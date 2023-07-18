Enrich that 'problem' corner with one of the 9 best reading chairs - the interior designer's favorite trick

If you've got an unused corner or space in your home that feels a bit bare or empty, a reading chair might be just the ticket.

Offering your own private space for tucking into a good book, the addition of a simple reading chair can also work as a clever design device for breaking up a space or bare wall that's void of any personality - turning it instead into its very own destination, or reading nook.

When picking the perfect reading chair for you, think about what you want when you sit down to enjoy a good read. Comfort is high important, so look at factors like upholstery and take the opportunity to test out the material in person and check how soft it is to the touch. Think about shape too - could your alloted space accommodate a chair with a reclining function or ottoman for that extra level of comfort? Look at the size you realistically have. Don't go for the ultra cozy oversized style if it's you're only going to be squeezing your way past it every day.

Whether it's an addition to a living room corner or a new piece of bedroom furniture you're after, here are 9 buys I've spotted for cozy reading nooks that will delight every bookworm.

Best reading chairs with ottoman

1. Block nomad armchair View at Burrow Material: Tight olefin fiber weave

Price: $948 This reading chair comes with an upholstered ottoman so you can put your feet up and relax while gobbling up your favorite read. It also comes with a clever built-in USB charger so your reading nook doesn't end up with an ugly tangle of wires at your feet. 2. KINFFICT chair View at Amazon Material: Teddy velvet

Price: $159.99 With a solid plywood frame and metal legs, this super soft chair has been upholstered in teddy short plush velvet, the perfect addition to a minimaluxe bedroom. The chair's ergonomic design showcases a rounded design with accompanying ottoman so it molds to your back. 3. Urbanski upholstered armchair View at Wayfair Material: Polyester upholstery

Price: $364.99 Create a cozy reading nook with this two-piece reading chair. Built from sturdy solid wood with 100 percent polyester upholstery, I like it's bulky, square look that gives it that coveted mid-century flair.

Best reclining reading chairs

1. Luna low back chair View at Scandinavian Designs Material: Leather

Price: $598 I love this low back chair that was first introduced in the 70s, working as a unique accent chair as well as a place to recline. Its curved look brings a cradling feel, and it's available in three colors - black is seriously chic but the rust red is also a great pick. 2. Edia lounge chair View at Anthropologie Material: Polyester

Price: $798 With a sloping back and extra pillow cushion for comfort, the Edia is the statement lounge piece. I like the tufted look that emphasizes the foam pillow, and the solid ash wood legs that make it look luxurious and expensive. 3. Ura chair View at McGee & Co Material: Cotton

Price: $950 Create a space for relaxation with the Ura chair. Place it next to next to a bright window and sink into the curved silhouette. The sand and natural ash colorway brings a natural look while the olive green and distressed oak has a sumptuous look and feel.

Best oversized reading chairs

1. Halston chair View at Burke Decor Material: Leather

Price: $1,699 For a touch of the 70s in your living room, this tufted sling seat has a chunky, oversized look with an authentic, lived-in feel. With a dark solid ash frame, the chair has a beautiful contrast between the buttery soft leather and the wood. 2. Park armchair View at Albany Park Material: Velvet

Price: $779 A chic armchair that brings real style and sophstication. The foam material is wrapped in velvet with two cushions for extra comfort. It's also available in a red tone but I like the jewel coloring of this midnight blue, especially with the gold legs. 3. Abisko plush lounge chair View at Article Material: Velvet

Price: $899 I love the low profile, wide arm look with sofas, and it also works brilliantly with this plush lounge chair in this deliciously vibrant yellow. Its structure also means you can sit on it in different ways, even lying across it like a mini daybed.

Best reading chairs for small spaces

1. Bria corduroy chair View at Urban Outfitters Material: Ribbed corduroy

Price: $749



If you're tight on room, this mid-century silhouette will easily fill a small space. I love the cozy ribbing of the corduroy to bring extra texture, and in this shade of mustard you can really see the texutre and material in all its golden glory. 2. Giddings swivel chair View at Burke Decor Material: Knoll Camel

Price: $1,099 This reading chair looks super comfortable, and what it lacks in size it makes up for with its 360-degree swivel that makes it more flexible. The chunky, boucle performance fabric means while it looks expensive, but will withstand spills and stains, so feel free to enjoy a glass of wine with your book without fear. 3. Nadia caned accent chair View at Anthropologie Material: Linen upholstery: 70 percent rayon, 30 percent linen

Price: $898 A perfect buy for a small bedroom, this caned chair is slightly smaller than others, but packs a punch with its sophisticated details such as birchwood caning, brass-capped fit and linen upholstery.

Where should I put my reading chair? Reading chairs work well as an option to relax in your bedroom, without actually being in bed, and the addition of a reading corner can bring a soothing feel to your space. But it doesn't have to be in the bedroom, and reading nooks can be created throughout the home - in stairwells and hallways, or bigger living areas. 'Select a nook that is a design moment waiting to happen,' says Ginger Curtis of Urbanology Designs. 'This could be anything from a space that gets great light to a surface you change seasonally like the mantle.' Finally, take care to ensure they don’t dominate or clutter a room. ‘Make sure that they are correctly proportioned for your space, and correspond with the surrounding furniture,' says interior designer, Naomi Astley Clarke. Look at the color palette of the space and pick something that blends in, and play around by rejigging furniture - you might be surprised at how easily you can give an old space a new lease of life.