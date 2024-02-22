'They're a Classic for a Reason' — How to Find the Best White Bedding Sets When There's so Much Choice

White, it's light, and bright and instantly opens up your interior. It also happens to be the most popular shade for bedding. From interior designers to hoteliers and DIY home experts, white bedding creates a crisp and clean foundation for your bed and works with a variety of styles and schemes.

While at first glance, it might seem like all white bedding is the same, this couldn't be further from the truth. Ivory, pearl, or alabaster, your shade of white bedding can greatly impact the tone of your interior. Warmer whites feel more cozy and relaxed, whilst cooler tones can feel more contemporary. Design is another facet to consider, white works well with pattern and texture and offers you a bedding design that feels engaging but not overwhelming.

To help you get closer to your perfect white, we've compiled the best bedding sets into this exclusive list. After searching and scouring the best home decor sites, these are the whites that we can't live without. If you're seeking more bedding inspiration, look to our best bedding feature to help you get started. It features a curated list of the Livingetc team's top picks and a useful bedding guide.

1. White Patterned Bedding Sets

1. White Scallop Bedding Set View at Anthropologie A verdant green scallop border dances across this white organic cotton sheet from Anthropologie. A wonderfully playful take on the traditional white bedding set. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen & California King Price: $208 2. White Textured Bedding View at Urban Outfitters White is a great canvas for texture as proven by this duvet set from Urban Outfitters. It includes a charming floral detail in a joyful yellow hue. Material: Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King Price: $164.99 Lightweight Quilt SetQuilt Set View at Urban Outfitters Hand-stitched with small, Scandi-inspired embroidery, this set from bedding brand Brooklinen is a modern, minimalist take on pattern that will suit all kinds of spaces. Material: Cotton Size: Full/Queen, King/Cali King Price: $262

2. White Minimal Bedding Sets

1. Eco White Bedding Set View at Pottery Barn Made with sustainable and carbon-zero TENCEL™ Lyocell, this Pottery Barn sheet set is not just smooth and super soft - it's a greener choice to make for your bedding. Material: TENCEL™ Size: Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $179 2. Ruffled Bedding Set View at Urban Outfitters Ruffled cotton is used to create this intriguing white bedding set. Available from Urban Outfitters, this set is great for those seeking to create a more bohemian statement with white. Material: Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King Price: $229 (get 40% off at checkout) 3. White Pintuck Bedding Set View at Amazon This Amazon bedding set features a cozy comforter decorated with a classic pintuck detail. Decorate your bed with natural tones and textures to soften your white and help it blend with your interior. Material: Polyester Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $64.99

3. White Linen Bedding Sets

1. Embroidered White Bedding Set View at Anthropologie Small but mighty, the embroidered details of this linen blend sheet set give it an added appeal. Combining the sustainable softness of TENCEL™ and the lightweight nature of linen bedding sets, it brings you the best of both worlds. Material: TENCEL™ & Linen Size: Twin & Twin XL Price: $174.95 2. Relaxed Linen Bedding Set View at Walmart The softly wrinkled texture of linen is balanced by the sophistication and elegance of white in this Walmart bedding set. Finish the look with neutral toned linen shams or pillows. Material: Linen Size: Queen & King Price: $149.90 3. French Linen Bedding Set View at Target French linen and a cotton sateen weave join forces in this comforter and sham set from Target. Made to last, this white bedding set will keep you cozy in the cold and cool all summer with its breathable yet soft fibers. Material: Linen & Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King Price: $179.99

4. White Cotton Bedding Sets

1. Luxe Sateen Duvet Cover Set View at Brooklinen Take advantage of the long-staple cotton woven into this Brooklinen sateen bedding set. The crisp white color and smooth 480-thread count fabric are a match made in heaven. Material: Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen & King/California King Price: $147.39 2. Tufted Chevron Bedding Set View at Amazon A cozy and comfortable experience awaits with this Amazon white bedding set. The chevron pattern adds a light texture that adds a care-free feel for this picture perfect white bedding set. Material: Cotton Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King Price: $79.99 3. Classic Cotton White Bedding View at Amazon Kind to skin and lightweight, this cotton bedding set from Amazon is great value for money. Layer it with colors, textures, or prints that you love, or keep it minimal, the options are endless. Material: Cotton Size: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Double, Queen, King & California King Price: $58.99

Why should you buy white duvet covers & bedding sets?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

White is a fan favorite when it comes to bedding. It reflects light beautifully around your bedroom and often, lets your bedding fabric of choice be the star of the show. By choosing white bedding, you also can easily refresh your bedding with colorful bolster cushions, throws or shams. White's strength when it comes to bedding lies in its ability to transcend trends.

'White is classic and will never date or go out of style, it compliments every color and can look so lovely and crisp when new,' says Australian interior designer, Caitlin Parker of Parker Studio. One of the most difficult parts about buying your white bedding is ensuring all your whites work together. The benefit of buying a white bedding set is that everything you need is included, saving you time and stress. Ensure your whites stay pristine and perfect by reading the care instructions thoroughly. Opting for a white duvet cover can be ideal for those pressed for time as they can easily be washed in the machine and will dry faster than a comforter.