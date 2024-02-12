Natural Home Fragrances Are My New Favourite Way to Make My Apartment Smell Amazing — Experts Agree
If you've yet to jump on the natural fragrance bandwagon, this is your sign. From vibrant diffusers to luxuriously scented candles, behold all the clean home scents you need in your life
Many of us carefully consider what we put into our bodies, opting for natural, additive-free options whenever possible. However, what about natural home fragrances? We often overlook the impact of the additives in regular home scents. Candles, oils, and diffusers permeate our living spaces, affecting the air we breathe.
So it's worth seeking out home scents like candles and the best incense that are actually beneficial for our health. According to former nurse and natural fragrance expert Ed Dailey, "A natural scent typically refers to a fragrance derived from natural sources such as essential oils, plant extracts, or other botanical ingredients." Carried at the best home decor stores, these scents differ from synthetic fragrances, which often contain harmful chemicals to mimic certain smells. Essential oils, for instance, are concentrated aroma compounds from plants. Whether you're avoiding potentially harmful chemicals for health reasons, reducing the environmental impact of synthetic fragrances, or simply enjoying the aromatherapeutic benefits of natural scents, making the switch has numerous advantages.
That’s what prompted multi-hyphenate actress, singer, author Hilary Duff to launch premium natural fragrance brand Below 60°. "Home is my happy place," says Duff, the brand’s Chief Brand Director. "That's why I'm so excited to launch Below 60°, a line of natural home fragrance products that you can feel good about bringing into your space." Duff explains, "Becoming a mom meant becoming more conscious and cautious about the products I use, so we've gone to the ends of the earth to develop unique, 100% natural fragrances from responsibly sourced ingredients." "They're fresh and fantastic, and so much fun," she adds.
Discover just how delightful the world of natural fragrances can be with the following edit. From diffusers to candles, you're guaranteed to feel good about these exquisite home scents.
This ingenious scent layering technique adds so much dimension to your home ambiance.
Best Natural Home Scents
According to Mark Jacobs of Below 60°, “Natural fragrances made with essential oils offer a gentler, subtler, more pleasing scent. This translates into an all-around superior fragrance experience that is not overbearing. Most synthetic fragrances formulated with many chemicals give off a similar 'artificial' and more harsh scent that often overtakes a room. Scents are proven to affect our overall frame of mind and moods, and natural scents are formulated to be the most pleasing." Plus, eliminating synthetic, artificial chemicals from our environment "provides us a safer, healthier environment for our pets and loved ones.” So basically, natural home fragrance enhances our mood, promotes health and longevity, while enriching our overall scent experience — yes, please!
Price: $36
Lose yourself in the tranquil scent of eucalyptus, crafted from pure essential and fragrance oils. Soothing for the sinuses, it effortlessly banishes musty odors from any room, transforming your space into a serene sanctuary.
Price: $58.96
This plug-in's sleek, barely-there design makes for the perfect minimalist decor idea. Equipped with a fragrance strength control dial, the device allows you to tailor its intensity to your liking, ensuring a personalized aromatic experience. The citrus is a stand-out scent, which according to Jacobs, has notes of grapefruit and sandalwood. It's "very pleasing and uplifting," he says.
Price: $65
Luxury fragrance brand Henry Rose is where natural elegance meets unparalleled scent. Their 'Jake's House' candle, boasting a harmonious blend of honeyed neroli and soft musk, envelops your space in a warm, inviting aura.
Price: $79
Immerse yourself in the intoxicating aroma of gardenia and white exotics. Imagine a blossoming flower garden in full bloom — but better.
Price: $4.99
Was: $6.09
Discover the refreshing simplicity of Mrs. Meyer’s natural room spray, a revitalizing pick-me-up for any space. Infused with a mild citrus scent, it invigorates the senses and leaves your home feeling delightfully light and airy.
Price: $24
“Nature is the place I feel most relaxed, so I love using scents inspired by the great outdoors," explains P.F. Candle Co.'s Founder & Creative Director, Kristen Pumphery. Everything by the LA-based brand is vegan, cruelty-free, and phthalate-free. This founder-favorite candle "is bright and refreshing with a strong eucalyptus component — perfect for relaxing in a bath."
Price: $28
Drift into a slumber with this calming essential oil blend, expertly crafted to promote relaxation and tranquility. Combining ho wood, frankincense, eucalyptus, and lavender, it envelops your senses in a warm, grounding embrace, guiding you gently into a restful sleep.
Price: $184
Experience all the garden goodness with Flamingo Estate's scent trio. From sage to rosemary to roma heirloom tomato, immerse yourself in the invigorating scents of lush vegetation from the comfort of your home.
Price: $67
11:11 — this is your sign to enjoy this ethereal home fragrance by Lake & Syke. It's crisp and not too strong, but grounded in amber. Pleased customers report that it smells like heaven.
Price: $350
Elevate your decor with this enchanting bust candle, a surreal fusion of ambient light and artistic sculpture. Emitting wax tears when lit, this living room idea adds an elegantly unexpected touch to any space, whether placed on a mantle or in a candlescape. Do note that it's the only unscented pick on this list, but given the difficulty in finding such beautiful natural candles, we couldn't resist.
Price: $46
What does happiness smell like? According to natural fragrance brand Neom, the answer is neroli, mimosa, and lemon. Designed to uplift and balance emotions, it infuses your space with a harmonious blend of positivity and tranquility.
We consulted with experts who have the best-smelling homes. Here are all of the designer-approved scents you need to try.
