You won't believe the elegant home decor I found on Amazon - I'd pay full price but it's over half off. Double win!

We all know Amazon is a trove for bargain home buys – from its famous Prime Day sales to everyday affordably-priced finds. But the iconic online marketplace also has some pretty great discounts running year-round! The huge variety of choice on affordable homeware and next day delivery option available on loads of products makes it one of the most convenient and reasonably-priced places to shop online.

It’s why we consider Amazon one of the best home decor stores around! With so much variety though, it’s easy to get overwhelmed – especially when you’re looking for the best price on a particular product. So I’ve done all the hard work for you and scoured through the site to find the very best home discounts you can take advantage of right now.

Check out all of Amazon’s discounted homeware right here

OUR TOP 12 DISCOUNTED AMAZON HOMEWARE PIECES

BEST DISCOUNTED MIRRORS

Gold arched floor mirror $101.27, was $189.99 You can never go wrong with a classic gold arched floor mirror – especially when it's 47% off! This one has a delicate rim, which makes it feel both elegant and modern. Cushioned wavy floor mirror $148.99, was $189.99 There's 22% off this incredibly on trend wave detail mirror. Thanks to its unique design and neutral colorway, it somehow manages to satisfy both minimalists and maximalists. so luxe Gold circle accent mirror $28.81, was $59.99 You can never have too many accent mirrors, IMO, and this chic round gold one is an impressive 52% off! It would add a luxe touch to your hallway or over your bathroom sink.

BEST DISCOUNTED BEDROOM DECOR

Laura Ashley bedding set $62.82 for a seven-piece set, was $112.39 This 44%-off Laura Ashley bedding set is undeniably luxe. It features an elegant floral design on one side and a chic striped pattern on the other. You'll get an impressive amount for your money, including a comforter and throw pillows! EFFORTLESSLY CHIC Pre-washed cotton waffle throw blanket $27.91, was $49.99 And if you prefer cozy texture over eye-catching prints, this pre-washed cotton throw blanket is also 44% off! It has a waffle design – AKA the most effortlessly elegant bedding finish. Woven neutral laundry hamper $22.94, was $40.99 Upgrade your current laundry hamper to this neutral woven one that also happens to be 44% off! It can also be used as a stylish storage basket.

BEST DISCOUNTED DECOR ACCENTS

White ceramic wavy vase $14.69, was $21.99 I'd jump with excitement over any stoneware vase at 32% off, but this one has a modern-minimalist vibe and is under $15 – so I'll race you to the checkout! statement decor Black decorative candelabra $29.99, was $39.99 Speaking of modern decorative pieces, I adore the unique twisted iron-look design of this candelabra almost as much as its 25% discount. It'll really elevate the feel of your side tables. Artificial eucalyptus tree $70.15, was $116.16 I'm a huge fan of the plant aesthetic but sadly possess zero green thumbs, so I'm incredibly happy about the 40% discount on this real-looking eucalyptus tree! It's 6ft tall so will make a real statement in any unloved corner.

BEST DISCOUNTED PRETTY-YET-PRACTICAL PIECES