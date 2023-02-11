White walls, but never bland! This Italian apartment's colorful designer touches create an uplifting home

Pops of color, retro furniture, and tactile shapes are the characteristics of this one-bed apartment in Milan that's been overhauled by Studio Venturoni.

The apartment is situated in the Porta Venezia neighborhood, with its narrow cobbled streets that remind the homeowner of her native Rome.

'The colors of the apartment work and come together beautifully, and the white walls serve a perfect background and canvas to bring out all of these elements,' says the studio's founder, Francesca Venturoni. 'We have been greatly inspired by great masters like Castiglioni and Gae Aulenti,' she says. The modern home is decorated with statement pieces of furniture, embracing color in a clever way throughout.

Oonagh Turner Social Links Navigation Content editor Oonagh is an interiors writer and editor, and expert at keeping up with trends from the world of interior design. For this story, she's spoken to the designers and architects behind this particular Milan-based project, to find out more about the colorful decor decisions in this Italian apartment.

The kitchen

(Image credit: Studio Venturoni)

In the kitchen, the white walls are given life by the deep blue cabinetry and light wood flooring paired with the dark brown of the Canaletto walnut floor-to-ceiling cabinets.

The star of the show is the terrazzo kitchen countertop that forms a stylish speckled surface, backsplash and shelf where the homeowner can prop decor - as seen here with works of art that lean against the wall.

(Image credit: Studio Venturoni)

'In terms of decor, to illuminate the environment, we went with the FlowerPot suspension lamp by Verner Panton for &Tradition (opens in new tab), a fine art print by Guido Scarabottolo courtesy of Milan's modern art gallery, L'Affiche Milano.'

Even touches like the bowl of oranges and vintage red ashtray add glimmers of color and unexpected hints, and the vivid green from the indoor tree brings a lushness to the space.

(opens in new tab) Get the look Flowerpot VP7 Pendant from Lumens (opens in new tab) Designed originally in 1968, the silhouette of this pendant is tactile and cheery in bright yellow. Hanging from a single cord, it's the perfect pendant for a dopamine dose to any space in the home

The hallway

(Image credit: Studio Venturoni)

Into the hallway, and the theme of the kitchen flows through, with blue and the wooden elements in the corridor that mirror the style of the kitchen, and a dark strip of paint below the dado rail. 'The granite flooring is also reflected in the kitchen worktop surfaces,' adds Francesca.

'Elsewhere in the hallways, and a 60s rattan seat in Bonacina style is illuminated by a wall lamp, and we have original art on the walls. There is also a built-in wardrobe.'

From the hallway the arched entrance frames the view of a banana palm and the Roly Poly armchair by Driade (opens in new tab). 'The boundary of the two rooms is marked by the clear change in flooring,' says Francesca.

The living room

(Image credit: Studio Venturoni)

From the kitchen, the sliding wall opens into the living area where a series of modern living room furniture pieces create a colorful aesthetic.

Pale pink armchairs float away from the walls and rest on the contemporary rug, Hello Sonia! by the Italian designers of Studiopepe for CC-Tapis (opens in new tab).

The coffee table by Fontana Arte (opens in new tab) has wheels for a playful touch and the Arco lamp by Flos swings across the white walls to add extra curves and shape to the space.

Overall, pops of pale pink, blue from the modern rug and glimmers of red from the artwork and coffee table decor bring color into the room without overwhelming it.

(opens in new tab) Real deal Arco floor lamp, Flos (opens in new tab) A much-imitated iconic floor lamp made of adjustable stainless steel, reaching to around seven foot with a Carrera marble base.

(opens in new tab) Budget buy Archiology arc lamp, Amazon (opens in new tab) It may not be as large or grand as the Flos version, but for $130 compared to nearly $4,000, it's a way to get the look when you're on a budget.

The bedroom

(Image credit: Studio Venturoni)

In the bedroom, the cold tones of the walls contrast with the warmth of the furnishings. 'In this environment the shades of blue fade into a grey-light blue that makes the mustard of the bed and the beige of the sculptural bedside table even more vivid and illuminating.'

'The bedside table by Saba Italia (opens in new tab) is flanked by the Parentesi lamp, also by Flos. The colors of the original poster match the bed linen and decorative cushions by Society Limonta.'

The bathroom

(Image credit: Studio Venturoni)

Entering the bathroom, and texture is brought to the walls, which are covered in sage green ceramic bathroom tiles that work against the pale pink nude contrast with the walls and matt white taps by Fir Italia (opens in new tab).

'The sage green mono-material brings out the white details of the taps and the bare walls,' says Francesca.

'In the communal areas such as the corridors and the bathroom, we find elements of brighter colors on the walls. This is essential to help those small rooms brighten up and burst with character.'