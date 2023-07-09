Give your bedroom a Minimaluxe makeover with these beautiful decor buys that will bring a calming aesthetic

Minimaluxe is the luxury trend we all want a slice of in our bedrooms – our shopping editor helps you get the look

A selection of minimaluxe products
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Oonagh Turner
By Oonagh Turner
published
Quick Menu

Shop our selections by category:
1. Best Minimaluxe bedroom lighting
2. Best Minimaluxe bedroom chairs
3. Best Minimaluxe bedroom rugs
4. Best Minimaluxe bedroom throw pillows

Minimaluxe is the design trend that shines a light on natural materials, texture, decor and craftsmaship, a sort of warm minimalism that also feels soothing, decorative and luxurious all at once. It has been gaining traction for the last few years, but only now is it really having its moment in the spotlight - taking over our Instagram feeds and Pinterest moodboards - and we're here for it.

To help you bring a dose of Minimaluxe to your bedroom, I've done some online shopping and have my baskets brimming with beautiful additions and bedroom furniture that will bring the essence of Minimaluxe into your home. 

Best minimaluxe bedroom lighting

A metal veneer link pendant
1. Link pendant

Material: Metal with wood veneer
Price: $697.00 - $1,190.00

The link pendant's sumptuous curves create an organic pattern that is endlessly engaging to the eye and glows in tones from light to dark. I love the sense of movement it would bring to a bedroom.

A table lamp with boho texture
2. Shana table lamp

Material: Resin and fabric
Price: $99

Bringing simple but intriguing shapes to your bedroom, this lamp features a cutout resin base with curving shaping, topped by a subtly woven fabric shade. Just make sure to discretely hide the plug.

Table lamp with pleated shade
3. Flores table lamp

Material: Cotton shade and hardwood base
Price: $69.97

I love this floor table lamp, it's the perfect minimaluxe addition. With a white cotton shade and natural wood base, with burnished brass touches, it's the complete mixed-material look.

Best minimaluxe bedroom chairs

A minimaluxe accent chair
1. Corbyn accent chair

Material: Hemp, linen, cotton upholstery, kiln-dried hardwood frame
Price: $698

This classic midcentury-modern silhouette has a curious angular style, and is topped with a plush, super-soft hide cushion to create an inviting seat.

A wooden chair with boucle upholstery
2. Brodie chair

Material: Polyester, solid oak
Price: $1,049

Perfect for a relaxing bedroom, this wide chair is upholstered in shaggy Andes Toast material, which matches perfectly with solid oak hardwood.

A minimaluxe chair with boucle upholstery
3. Riviera lounge chair

Material: Rattan and boucle
Price: $2,100

A 1950s style French rattan piece evoking real glamour. The reeds are hand-coiled and finished with a satin lacquer topcoat for that warm sheen. The perfect minimaluxe addition that combines craftmanship and natural materials.

Best minimaluxe bedroom rugs

A round jute rug with pattern$45.99
1. Casella jute rug

Material: Jute
Price: $45.99

Available in a variety of sizes, this round rug has extra detail with a distinct circular pattern to elevate your floor and provide that little extra interest and texture. Jute is a minimaluxe fan's dream too.

A textured rug
2. Isidora Hilo Tufted Rug

Material: Cotton
Price: $29.99

With a touch of bohemian style, this tonal tufted rug brings texture to your bedroom floor with a mix of low-profile cotton weave with  embroidery beautifully arranged in a geometric pattern. I love the fringing too.

A minimaluxe textured rug
Furguson rug

Material: Polyester, polypropylene
Price: $144.99

If you're looking to get the minimaluxe look for less, this from Wayfair will help pull your bedroom together. I like the subtle fluted look, and the cream coloring will bring a subtle warmth and coziness to your bedroom.

Best minimaluxe bedroom throw pillows

Two round boucle pillows
1. Balle pillow set

Material: Boucle
Price: $149

Minimaluxe is all about embracing shapes and curves, and these two cute round throw pillows will bring shape to your bedroom. Boucle has long been the star of the show for Minimaluxe, and it's a look that's not going anywhere fast.

A minimaluxe pillow
2. Terra pom pom pillow

Material: Cotton
Price: $139-159

I love the pom pom frill on this pillow by Ballard Designs. It's playful without being  childish, and super soft to the touch in 100 percent thick and textured cotton.

A shag pillow
3. Mina Victory cushion

Material: Polyester cover
Price: $26.09

Minimaluxe is all about texture, and this shaggy throw pillow from Overstock is just the ticket. It's for a bargain price too, but will bring a bit of lavish feel to your bedspread.

What is minimaluxe?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

So what is it and how can the trend be defined? Pip Rich, editor of Livingetc sees Minimaluxe as falling into five main categories. First up, it's about sinous lines and fluid forms, banishing those hard edges for curves and something softer. It's also about contrast in texture and material 'think natural wood next to concrete, hand-worn textures played off against gleam, and hard stone surfaces with soft edges,' says Pip.

Minimaluxe is a celebration of your favorite things - where it differs dramatically from minimalism, it's about proudly displaying your possessions in a decluttered but beautiful way.

The Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi also applies here: there’s beauty in imperfection. 'Find it in the unique wood grain in a piece of furniture, a brass tap with a patina developed over time.'

Finally, Minimaluxe spaces achieve a sense of calm by embracing natural light and brightness by the decor and pieces of furniture you curate in the space.

Oonagh Turner
Oonagh Turner
Livingetc content editor and design expert

Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸