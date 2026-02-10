Dear Alisa,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated your personalised edit. You already have a beautiful foundation in your living room, and with the right sofa, the space will feel even more elevated.

I did thorough research to find options that truly match your criteria. I’ll be honest — finding a recliner sofa that feels timeless and stylish is a bit of a challenge, as many lean more traditional in design. That said, I completely understand the comfort factor (especially for movie nights), so I’ve sourced the best options I could within your budget that still feel considered and design-led.

Alongside these, I’ve also included a few non-reclining three-seater sofas that I felt were worth exploring from a style perspective. One alternative approach you might like to consider is pairing a beautifully designed sofa with an ottoman. This gives you the same relaxed comfort when you want to put your feet up, while opening up far more options in terms of silhouette, colour, and fabric — often with better flexibility within budget too.

Enjoy your personalised edit!

Recliner Sofa Finds

Castlery Jaron Leather Recliner 3 Seater Sofa £2,888 at castlery.co This is one of my favourite options in terms of both quality and design. Leather always feels timeless, and this warm cocoa tone will ground the space beautifully while working effortlessly with your wood floors and plants for a relaxed, inviting feel. Kingliving Nimbus 3 Seater Recliner - Made to Order £3,990 at King Living UK MADE TO ORDER: This is a beautifully designed sofa and the made-to-order aspect makes it especially appealing. I’d recommend seeing it in person, as the comfort and fabric options really elevate it — it’s over budget, but currently on sale, which made it worth including. JOHN LEWIS 3 Seater Sofa With Footrest Mechanism £1,999 at John Lewis This one leans more traditional in shape, but the fabric and colour are genuinely lovely. I wanted to include it to gauge whether this style speaks to you, as it helps me better understand the direction you’re drawn to. Sofology Larsen £1,499 at sofology.co.uk This is a strong, more affordable option with good flexibility. I like that you can choose the fabric and finishes, which makes it easier to tailor the look so it feels more refined and less bulky. Sofology The Serene £1,899 at sofology.co.uk This feels like a great all-rounder — it’s clean in shape, fully reclining, available in a wide range of colours, and sits comfortably within budget. I think this could work really well in your living room. Sofology The Serene £1,899 at sofology.co.uk Same sofa, but in a different tone I personally love. This colour feels timeless and soft, and would add warmth without overpowering the space.

More 3-seater Sofa Finds

I’d love to hear your thoughts: which pieces you’re most drawn to, how you feel about the idea of a non-reclining sofa, and whether the ottoman option resonates with you. Once I have your feedback, I can refine the edit further and continue the search to find the perfect fit for your living room.

Looking forward to hearing from you.

Warmly,

Iokasti