to hear which pieces you’re most drawn to and feel excited about investing in — once I know that, I can help you refine the choice or explore similar options if needed.

I’m really excited to see how the space evolves once you’ve made your choice.

Warmly,

Your stylist, Iokasti