The 12 Very Best Vinyl Record Storage Solutions — 'My Collection Has Never Looked Better!'

Vinyl records have been around for almost 100 years. Their popularity has waned since their heyday in the ‘60s and ‘70s, thanks most recently to streaming. Nevertheless, they're experiencing a renaissance. Which means the best vinyl record storage has has a modern upgrade, too. Much like reading a book in person over doing so on a screen, there’s something beautifully tactile about a vinyl record.

Whether you're just starting your vinyl collection or have been amassing records for decades, these are valuable pieces of musical history that deserve to be stored with integrity, ideally near your best soundbar. Professional organizer Laura Price emphasizes, “Records aren’t just practical; they also double up as decor items and can add color and texture to your space. I’d always recommend having open storage (or at least some of it) so your records are on display — and it’ll make it easier to choose the record you want.” She further advises organizing them alphabetically for easier access.

Vinyl record storage is a design statement, so it's essential to ensure it looks appealing while also preserving the records. I explored the internet for vinyl record storage solutions that not only offer a stylish appearance but also maintain the longevity of your tracks. So, what are you waiting for? Let the music play!

Best Vinyl Record Storage

Best Vinyl Record Storage Stands

Evie Record Player Storage Stand View at Urban Outfitters Price: $249 The acorn finish of this sleek storage cabinet adds to its mid-century charm. It's the perfect size for a nightstand or bedside table, with the added bonus of a space on top for your record player. The brass hardware enhances its elegance, making it a sophisticated addition to any living room or bedroom. Manchester Record Player Storage Stand View at Urban Outfitters Price: $119 Ideal for more modest collections, this record player stand features open construction and dainty feet, minimizing visual space. It's the perfect small apartment living room idea, and its glossy hardwood finish is also available in black and brass. Mid-Century Modern Vinyl Record Display Stand View at Wayfair Price: $174.43 Was: $469 Boasting mid-century sensibilities, this record player stand features a low-set linear style, tapered wood legs, and a sliding slatted door. Metal dividers designed for records ensure they remain upright, combining functionality with a timeless aesthetic.

Best Vinyl Record Storage Cabinets

Media Console View at Wayfair Price: $1,411 Was: $1,856 Crafted from solid mango wood, this sophisticated media console is suitable for larger collections. With four storage cabinets, it offers additional organization for your records. The luxurious woodwork and elevated design make a grand statement in any style of home. Candra Oak Sideboard View at Article Price: $999 The serene appeal of rattan is particularly potent in this beautiful sideboard, the perfect escape into your musical collection. At 60” wide, it's a mid-sized piece ideal for a living room or even beneath a TV. Audio Cabinet View at Wayfair Price: $159.99 Was: $239.99 Featuring a mixed material design, this vinyl storage cabinet serves as both conversation starter and musical hub. With metal dividers for records, two cabinets, and a drawer, it offers versatile storage for remotes, cassettes, cords — or more records.

Best Vinyl Record Storage Racks

Calliope Record Storage Rack View at Urban Outfitters Price: $89 Let your albums take center stage with this minimalist record storage rack. Its low-slung silhouette complements any interior style, making it suitable for placement on a credenza or side table. Also available in lilac. Vinyl Record Storage Rack View at Apollo Price: $131.25 Was: $164.06 This storage rack feels so nostalgic with its cherry wood and black walnut styles. Transparent sides make it easy to find what you're looking for, while interior dividers provide next-level organization. The design is as timeless as the vinyl itself. Two-Tier Metal Vinyl Record Storage Rack View at Target Price: $69.99 Vertically oriented, this two-tier storage rack saves precious floor space. Its sleek look and open design complement a range of decor styles.

Best Vinyl Record Storage Shelves

Kallax Shelf Unit View at IKEA Price: $89.99 IKEA’s Kallax shelving unit is a best-seller for its adaptable design, allowing you to build your perfect storage solution. Change it later if your needs evolve. It comes in a range of finishes to suit any interior. Media Shelves View at Wayfair Price: $199.99 Was: $273.99 Compact and perfect for a music corner, these shelves can be situated beside the sofa, allowing you to place a record on top and enjoy your favorite tunes. The open construction makes finding your desired album easy, and despite its small size, it has a remarkably large capacity. Contender 16 Compartment Cubby View at Wayfair Price: $740.99 Was: $1,029 This 16-cubby storage system is ideal for creating a gallery wall of your album collections. Place records in each space or mix in books and other decor for added visual interest. Standing nearly 5 feet tall, it feels quite stately.

SHOULD I STORE MY RECORDS HORIZONTALLY OR VERTICALLY?

Resist the temptation to stack your records flat, like coffee table books. This practice exerts uneven pressure, causing your vinyl to warp – no thank you! To mitigate this risk, Price recommends opting for modular cube storage. She emphasizes, "As long as you get the right size, the cube shape is perfect for stacking your records vertically, allowing you to create a design that fits your space and setup." She specifically suggests the Kallax shelf unit from Ikea (listed in the above edit), noting, "It’s like they’re made for records."

