This Moody New Jersey Brownstone's Color Palette Was Inspired by a Photograph of a Storm
With each room taking on its own monochromatic scheme, this design by Crystal Sinclair is a style forecast of how to decorate with color right now
After living in a one-bedroom apartment in the quaint city of Hoboken, New Jersey — situated on the Hudson River across from New York City — for several years, Maggie and Ryan were on the hunt for a place with more space to grow their family. They had considered moving to the suburbs but were never really convinced. "We liked having a place to escape the tall buildings of the city, but not so far out that our commute was consuming," says Maggie. "We would often walk down the side streets in Hoboken remarking on the beautiful brownstones. One day during lockdown, we passed a fully renovated home for sale. Out of curiosity, we looked it up and although it was out of our price range, we couldn’t believe how much lower prices were than pre-pandemic days."
Inspired by this to start looking for houses, when they spotted this property. Not so much a modern home ready to move into, but they knew it was a great opportunity despite its bad shape, so took their chance. "We wanted to invest in finishes that would accentuate the unique character of a brownstone, such as beautiful moldings and interesting finishes, while making the home function – with plenty of storage, for example," remembers Maggie.
Transforming the couple’s vision into reality proved to be more challenging than expected, as things didn’t pan out with the first team they started working with. "Maggie and Ryan didn’t like the direction the aesthetic was going, so [they] contacted us to reshape the vision," says Crystal Sinclair, at the helm of Crystal Sinclair Designs, who worked with contractors Ridge Restoration on the revamp.
The concept for Crystal’s design was thanks to some inspiration images the couple shared with her. One of them was a photograph of a city storm which ultimately inspired the color palette. "It was a challenge to stay within the 'storm' palette while making each room its own different hue," says Crystal. But the finished result speaks of her success in wielding monochromatic color schemes when decorating these spaces.
From this inspiration, the raised ground floor dining room with its pink color palette and the gold kitchen was imagined as being ‘under the clouds’; on the first floor, the lilac bedroom, black ensuite bathroom and gray guest room evoke the feeling of being amid the storm; while the top floor represents being above the clouds with its aqua and golden nurseries.
Running through the house, the all-black staircase idea and landings symbolize rain, while a small white entry vestibule represents light. Finally, the teal basement evokes the nearby river.
Get the look
Price: $24.99
Red marble rounds out this pink and red color palette. These two limestone candle holders capture the luxe spirit of this scheme.
"I wanted the home to be like a livable art installation," says Crystal. "The idea was to create something moody, sexy and dramatic, yet also inviting and cozy." To achieve this vibe, a lot of contrasts and textures were introduced by intertwining new, modern pieces with the original architectural elements. "We added detailed or intricate crown moulding and medallions — really setting the stage," says Crystal. "Metallic pops then help break up the monotone spaces while adding a nice zing."
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Price: $399
The slight patina to this brass sideboard helps a vibrant color palette feel more sophisticated. This design from Joss & Main has a beautiful ombre effect that feels beautifully chic, too.
Distinctive shapes were also used to help keep the house cohesive. "For example, in the living room the sofa ties well with the ceiling light," says Crystal. "While the round convex polished chrome sconces offset the coffee table and accent chair."
This circular motif adds a sense of continuity throughout the rooms, although Crystal has cleverly introduced some boxy squares in the form of the entry chandelier, living room coffee table, canopy bed in the primary bedroom and angular mantel in the guest room, to add contrast and balance. The result is a boldly eye-catching home that really is like no other.
A French trilingual editor, content creator, and interior stylist living in Southern California. A compulsive reader of design, architecture, and lifestyle magazines, and an avid traveler, Karine lives and breathes interiors and is inspired by designers Nika Zupanc, Charles and Ray Eames, and Marcel Wanders; architects Luis Barragán and Frank Gehry; artists Gerhard Richter, Beatriz Milhazes, and Anish Kapoor. For the past 12 years, Karine has been contributing to international design, architecture, and fashion publications including Architectural Digest, ELLE Decor, Vogue Living, Design Anthology and MilK Decoration, among many others.
-
-
6 Closet Shelving Ideas That Aren't Just Practical, They'll Also Lend a High-End Feel to Your Storage
The design and organization experts we spoke to had a wealth of inspiration to share on how to get closet shelving right
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
The "Wood Drenching" Trend Layers Millwork and Wooden Furniture for a Sophisticated Feel
Brown tones always feel elegantly timeless, and wrapping your space with wooden features is the best way to bring that sophisticated feel into your space
By Olivia Wolfe Published