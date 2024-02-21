What Exactly are Egyptian Cotton Sheets? We Explain, and Find the Best You Can Buy

Gossypium barbadense, it’s not quite as catchy as Egyptian cotton but this is the scientific name for the plant that produces the world’s best bedding. Cotton and Egypt itself share a long history. Ancient Egyptians were amongst the first to cultivate this natural fiber and it’s revered for its lengthy yarn fibers which give it an unparalleled softness.

The 18th century was a turning point for Egypt’s commercial production of cotton and brought this fiber to nations across the globe. Today, it’s a prized moniker of quality and a trusted source of the world’s finest fibers. Not all Egyptian cotton is the same though, it’s important to refer to many of the same standards we present for bedding in general such as thread count and composition.

To save you some time and stress, we’ve searched and scoured through the best bedding sets to find our favorites. If you’re still getting to grips with the world of bedding, discover our best bedding feature for expert advice alongside a curated list of the Livingetc team’s top picks.

1. Best budget-friendly Egyptian cotton sheets

1. Classic Egyptian Cotton Sheet View at Wayfair The cotton sheet set is ideal for those working with a budget, it features an impressive 1000 thread count and sateen weave which means it's guaranteed to give you a great sleeping experience. The sateen also gives the bedding a slight sheen which further highlights the beauty of the fibers. You can choose from a wide library of colors too so there is something to suit every style. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Full, Queen, Olympic Queen, King & California King Price: $137.99 2. 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheet View at Wayfair Made with 100% cotton, this is a sheet set that gets the job done. With a 600-thread count, it provides a luxurious bedding experience at an accessible price point. The interchange of the sateen and percale weave forms a classic stripe design that will be elegant today and tomorrow. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Full/Double, Queen & California King Price: $46.99 3. Timeless Egyptian Cotton Sheet View at The White Company Keep your bedroom interior timeless with this Egyptian cotton sheet from The White Company, one of the best bedding brands around. With a 200-thread count, this is a more breathable bedding option so would be perfect for the warmer months or can be used all year round with the right comforter. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen, & King Price: $39

2. Best luxury Egyptian cotton sheets

Giza Percale Sheets View at The White Company Create a silky and smooth sleeping experience with this 300-thread count Egyptian cotton sheet set. The sateen weave also gives the ivory surface a subtle luster adding to the appeal of this bedding. You can pair it with warm neutrals to create a calm and inviting bedroom interior. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Queen & King Price: $792 2. Giza Egyptian Cotton Sheet View at Kathy Kuo Home It doesn’t get more authentic than this Kathy Kuo Home Egyptian cotton sheet. With a neat hemstitch detail, the sateen weave and exquisite Giza 45 cotton make this a treasure to take home. Giza 45 is a prized variety of Egyptian cotton with lightweight and longer fibers than any of its cotton contemporaries. This is the gold standard for Egyptian cotton. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Queen and King Price: $983 3. Luxury Egyptian Cotton Sheets View at Wayfair Available via Wayfair, this cotton sheet features a 1030 thread count and sateen weave and was created by US-based luxury bedding maker, Eastern Accents. Hand-made in Chicago, this is an example of subtle luxury at work in the world of bedding. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $1,505

3. Best-patterned Egyptian cotton sheets

1. Border Egyptian Cotton Bedding View at Wayfair This classic bedding design is given a playful dose of color through its border pattern. The embroidered edges add a light texture to the bedding and give the bedroom an added sophistication. The brown and orange hue of the embroidery can also help to accent any warmer tones in the interior and help your bed feel connected to the rest of the scheme. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Queen & King Price: $79.99 2. Forest Patterned Bedding View at Amazon A forest of color and pattern comes alive on this Amazon Egyptian bedding set. It offers the best of both worlds with a maximalist print that is made with 100% Egyptian cotton giving it a smooth surface and soft touch. The wide color palette and depth of pattern make this an easy win for those looking to add character and charm to their bedroom interior. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $58.99 3. Red Toile Bedding View at Bed Bath & Beyond An elegant toile design covers this sheet set from Bed Bath & Beyond. The red and white form a distinctive and timeless pattern across an Egyptian cotton sheet with a 400-thread count. You can introduce this sheet to a minimal and airy scheme for a bit of pattern or layer it with darker burgundy tones for a more colorful bedroom. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Twin, Queen, King & California King Price: $89.99

4. Best minimal Egyptian cotton sheets

1. Minimal Egyptian Cotton Bedding View at Pottery Barn Pared back and perfect, this Pottery Barn Egyptian cotton sheet set features an impressive 500-thread count. The thread count and long Egyptian fibers make it resistant to piling and ensure this is a piece that stands the test of time. With a subtle stitching detail, this sheet carries a luxurious finish. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $179 2. Dark Egyptian Cotton Sheet View at Amazon This chocolate cotton sheet set features an impressive Egyptian cotton from Giza. Its long fibers and sateen weave serve as the perfect base for this delicious dark hue. This set is not only affordable but provides a simple and easy way to create a minimal interior that has maximum impact. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Twin XL & Queen Price: $69.99 3. Sage Egyptian Cotton Bedding View at Wayfair Pictured in a pretty green hue, this cotton set features a sateen weave and an 800-thread count. Make your bedroom a neutral retreat by pairing this pale shade with rich browns and soft creams. This calming color palette is a great way to make your bedroom that much more inviting. Material: Egyptian Cotton Size: Queen and King Price: $77.99