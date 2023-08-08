These are the 12 home scents people with very stylish homes use

If you’re as obsessed with great-smelling home accessories as we are, you’ve come to the right place – these seasonal scents tick all the right boxes

arrangement of scented candles and difusers
(Image credit: Terrain, Net-a-Porter, Urban Outfitters)
It’s true: we all want our homes to smell amazing. And if you can add to your home’s aesthetic while you’re at it, then that’s a win-win in my book. There’s a plethora of home scents available to purchase, and their purpose isn’t just functional – from bright and colorful scented candles to sleek minimalist diffusers, there’s a scented home accessory to suit every style!

With summer in full swing and the coziest season just around the corner, now is a great time to invest in some home scents that reflect the turn of the season. I’m talking fresh florals with musky undertones to celebrate the end of summer, and warm, earthy scents to welcome the start of fall. And because it's all about home aesthetics here at Livingetc, I’ve rifled through the best home decor stores to find the most beautifully-scented home products that’ll make your space look just as good as it smells.

OUR TOP 12 HOME SCENTS THAT DOUBLE UP AS DECOR

BEST MINIMALIST SCENTED CANDLES

candle set in a terracotta pot with matching lid
Stoneware candle – grapefruit juniper

This grapefruit juniper scented candle comes in the most gorgeous terracotta pot complete with a matching lid. It goes without saying that it'll make a lovely trinket box when the candle is used up! 

candle in a beige glazed stoneware potSurprisingly affordable
Scented candle – summer rain

I can't quite believe the price of this 'summer rain' scented candle! It comes in a glazed stoneware pot with an on-trend chubby silhouette – style it with the matching pieces in the set for an effortlessly stylish finish.

two scented candles in joined stoneware pots

Textured ceramic candle – desert rose and cashmere drift

I love the fact that this double candle features two different scents – desert rose and cashmere drift – making it easier than ever to layer your scents. The rough textured stoneware pots lend a calming, organic feel to the piece.

BEST COLORFUL SCENTED CANDLES

blue stoneware loewe candleSummery scent
Loewe large scented candle – geranium

Loewe's home scents are highly-coveted for a reason! The geranium scent and eye-catching bright earthenware pot make this candle the perfect outdoor decor piece.

yellow loewe candlestick
Loewe scented candle – honeysuckle

And for your table: this utterly stunning honeysuckle candlestick that takes the form of candle and holder in one. I don't know if I'm more obsessed with the warm yellow hue or the sweet scent that's perfect for the end of summer!

pink and orange mushroom glass jar with lid
Mushroom scented candle – Chile spice, mango, sugar

You’ll find a mushroom lamp in every interiors-obsessed individual’s home ATM, and this sweet and spicy mushroom candle is a playful twist on the trend. The colorful glass jar makes a great storage piece once the candle is used up too!

BEST REED DIFFUSERS

reed diffuser with a cloudy coral glass jarSo elegant
Cire Trudon reed diffuser – Tuileries

This gorgeous diffuser will make an elegant statement on your side table or display tray. With notes of mandarin and musk, it's the perfect end-of-summer scent. 

reed diffuser with a rattan sleeve
NEST rattan reed diffuser – driftwood and chamomile

If you love rattan home accessories just as much as you do calming scents, then this driftwood and chamomile reed diffuser from NEST is the piece for you.

black jo malone reed diffuser
Jo Malone reed diffuser – velvet rose and oud

This Jo Malone velvet rose and oud diffuser features the perfect turn-of-the-season scent – it's deep and rich, but still has an alluring floral undertone. The sleek black design is perfect if you love a monochromatic color scheme.

BEST ESSENTIAL OIL DIFFUSERS

green ceramic diffuser with steam coming out
Vitruvi stone essential oil diffuser

Is this an electric diffuser or a sleek stoneware vase? You probably wouldn't know until it starts to release its soothing scented steam! Vitruvi are known for their effortlessly chic diffuser designs, and this sage green ceramic style is the best one yet.

hourglass diffuser with gold detailing
Diptyque hourglass diffuser – Figuier

If you're a fan of classic design, you can't get more luxurious than this Diptyque hourglass diffuser. The unique design simply has to be turned over to release the warm, fruity scent over the next hour.

grey portable diffuser with handle
SEASONS portable waterless diffuser

For a portable design that's just as practical as it is stylish, this super quiet waterless diffuser is perfect. Simply add your favorite essential oil blend and display it proudly on any side table or shelf. You can even select your desired duration and output!

WHICH SCENTS WORK BEST FOR DIFFERENT ROOMS?

For your bathroom it’s a good idea to go for something that smells fresh, rather than floral or overly perfumed – you want something that neutralizes any odor rather than masks it. We’d all love our bathroom to smell like a spa, so ocean spray, lemongrass, and ylang-ylang are all good scents to opt for.

Kitchens and gardens adore natural, herby scents. Jo Malone’s Green Tomato Vine scented candle is an industry favorite for precisely this reason. Herby and citrusy scents like thyme, mandarin and basil also work well, and it goes without saying that odor-neutralizing candles (like Price’s Chef’s candle) are perfect for balancing out any cooking smells.

You can go a little more personal with your living room and bedroom scents. Opt for smells that make you feel most happy and relaxed – this can range from fresh florals to spa-like scents to create your very own sanctuary. Layering different scents throughout your home is a great way to make each space feel fresh and distinct, as you notice the subtle shifts in scent as you walk from room to room.

