These are the 12 home scents people with very stylish homes use

It’s true: we all want our homes to smell amazing. And if you can add to your home’s aesthetic while you’re at it, then that’s a win-win in my book. There’s a plethora of home scents available to purchase, and their purpose isn’t just functional – from bright and colorful scented candles to sleek minimalist diffusers, there’s a scented home accessory to suit every style!

With summer in full swing and the coziest season just around the corner, now is a great time to invest in some home scents that reflect the turn of the season. I’m talking fresh florals with musky undertones to celebrate the end of summer, and warm, earthy scents to welcome the start of fall. And because it's all about home aesthetics here at Livingetc, I’ve rifled through the best home decor stores to find the most beautifully-scented home products that’ll make your space look just as good as it smells.

OUR TOP 12 HOME SCENTS THAT DOUBLE UP AS DECOR

BEST MINIMALIST SCENTED CANDLES

Stoneware candle – grapefruit juniper $42 at Terrain This grapefruit juniper scented candle comes in the most gorgeous terracotta pot complete with a matching lid. It goes without saying that it'll make a lovely trinket box when the candle is used up! Surprisingly affordable Scented candle – summer rain $12.99 at H&M I can't quite believe the price of this 'summer rain' scented candle! It comes in a glazed stoneware pot with an on-trend chubby silhouette – style it with the matching pieces in the set for an effortlessly stylish finish. Textured ceramic candle – desert rose and cashmere drift $38 at Terrain I love the fact that this double candle features two different scents – desert rose and cashmere drift – making it easier than ever to layer your scents. The rough textured stoneware pots lend a calming, organic feel to the piece.

BEST COLORFUL SCENTED CANDLES

Summery scent Loewe large scented candle – geranium $240 at Net-a-Porter Loewe's home scents are highly-coveted for a reason! The geranium scent and eye-catching bright earthenware pot make this candle the perfect outdoor decor piece. Loewe scented candle – honeysuckle $145 at Net-a-Porter And for your table: this utterly stunning honeysuckle candlestick that takes the form of candle and holder in one. I don't know if I'm more obsessed with the warm yellow hue or the sweet scent that's perfect for the end of summer! Mushroom scented candle – Chile spice, mango, sugar $28 at Urban Outfitters You’ll find a mushroom lamp in every interiors-obsessed individual’s home ATM, and this sweet and spicy mushroom candle is a playful twist on the trend. The colorful glass jar makes a great storage piece once the candle is used up too!

BEST REED DIFFUSERS

So elegant Cire Trudon reed diffuser – Tuileries $250 at Net-a-Porter This gorgeous diffuser will make an elegant statement on your side table or display tray. With notes of mandarin and musk, it's the perfect end-of-summer scent. NEST rattan reed diffuser – driftwood and chamomile $68 at Nordstrom If you love rattan home accessories just as much as you do calming scents, then this driftwood and chamomile reed diffuser from NEST is the piece for you. Jo Malone reed diffuser – velvet rose and oud $135 at Net-a-Porter This Jo Malone velvet rose and oud diffuser features the perfect turn-of-the-season scent – it's deep and rich, but still has an alluring floral undertone. The sleek black design is perfect if you love a monochromatic color scheme.

BEST ESSENTIAL OIL DIFFUSERS

Vitruvi stone essential oil diffuser $123 at Urban Outfitters Is this an electric diffuser or a sleek stoneware vase? You probably wouldn't know until it starts to release its soothing scented steam! Vitruvi are known for their effortlessly chic diffuser designs, and this sage green ceramic style is the best one yet. Diptyque hourglass diffuser – Figuier $210 at Nordstrom If you're a fan of classic design, you can't get more luxurious than this Diptyque hourglass diffuser. The unique design simply has to be turned over to release the warm, fruity scent over the next hour. SEASONS portable waterless diffuser $128 at Nordstrom For a portable design that's just as practical as it is stylish, this super quiet waterless diffuser is perfect. Simply add your favorite essential oil blend and display it proudly on any side table or shelf. You can even select your desired duration and output!