These are the 12 home scents people with very stylish homes use
If you’re as obsessed with great-smelling home accessories as we are, you’ve come to the right place – these seasonal scents tick all the right boxes
For style leaders and design lovers.
It’s true: we all want our homes to smell amazing. And if you can add to your home’s aesthetic while you’re at it, then that’s a win-win in my book. There’s a plethora of home scents available to purchase, and their purpose isn’t just functional – from bright and colorful scented candles to sleek minimalist diffusers, there’s a scented home accessory to suit every style!
With summer in full swing and the coziest season just around the corner, now is a great time to invest in some home scents that reflect the turn of the season. I’m talking fresh florals with musky undertones to celebrate the end of summer, and warm, earthy scents to welcome the start of fall. And because it's all about home aesthetics here at Livingetc, I’ve rifled through the best home decor stores to find the most beautifully-scented home products that’ll make your space look just as good as it smells.
OUR TOP 12 HOME SCENTS THAT DOUBLE UP AS DECOR
BEST MINIMALIST SCENTED CANDLES
This grapefruit juniper scented candle comes in the most gorgeous terracotta pot complete with a matching lid. It goes without saying that it'll make a lovely trinket box when the candle is used up!
Surprisingly affordable
I can't quite believe the price of this 'summer rain' scented candle! It comes in a glazed stoneware pot with an on-trend chubby silhouette – style it with the matching pieces in the set for an effortlessly stylish finish.
BEST COLORFUL SCENTED CANDLES
Summery scent
Loewe's home scents are highly-coveted for a reason! The geranium scent and eye-catching bright earthenware pot make this candle the perfect outdoor decor piece.
And for your table: this utterly stunning honeysuckle candlestick that takes the form of candle and holder in one. I don't know if I'm more obsessed with the warm yellow hue or the sweet scent that's perfect for the end of summer!
BEST REED DIFFUSERS
So elegant
This gorgeous diffuser will make an elegant statement on your side table or display tray. With notes of mandarin and musk, it's the perfect end-of-summer scent.
If you love rattan home accessories just as much as you do calming scents, then this driftwood and chamomile reed diffuser from NEST is the piece for you.
BEST ESSENTIAL OIL DIFFUSERS
Is this an electric diffuser or a sleek stoneware vase? You probably wouldn't know until it starts to release its soothing scented steam! Vitruvi are known for their effortlessly chic diffuser designs, and this sage green ceramic style is the best one yet.
If you're a fan of classic design, you can't get more luxurious than this Diptyque hourglass diffuser. The unique design simply has to be turned over to release the warm, fruity scent over the next hour.
WHICH SCENTS WORK BEST FOR DIFFERENT ROOMS?
For your bathroom it’s a good idea to go for something that smells fresh, rather than floral or overly perfumed – you want something that neutralizes any odor rather than masks it. We’d all love our bathroom to smell like a spa, so ocean spray, lemongrass, and ylang-ylang are all good scents to opt for.
Kitchens and gardens adore natural, herby scents. Jo Malone’s Green Tomato Vine scented candle is an industry favorite for precisely this reason. Herby and citrusy scents like thyme, mandarin and basil also work well, and it goes without saying that odor-neutralizing candles (like Price’s Chef’s candle) are perfect for balancing out any cooking smells.
You can go a little more personal with your living room and bedroom scents. Opt for smells that make you feel most happy and relaxed – this can range from fresh florals to spa-like scents to create your very own sanctuary. Layering different scents throughout your home is a great way to make each space feel fresh and distinct, as you notice the subtle shifts in scent as you walk from room to room.
