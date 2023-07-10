Small space clutter sorted - I've found 12 stylish storage solutions that look like decor, making your home feel better

We all love a decorative piece. But while tabletop accessories can really add to the feel of your space, often they can take up a lot of space at the same time! When styling smaller spaces, every square inch of each surface matters, which is why it makes sense to add extra storage where possible.

This doesn’t mean, however, that your storage solutions have to consist of dull boxes and plain crates. There are plenty of smaller decorative pieces that provide a place to store your bits and pieces while fitting in with your current style of decor. Whether you want to maximise space in your kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom, we’ve selected some brilliant buys from the best home decor stores to help style your small spaces without creating more clutter.

OUR TOP 12 DECOR PIECES THAT ALSO SERVE AS STORAGE

HOW DO YOU STORE A LOT OF THINGS IN A SMALL SPACE?

Styling small spaces is tricky, but not impossible. The trick is to get more containers, and use them more cleverly, slotting them into any available spaces or cubby holes that you have. There are plenty of genius products that can help, for example under-shelf storage trays, ottoman chairs, and aesthetic baskets.

The key to reducing clutter on surfaces is to use storage products that fit extra bits and pieces inside, such as boxes and baskets with lids. You can hide away a surprising amount of mess that you don’t want houseguests to see, and the flat top of the lids allow for stacking, so you can take up less space on your tabletop or floor.