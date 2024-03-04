Best Green Bedding Sets — 12 Buys in Nature's Color for a Relaxing Bedroom
Choosing a green bedding set is a shortcut to achieving a restful bedroom, according to interior designers
The best green bedding sets may be good for you — this biophilic hue is the embodiment of nature, renewal and peace, after all. It's also a staple shade for interior designers and decorators, from pale pastels to deep olives covering walls, upholstering sofas, and yes, adorning beds.
Green bedding offers a lot of variety, it can be dramatic in darker hues or a calm presence in sage and muted forms. Green's ascent to the interior black book has been so strong, that it's been called a 'new neutral' because of its ability to add intrigue and calm to spaces.
Find your green within this list of the best bedding sets in this cool color. If you’d like to get a better understanding of the dos and don'ts of bedding, explore our best bedding feature for the insight of interior designers and experts, alongside a selection of our favorite finds.
1. Green Patterned Bedding Sets
Escape to more exotic locations with this jungle inspired bedding set from Urban Outfitters. The leafy green and crisp white ground on this patterned duvet cover make for a wonderful contrast.
Material: Cotton & Polyester
Size: Twin/Twin XL
Price: $49.99
An intricate display of flora and fauna is painted across the quilted Target bedding set. The green here is more of a sage tone and it works with pretty pinks and blues effortlessly in this feminine and inviting design.
Material: Cotton
Size: Full/Queen
Price: $66.99
This charming jungle cat pattern feels like a creative way to dress your bed, and may be one of the best comforters out there if you're into maximalist design. You can layer it with a coordinating green throw to compliment the pattern and finish the look.
Material: Microfiber
Size: Twin, Twin XL, Queen & King
Price: $199.99
2. Green Plain Bedding Sets
This inviting emerald green comforter set brings a rich jewel-like color to your bedroom. Made with microfiber, its also super soft to the touch.
Material: Microfiber
Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King
Price: $45.99
Flax linen is dyed a leafy moss green hue in this bedding set from Target. You can enjoy breathable and lightweight bedding that also brings a bit of nature into your bedroom.
Material: Linen
Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King
Price: $133.19
This reversible comforter bedding set from Walmart is great for those looking to introduce a bit of green to their bedroom on a budget. The box stitch is also a lovely finishing detail.
Material: Microfiber
Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King
Price: $22.32
3. Green Linen Bedding Sets
Bed Threads, undoubtedly one of the best bedding brands out there, offers an example of fine flax linen bedding sets. The deep olive green brings an elegance and depth to this relaxed bedding look.
Material: Linen
Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full & Queen
Price: $280
Embody the soothing tones of sage with this flax linen bedding set. You can layer it with rust accents to add a touch of warmth to your bedding design.
Material: Linen
Size: Queen & King
Price: $355
4. Green Cotton Bedding Sets
This washed cotton bedding set from Urban Outfitters makes for a bold bedding choice with its modern ruffles. You can complement it with darker greens or let this neutral-like sage steal the show by itself.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin/Twin XL & King
Price: $79.99
Available at Walmart, this bedding set features a chartreuse shade and a subtle Celtic print. The yellow undertone of the green adds plenty of light to the room making this an uplifting bedding choice.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin, Full, Queen & King
Price: $105.93
For those nervous about introducing green bedding, looking for the best Amazon sheets makes it easy to do it on a budget, at least. The deep green feels dark enough to feel like a neutral but is more refreshing than brown or beige.
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King
Price: $79.99
How to choose the best green bedding?
Your choice of green bedding will not be independent. The bedding like any other interior component, be it furniture, lighting, or accessories, works in connection with its surroundings. Your color palette will need to be your guide to identifying the best green for your bedding. In general, greens that feel cooler and more muted tend to look more sophisticated while brighter greens come across as more playful. "When selecting green-colored bedding, it's best to go with muted tones of green. For example a dusty sage or a muddy olive color, these are more sophisticated than a vibrant green and will pair nicely with other muted colors," says interior designer Caitlin Parker, founder of Parker Studio. Whatever green you choose, consider how it will work and interact with the light in your bedroom as this can also affect how the color is experienced.
