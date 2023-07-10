Small space clutter sorted - I've found 12 stylish storage solutions that look like decor, making your home feel better
Smaller spaces can be tricky to style, so I’ve selected the best tabletop accessories that will create more space rather than taking it up
We all love a decorative piece. But while tabletop accessories can really add to the feel of your space, often they can take up a lot of space at the same time! When styling smaller spaces, every square inch of each surface matters, which is why it makes sense to add extra storage where possible.
This doesn’t mean, however, that your storage solutions have to consist of dull boxes and plain crates. There are plenty of smaller decorative pieces that provide a place to store your bits and pieces while fitting in with your current style of decor. Whether you want to maximise space in your kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom, we’ve selected some brilliant buys from the best home decor stores to help style your small spaces without creating more clutter.
OUR TOP 12 DECOR PIECES THAT ALSO SERVE AS STORAGE
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
This ridged stoneware pot is an excellent way to tuck away small-yet-essential pieces like hair clips and spare keys. When the lid is on it looks like any other piece of decor, especially when paired with the matching vase and decorative bowl!
I own a sleek black jewelry stand similar to this myself, and if you’re very selective with the pieces you put on display (I’m talking chunky gold hoops, pearl chokers, layered gold chains, and statement earrings) it can really add to your decor.
I adore the rattan lid detail on this box. Similar to the terracotta pot, it's ideal for storing away your smaller bits but looks equally stunning on its own.
This is the most stylish kitchen utensil holder I think I've ever seen. It fits into minimaluxe tableware category, as this Grecian pot style will pair beautifully with other neutral kitchen accessories.
Speaking of which, this rattan basket is the perfect place to store your jars and dressings. Featuring an elongated space-saving design, the rounded front adds dimension to the shape while the flat back will maximize space when pushed to the wall.
For an injection of color, these storage baskets look like works of art all on their own! The lidded section is barely discernible, while the clever cavity works wonders for storing beauty products, jewelry, and more.
This tray would make a great place to store your vanity trinkets. Layer another tray on top with smaller pieces (earrings and rings for example) alongside scented candles and perfumes. It can also be used as a serving tray.
While we're on the subject of stackable small trinket trays, this Anthropologie piece has a beautiful dark floral design. The gold rim adds an elegant touch.
This tray was designed to hold your bathroom hand towels, but you'd never know it from the elegant ribbed brass design. It feels both modern and like a precious antique piece at the same time.
These natural fiber baskets would make a great addition to your bathroom, kitchen, or bedroom. The inset handles help to save space, making them easy to stack together on your shelves or tabletops.
I adore the geometric shape of this neutral desk organizer which fully rotates for ease of use. Use it to store your stationery, makeup brushes, and more.
HOW DO YOU STORE A LOT OF THINGS IN A SMALL SPACE?
Styling small spaces is tricky, but not impossible. The trick is to get more containers, and use them more cleverly, slotting them into any available spaces or cubby holes that you have. There are plenty of genius products that can help, for example under-shelf storage trays, ottoman chairs, and aesthetic baskets.
The key to reducing clutter on surfaces is to use storage products that fit extra bits and pieces inside, such as boxes and baskets with lids. You can hide away a surprising amount of mess that you don’t want houseguests to see, and the flat top of the lids allow for stacking, so you can take up less space on your tabletop or floor.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
'Soft, yet soooo luxe.' The 12 best velvet sofas that are just made for reclining beautifully on
The best velvet sofas feel incredibly luxe, but don't all have mammoth price tags to go with. This edit showcases the best for style and price
By Jacky Parker • Published
-
This viral paint effect for creating realistic wood-grain is such an easy way to transform lackluster surfaces
Give your home a modern refresh with this DIY paint trick that creates a wood effect using just two products
By Lilith Hudson • Published