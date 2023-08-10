You won't believe the elegant home decor I found on Amazon - I'd pay full price but it's over half off. Double win!

We all know Amazon is a trove for bargain home buys – from its famous Prime Day sales to everyday affordably-priced finds. But the iconic online marketplace also has some pretty great discounts running year-round! The huge variety of choice on affordable homeware and next day delivery option available on loads of products makes it one of the most convenient and reasonably-priced places to shop online. 

It’s why we consider Amazon one of the best home decor stores around! With so much variety though, it’s easy to get overwhelmed – especially when you’re looking for the best price on a particular product. So I’ve done all the hard work for you and scoured through the site to find the very best home discounts you can take advantage of right now.

OUR TOP 12 DISCOUNTED AMAZON HOMEWARE PIECES

BEST DISCOUNTED MIRRORS

gold arched floor mirror
Gold arched floor mirror

You can never go wrong with a classic gold arched floor mirror – especially when it's 47% off! This one has a delicate rim, which makes it feel both elegant and modern.

cream cushioned wavy floor mirror
Cushioned wavy floor mirror

There's 22% off this incredibly on trend wave detail mirror. Thanks to its unique design and neutral colorway, it somehow manages to satisfy both minimalists and maximalists.

round gold accent mirrorso luxe
Gold circle accent mirror

You can never have too many accent mirrors, IMO, and this chic round gold one is an impressive 52% off! It would add a luxe touch to your hallway or over your bathroom sink.

BEST DISCOUNTED BEDROOM DECOR

green floral and striped bedding set
Laura Ashley bedding set

This 44%-off Laura Ashley bedding set is undeniably luxe. It features an elegant floral design on one side and a chic striped pattern on the other. You'll get an impressive amount for your money, including a comforter and throw pillows!

beige waffle throw blanketEFFORTLESSLY CHIC
Pre-washed cotton waffle throw blanket

And if you prefer cozy texture over eye-catching prints, this pre-washed cotton throw blanket is also 44% off! It has a waffle design – AKA the most effortlessly elegant bedding finish.

beige woven laundry basket
Woven neutral laundry hamper

Upgrade your current laundry hamper to this neutral woven one that also happens to be 44% off! It can also be used as a stylish storage basket.

BEST DISCOUNTED DECOR ACCENTS

white curvy stoneware vase
White ceramic wavy vase

I'd jump with excitement over any stoneware vase at 32% off, but this one has a modern-minimalist vibe and is under $15 – so I'll race you to the checkout! 

black candelabra with a twisted iron designstatement decor
Black decorative candelabra

Speaking of modern decorative pieces, I adore the unique twisted iron-look design of this candelabra almost as much as its 25% discount. It'll really elevate the feel of your side tables.

artificial eucalyptus tree
Artificial eucalyptus tree

I'm a huge fan of the plant aesthetic but sadly possess zero green thumbs, so I'm incredibly happy about the 40% discount on this real-looking eucalyptus tree! It's 6ft tall so will make a real statement in any unloved corner.

BEST DISCOUNTED PRETTY-YET-PRACTICAL PIECES

gold cutlery set
Gold flatware set with angled handles

Save an impressive 30% on this gold flatware set! If you're into unique tableware, you'll love their slightly warped, angled handles.

slim gold floor lamp with three large light orbs near the top of the stem
Contemporary orb design floor lamp

This standing floor lamp is 24% off and features a modern orb design. Its slim shape allows it to brighten up even the smallest of spaces.

wooden bathtub caddy with storage slots
Bamboo bathtub caddy with storage

Finally, if you're in the market for a new bath caddy, this wooden one is 20% off and has loads of storage slots for your phone, book, scented candle and more.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

