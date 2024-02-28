Tall Table Lamps To Add Height and Flair to Your Living Room — These 12 Options Draw the Eye Up
A tall table lamp can completely change a design scheme, particularly when high ceilings are involved. Get your fix with this expertly curated edit from the Livingetc team
When it comes to high ceilings and large spaces, tall table lamps are, believe it or not, crucial. If your lamp is too small on your table or hutch, it will appear completely overwhelmed by the space (and probably won't cast the right amount of light, either). In most cases, you want a lamp that feels proportional to the room it's in, unless you're going for a smaller accent or task lighting look intentionally.
As I continue rounding up some of the best table lamps to buy, I'm turning my attention now toward tall table lamps, in particular, which I am classifying as at least 24" tall, though I'm sure you could argue the threshold starts both above and below that point depending. In any case, these table lamps are perfect for large rooms with high ceilings and sprawling floor plans, the ones in which all furniture and decor must be big enough lest it appear dwarfed by empty space.
'Large living rooms demand larger, taller lamps so that they look in proportion to the dimensions of the room space,' said John Barnes, a design expert at Lamps Plus. 'You can also use [a] taller lamp on a console table or entryway table to add a grand welcoming style to the area.'
In a dining room, for instance, a tall lamp might warm up the space when placed on a sideboard or buffet. 'These designs are typically over 30" high,' John continued, 'and have a thin, slender profile so that they don't take space away from the buffet table surface.'
So let's get into some shopping — here are some of our favorites tall table lamps.
12 editor-approved tall table lamps
Price: $69.95
This gourd-shaped table lamp sits pretty at over 30" tall — more than enough height to admire its gorgeous hammered base and antique bronze finish.
Price: $56
Was: $80
I've been seeing this 26" ceramic white table lamp on the Target site for months; I'm particularly attracted to its ties to Studio McGee and its excellent customer reviews. Now that it's on sale, there's never been a better time to strike.
Price: $159
We think cool metallics and heavy metals are poised to take off this year, so I had to mention this gorgeous chrome table lamp from Urban Outfitters. It's 25.5" tall and I love the addition of the acrylic base.
Price: $97.70
This monochromatic minimalist table lamp looks so chic you might think it's from Bloomingdale's or Net-a-Porter. Another amazing Walmart find.
Price: $156.99
Was: $257.99
Though it only somewhat ties in with the look, I included this Joss & Main piece in my edit of the best mid-century table lamps because I (1) loved it so much and (2) it is made of wood after all. I couldn't pass up a chance to feature it again (35" tall!).
Price: $198
Sculptural, whimsical, and perfectly tall at 25", the Neko plays into the emerging trend of natural, organic shapes we're seeing all around desing.
Price: $162
Was: $357
Concrete table lamps are so sleek and grounding in my opinion, and the Knollwood is truly no exception. Given its neutral coloring and height, I think this would make a great table lamp for a living room.
Price: $130
Tall and thin but also whimsical and well-reviewed. This lamp can do it all.
Price: $349
Yes, it's on the expensive side but of all the variations of this silhouette I have seen, this UO version is by far my favorite. The gold frame appears quality and well-constructed, while the frosted tortoise effect on the glass adds that perfect touch.
Price: $260
I love how simple the design is here. Alabaster stone with simple veining and a conical 30" frame.
Price: $315
The Facet table lamp exudes luxury, with its fluted base and gold accents. The 1970s-inspired shade is just icing on the cake.
Price: $425
Incredibly minimalist with a tall, narrow frame and tiny base, I think the Rigby would consequently make for a perfect table lamp for a desk given its small spatial footprint.
How big should a lamp be on a table?
When determining the best-sized lamp for your table, there are a few things to think about, John said. First, you should ask what you need the lamp for. 'If all you need is a reference or accent light for style, then the lamp can be very small, say under 20" high. It can be completely decorative even, as you won't be using it as a task light.'
But if you'd like to use the lamp for reading, you'll want to follow the 'eye level' rule. 'The idea here is that when seated on a sofa or chair, the bottom of the shade should line up with your eye level so that the light source doesn't shine directly into your eyes.' That means 'the height of the lamp will be determined in part by the height of your side table and seating.'
And of course, you should also consider the size of the room in question. 'Living rooms in newer homes are much larger than in homes from decades past, with higher ceilings and bigger floor plans,' John continued. 'If you use [a] small table lamp in such a setting it's going to look out of place, so you want to use a design that has some height to it, say 28" or higher.'
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
