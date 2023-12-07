"So Welcoming and Comfortable!" 12 Guest Room Must-Haves Designers Use to Make Your Home as Luxe As a Hotel

Whether we like it or not, many of us find ourselves hosting close friends and family during the holidays. Sometimes it's a quick overnight, other times a longer stay, but no amount of time minimizes this tremendous undertaking - especially if you’re new to the hosting game.

We’re obviously well–acquainted with our own home and everything inside of it, so it can be difficult imagining this experience from an outside perspective. After all, you’re not a hotel, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t incorporate little tips and tricks from the best home decor stores to elevate your guests’ experience.

According to Manon Roux, the founder of Atelier Roux, the secret to the perfect guest experience is when the host infuses "personal touches and thoughtful amenities like fresh flowers" throughout the guest room. Several of Roux's favorites include "a curated selection of books or magazines, and a conveniently placed water pitcher" Manon says. "These elements contribute to a welcoming and comfortable environment that goes beyond just a place to sleep."

If you're unsure where to begin, then look no further than the following overnight hosting guide, complete with guest room hosting essentials and tips to ensure a seamless hosting experience - and impress even the pickiest of in-laws.

Creating the perfect guest room

Vacant space

Make room for suitcases (even if that means under the bed), as well as inside your closets and drawers. This doesn’t mean you need to remove all of your personal belongings, but do consider what your guests might bring given the current outdoor climate and their length of stay.

On sale now Casual Home luggage rack View at Amazon Price: $40.81 Was: $60.99 A luggage rack elucidates where guests should put their belongings, which is particularly helpful if you wish to avoid minor mishaps, such as scuffs on the walls. On sale now Amazon Basics slim velvet non-slip hangers View at Amazon Price: $19.10 Was: $22.94 To give your guests' clothes a place to hang, of course! If you've ever been faced with the perils of not having enough hangers, then you understand just how important they are. On sale now Foldable laundry hamper View at Pottery Barn Price: $29.50 Was: $49.50 Guests usually don’t have anywhere to put their dirty clothes, and no one wants worn items intermingling with fresh ones - especially if they’re staying for more than a few days. This one from Pottery Barn collapses, saving space when not in use.

Extra pillows and linens

Locating towels, blankets, and extra pillows is a guessing game for many guests upon arrival. Save them them the imposition of having to ask by stocking all three of these things, making their placements obvious.

On sale now Super-plush bath towel bundle View at Brooklinen Price: $81.60 Was: $128 Brooklinen makes the best towels, and their super-plush variety is our all-time favorite. This set, offered in colors like vanilla, ocean, and marble black, includes two bath towels and two hand towels. Light grey faux fur throw blanket View at CB2 Price: $129 Keep your guests cozy with a faux fur blanket. This one from CB2 is famous for its touchable texture and luxe appearance. On sale now Down alternative pillow (standard size) View at Brooklinen Price: $48.75 Was: $65 Give the gift of restful sleep with this ultra-comfy down alternative pillow. Since some people prefer a single pillow and others several, consider purchasing multiple for a customized guest experience.

Back to basics

Sometimes its the basics - an electrical outlet, a midnight glass of water - that make all the difference. Make your guest's stay as comfortable as possible by anticipating a few basic needs.

Kosta Boda viva carafe with small glass View at Bloomingdale's Price: $75 Keep your guests hydrated at all hours of the night with a bedside carafe. This one from Bloomingdale's has its own glass, ideal for small spaces. AOZITA clear apothecary jars for bathroom, set of six View at Amazon Price: $9.99 Was: $13.99 We all forget toiletry necessities from time to time. Don't let your guests go without them by neatly stocking essentials like Q Tips, cotton rounds, and hair ties in clear jars like this. On sale now Charging station for multiple devices View at Amazon Price: $14.99 Was: $26.99 Too many people, too little charging space? Provide your guests with ample space to power their electronics.

Above and beyond

Hosting anyone, for any length of time, is already quite generous. But for those who desire to go above and beyond, there are several bonus steps that significantly elevate a guest's experience. None of these are expected, but are highly appreciated.

On sale now Electrolux Portable Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer View at Amazon Price: $59.99 Was: $74.99 Clothes get wrinkled in transit, and a steamer is a wonderful space-saving alternative to an iron. Trust us, your guys will thank you later. CocoBella Peyton Peony Arrangement View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $160 Travel can be exhausting, but nothing cheers up a tired guest more than the sight of flowers. This arrangement by CocoBella is faux, but looks incredibly real - saving you the hassle of constantly repurchasing fresh flowers. Cire Trudon Joséphine scented candle, 70g Visit Site Price: $52 Candles instantly elevate the ambience of a space. Transform your guest room into a relaxing getaway with the luxe aromas of Egyptian Jasmine and Chinese Camellia.

