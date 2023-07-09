Give your bedroom a Minimaluxe makeover with these beautiful decor buys that will bring a calming aesthetic

Minimaluxe is the design trend that shines a light on natural materials, texture, decor and craftsmaship, a sort of warm minimalism that also feels soothing, decorative and luxurious all at once. It has been gaining traction for the last few years, but only now is it really having its moment in the spotlight - taking over our Instagram feeds and Pinterest moodboards - and we're here for it.

To help you bring a dose of Minimaluxe to your bedroom, I've done some online shopping and have my baskets brimming with beautiful additions and bedroom furniture that will bring the essence of Minimaluxe into your home.

Best minimaluxe bedroom lighting

1. Link pendant View at Lumens Material: Metal with wood veneer

Price: $697.00 - $1,190.00



The link pendant's sumptuous curves create an organic pattern that is endlessly engaging to the eye and glows in tones from light to dark. I love the sense of movement it would bring to a bedroom. 2. Shana table lamp Urban Outfitters Material: Resin and fabric

Price: $99 Bringing simple but intriguing shapes to your bedroom, this lamp features a cutout resin base with curving shaping, topped by a subtly woven fabric shade. Just make sure to discretely hide the plug. 3. Flores table lamp Crate & Barrel Material: Cotton shade and hardwood base

Price: $69.97 I love this floor table lamp, it's the perfect minimaluxe addition. With a white cotton shade and natural wood base, with burnished brass touches, it's the complete mixed-material look.

Best minimaluxe bedroom chairs

1. Corbyn accent chair View at Anthropologie Material: Hemp, linen, cotton upholstery, kiln-dried hardwood frame

Price: $698 This classic midcentury-modern silhouette has a curious angular style, and is topped with a plush, super-soft hide cushion to create an inviting seat. 2. Brodie chair View at Burke Decor Material: Polyester, solid oak

Price: $1,049 Perfect for a relaxing bedroom, this wide chair is upholstered in shaggy Andes Toast material, which matches perfectly with solid oak hardwood. 3. Riviera lounge chair View at Jonathan Adler Material: Rattan and boucle

Price: $2,100 A 1950s style French rattan piece evoking real glamour. The reeds are hand-coiled and finished with a satin lacquer topcoat for that warm sheen. The perfect minimaluxe addition that combines craftmanship and natural materials.

Best minimaluxe bedroom rugs

$45.99 1. Casella jute rug View at Wayfair Material: Jute

Price: $45.99



Available in a variety of sizes, this round rug has extra detail with a distinct circular pattern to elevate your floor and provide that little extra interest and texture. Jute is a minimaluxe fan's dream too. 2. Isidora Hilo Tufted Rug Urban Outfitters Material: Cotton

Price: $29.99 With a touch of bohemian style, this tonal tufted rug brings texture to your bedroom floor with a mix of low-profile cotton weave with embroidery beautifully arranged in a geometric pattern. I love the fringing too. Furguson rug Walmart Material: Polyester, polypropylene

Price: $144.99 If you're looking to get the minimaluxe look for less, this from Wayfair will help pull your bedroom together. I like the subtle fluted look, and the cream coloring will bring a subtle warmth and coziness to your bedroom.

Best minimaluxe bedroom throw pillows

1. Balle pillow set Burke Decor Material: Boucle

Price: $149 Minimaluxe is all about embracing shapes and curves, and these two cute round throw pillows will bring shape to your bedroom. Boucle has long been the star of the show for Minimaluxe, and it's a look that's not going anywhere fast. 2. Terra pom pom pillow Ballard Designs Material: Cotton

Price: $139-159 I love the pom pom frill on this pillow by Ballard Designs. It's playful without being childish, and super soft to the touch in 100 percent thick and textured cotton. 3. Mina Victory cushion Overstock Material: Polyester cover

Price: $26.09 Minimaluxe is all about texture, and this shaggy throw pillow from Overstock is just the ticket. It's for a bargain price too, but will bring a bit of lavish feel to your bedspread.

What is minimaluxe?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

So what is it and how can the trend be defined? Pip Rich, editor of Livingetc sees Minimaluxe as falling into five main categories. First up, it's about sinous lines and fluid forms, banishing those hard edges for curves and something softer. It's also about contrast in texture and material 'think natural wood next to concrete, hand-worn textures played off against gleam, and hard stone surfaces with soft edges,' says Pip.

Minimaluxe is a celebration of your favorite things - where it differs dramatically from minimalism, it's about proudly displaying your possessions in a decluttered but beautiful way.

The Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi also applies here: there’s beauty in imperfection. 'Find it in the unique wood grain in a piece of furniture, a brass tap with a patina developed over time.'

Finally, Minimaluxe spaces achieve a sense of calm by embracing natural light and brightness by the decor and pieces of furniture you curate in the space.