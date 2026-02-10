Curated Finds for Alisa: Sofas for Your Living Room
A personalised sofa edit for Alisa, curated by stylist Iokasti with a focus on timeless, stylish design.
Dear Alisa,
Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated your personalised edit. You already have a beautiful foundation in your living room, and with the right sofa, the space will feel even more elevated.
I did thorough research to find options that truly match your criteria. I’ll be honest — finding a recliner sofa that feels timeless and stylish is a bit of a challenge, as many lean more traditional in design. That said, I completely understand the comfort factor (especially for movie nights), so I’ve sourced the best options I could within your budget that still feel considered and design-led.
Alongside these, I’ve also included a few non-reclining three-seater sofas that I felt were worth exploring from a style perspective. One alternative approach you might like to consider is pairing a beautifully designed sofa with an ottoman. This gives you the same relaxed comfort when you want to put your feet up, while opening up far more options in terms of silhouette, colour, and fabric — often with better flexibility within budget too.
Enjoy your personalised edit!
Recliner Sofa Finds
MADE TO ORDER: This is a beautifully designed sofa and the made-to-order aspect makes it especially appealing. I’d recommend seeing it in person, as the comfort and fabric options really elevate it — it’s over budget, but currently on sale, which made it worth including.
More 3-seater Sofa Finds
I’d love to hear your thoughts: which pieces you’re most drawn to, how you feel about the idea of a non-reclining sofa, and whether the ottoman option resonates with you. Once I have your feedback, I can refine the edit further and continue the search to find the perfect fit for your living room.
Looking forward to hearing from you.
Warmly,
Iokasti
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.