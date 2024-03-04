Best Green Bedding Sets — 12 Buys in Nature's Color for a Relaxing Bedroom

The best green bedding sets may be good for you — this biophilic hue is the embodiment of nature, renewal and peace, after all. It's also a staple shade for interior designers and decorators, from pale pastels to deep olives covering walls, upholstering sofas, and yes, adorning beds.

Green bedding offers a lot of variety, it can be dramatic in darker hues or a calm presence in sage and muted forms. Green's ascent to the interior black book has been so strong, that it's been called a 'new neutral' because of its ability to add intrigue and calm to spaces.

Find your green within this list of the best bedding sets in this cool color. If you’d like to get a better understanding of the dos and don'ts of bedding, explore our best bedding feature for the insight of interior designers and experts, alongside a selection of our favorite finds.

1. Green Patterned Bedding Sets

1. Jungle Sheet Set View at Urban Outfitters Escape to more exotic locations with this jungle inspired bedding set from Urban Outfitters. The leafy green and crisp white ground on this patterned duvet cover make for a wonderful contrast. Material: Cotton & Polyester Size: Twin/Twin XL Price: $49.99 2. Green Floral Bedding Set View at Target An intricate display of flora and fauna is painted across the quilted Target bedding set. The green here is more of a sage tone and it works with pretty pinks and blues effortlessly in this feminine and inviting design. Material: Cotton Size: Full/Queen Price: $66.99 3. Deny Designs SunLee Cheetahs Art Comforter Bedding Set View at Target This charming jungle cat pattern feels like a creative way to dress your bed, and may be one of the best comforters out there if you're into maximalist design. You can layer it with a coordinating green throw to compliment the pattern and finish the look. Material: Microfiber Size: Twin, Twin XL, Queen & King Price: $199.99

2. Green Plain Bedding Sets

1. Emerald Green Bedding View at Amazon This inviting emerald green comforter set brings a rich jewel-like color to your bedroom. Made with microfiber, its also super soft to the touch. Material: Microfiber Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $45.99 2. Moss Linen Bedding View at Target Flax linen is dyed a leafy moss green hue in this bedding set from Target. You can enjoy breathable and lightweight bedding that also brings a bit of nature into your bedroom. Material: Linen Size: Twin, Full/Queen & King Price: $133.19 3. Sage Reversible Bedding Set View at Walmart This reversible comforter bedding set from Walmart is great for those looking to introduce a bit of green to their bedroom on a budget. The box stitch is also a lovely finishing detail. Material: Microfiber Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King Price: $22.32

3. Green Linen Bedding Sets

4. Green Cotton Bedding Sets

1. Cottage Ruffle Duvet Cover View at Urban Outfitters This washed cotton bedding set from Urban Outfitters makes for a bold bedding choice with its modern ruffles. You can complement it with darker greens or let this neutral-like sage steal the show by itself. Material: Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL & King Price: $79.99 2. Celtic Green Bedding Set View at Walmart Available at Walmart, this bedding set features a chartreuse shade and a subtle Celtic print. The yellow undertone of the green adds plenty of light to the room making this an uplifting bedding choice. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen & King Price: $105.93 3. Army Green Bedding Set View at Amazon For those nervous about introducing green bedding, looking for the best Amazon sheets makes it easy to do it on a budget, at least. The deep green feels dark enough to feel like a neutral but is more refreshing than brown or beige. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $79.99