Small space clutter sorted - I've found 12 stylish storage solutions that look like decor, making your home feel better

We all love a decorative piece. But while tabletop accessories can really add to the feel of your space, often they can take up a lot of space at the same time! When styling smaller spaces, every square inch of each surface matters, which is why it makes sense to add extra storage where possible.

This doesn’t mean, however, that your storage solutions have to consist of dull boxes and plain crates. There are plenty of smaller decorative pieces that provide a place to store your bits and pieces while fitting in with your current style of decor. Whether you want to maximise space in your kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom, we’ve selected some brilliant buys from the best home decor stores to help style your small spaces without creating more clutter.

OUR TOP 12 DECOR PIECES THAT ALSO SERVE AS STORAGE

ridged stoneware pot with orb lid
Lidded terracotta box

This ridged stoneware pot is an excellent way to tuck away small-yet-essential pieces like hair clips and spare keys. When the lid is on it looks like any other piece of decor, especially when paired with the matching vase and decorative bowl!

black jewelry stand with wooden base and gold pieces on it
Black jewelry stand with wooden base

I own a sleek black jewelry stand similar to this myself, and if you’re very selective with the pieces you put on display (I’m talking chunky gold hoops, pearl chokers, layered gold chains, and statement earrings) it can really add to your decor.

black box with rattan detail lid
Box with rattan lid

I adore the rattan lid detail on this box. Similar to the terracotta pot, it's ideal for storing away your smaller bits but looks equally stunning on its own.

off-white utensil pot in the style of a grecian vase
Kitchen utensil holder

This is the most stylish kitchen utensil holder I think I've ever seen. It fits into minimaluxe tableware category, as this Grecian pot style will pair beautifully with other neutral kitchen accessories. 

rattan basket holding sauces and jars
Cane basket

Speaking of which, this rattan basket is the perfect place to store your jars and dressings. Featuring an elongated space-saving design, the rounded front adds dimension to the shape while the flat back will maximize space when pushed to the wall.

2 colorful woven baskets of two sizes stacked on top of each other
Olie lidded baskets

For an injection of color, these storage baskets look like works of art all on their own! The lidded section is barely discernible, while the clever cavity works wonders for storing beauty products, jewelry, and more.

marbel and gold display tray
Gold and marble rectangular tray

This tray would make a great place to store your vanity trinkets. Layer another tray on top with smaller pieces (earrings and rings for example) alongside scented candles and perfumes. It can also be used as a serving tray.

floral trinket tray with a gold rim detail
Rifle Paper Co. catchall tray

While we're on the subject of stackable small trinket trays, this Anthropologie piece has a beautiful dark floral design. The gold rim adds an elegant touch.

ribbed brass tray holding folded up hand towels
Pigeon and Poodle brass ribbed hand towel tray

This tray was designed to hold your bathroom hand towels, but you'd never know it from the elegant ribbed brass design. It feels both modern and like a precious antique piece at the same time.

three natural woven baskets side by side on a windowsill holding books

Jesse baskets

These natural fiber baskets would make a great addition to your bathroom, kitchen, or bedroom. The inset handles help to save space, making them easy to stack together on your shelves or tabletops. 

rotating desktop organizer in a geometric shape full of stationery
Rotating desktop organizer

I adore the geometric shape of this neutral desk organizer which fully rotates for ease of use. Use it to store your stationery, makeup brushes, and more.

2 black and white pots side together in a gold tray with gold spoons peeking out
Marble salt and pepper bowls

These salt and pepper bowls will sit beautifully on your kitchen counter while keeping your most-used seasoning close to hand. You get two stoneware pots, two spoons, and a beautiful tray for under $35, so the set is an absolute steal too!

HOW DO YOU STORE A LOT OF THINGS IN A SMALL SPACE?

Styling small spaces is tricky, but not impossible. The trick is to get more containers, and use them more cleverly, slotting them into any available spaces or cubby holes that you have. There are plenty of genius products that can help, for example under-shelf storage trays, ottoman chairs, and aesthetic baskets. 

The key to reducing clutter on surfaces is to use storage products that fit extra bits and pieces inside, such as boxes and baskets with lids. You can hide away a surprising amount of mess that you don’t want houseguests to see, and the flat top of the lids allow for stacking, so you can take up less space on your tabletop or floor.

