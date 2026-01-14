Curated Finds for Pauline: Minimal/Scandinavian TV Console
A thoughtfully curated edit of minimalist TV consoles, chosen to complement your Scandinavian-inspired space.
Dear Pauline,
Thank you so much for sharing the details and images of your space. You’re absolutely right: there are some great minimalist options that would feel much more in tune with your calm, Scandinavian-style living room and beautifully complement the light oak finishes and cream leather sofa.
I’ve pulled together a selection of TV consoles that are clean-lined, understated, and timeless, while also offering practical hidden storage — perfect for keeping printers, TV boxes, and cables neatly out of sight. All of these options are designed to work with the TV sitting on top and would sit comfortably alongside your current setup, with flexibility for a future drop-down screen or projector.
Below, I’ll walk you through each recommendation and explain why it could work particularly well in your space.
TV CONSOLE FINDS
I think this is a great option if you want something minimal but still visually light. The glass top keeps the unit from feeling heavy and works really nicely with the oak tones in your space, while the closed storage underneath is ideal for hiding tech and everyday clutter.
I think this is a great option if you’re after something timeless and easy to live with. The warm oak finish will work beautifully with your existing pieces, and the sliding doors make it simple to hide away your stuff. It’s also an affordable option, without compromising on style.
I think this is a lovely option if you’re leaning into a softer Scandinavian look. The rattan detailing adds warmth and texture without feeling busy, and it works really nicely with the light oak and neutral tones in your space. It’s a great way to keep things minimal while still adding a bit of character, with plenty of room to hide away your stuff.
I think this could be a great choice if you want a mix of practical storage and a place to showcase your decor. The open surface and drawers give you space to hide your stuff while still leaving room to display books, mini sculptures, or layered accessories that reflect your style. Its clean, simple lines also keep the look feeling calm and understated — perfect for the Scandinavian vibe you’re after.
This is the most affordable option in the selection, and it’s a really clean, minimal choice that will always feel timeless. You can never go wrong with IKEA if you’re working with a tighter budget but still want something that looks calm and understated.
I think this is a stunning option if you’re open to investing a little more — it really makes a statement and feels timeless enough to last you forever. It’s my favorite piece in the selection because you’re not just getting a TV stand but also quality and style that will elevate the whole room.
Curated with intention, designed to inspire
I hope you enjoyed this selection and that it helps narrow things down. I’d love to hear which pieces you’re most drawn to and feel excited about investing in — once I know that, I can help you refine the choice or explore similar options if needed.
I’m really excited to see how the space evolves once you’ve made your choice.
Warmly,
Your stylist, Iokasti
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.