I've found the chicest Christmas décor under $50 - all on sale for Black Friday

From marble stocking holders to wintry motif shower curtains that could double as art, these are the chicest — and might I add, affordable — finds this Christmas.

Luxury holiday homewear under $50 — all currently on Black Friday sale.
(Image credit: CB2; Macy's; Pottery Barn)
The holiday season is upon us, which means it's high time for decorating. After Thanksgiving (or, if you're a little over-excited like me, a little before), we transform our homes into festive havens, adding our favorite holiday décor and introducing cozy touches such as extra throw blankets and pillows.

Though, as we know, not all holiday homeware is created equal. Some pieces seem to embrace festivity a little too eagerly, not always aligning with the same level of taste that we strive to maintain in our home throughout the year. For those who appreciate the finer things and seek a balance between elegance and cheer, we have a present for you: an affordable luxury edit!

All priced under $50, these Black Friday home deals look expensive and are undeniably chic — no "Happy Holidays" typography or kitschy snow globes to be found here. Scroll along to discover all the affordable luxury you need to elevate your home this holiday season.

If you wish to continue your search for affordable luxury, explore my selection of the best luxe home décor deals under $50. 

Luxe holiday homewear under $50

Marble stocking holder from CB2.
Tasha square block marble Christmas stocking holder

Price: $29.96

Was: $49.95

This stocking holder is a chip off the marble block. Its sleek polishing and beautiful contrasting striations are sure to elevate your mantle. It's also available in white.

Glass double wall coffee mug set with snowflake design from Saks Fifth Avenue.
ZWILLING J.A. Henckels 4-piece double wall glass coffee set

Price: $49.99

Was: $63.99

Sip in the holiday spirit with this exquisite glass mug set by Italian designer Matteo Thun. Its double walls ensure that you can enjoy cups of cocoa, hot toddies, and even mulled wine with enhanced warmth.

Scalloped lace detail placemat from Net-a-Porter.
Sea vienne scalloped broderie anglaise cotton placemat

Price: $40

Was: $80

Sea's broderie anglaise placemat, with its scalloped edges and neutral color, is a chic base layer for your holiday table setting.

Plaid pillow sham from Pottery Barn.
Stewart plaid sham in ivory

Price: $41

Was: $55

The combination of red, green, and white is a surefire way to get into the holiday spirit. This pillow sham from the Pottery Barn Christmas decor sale is perfect for cozy nights inside, wearing cable-knit sweaters, and enjoying hot cocoa.

Modern black Christmas wreath from CB2.
Faux black ruscus holiday wreath

Price: $47.60

Was: $119

Featuring beautiful layers of ruscus in a modern black color, this wreath is perfect for any minimalist during the holiday season. It would pair nicely with metallic mantle objects in gold and silver.

Ornament garland string lights from Pottery Barn.
Ornament garland string lights

Price: $44

Was: $59

Let it glow with these glittering garland string lights from Pottery Barn. Featuring polished silver ornaments of varying shades, this adds a subtly elegant depth to your tree and can be situated above a doorway or mantle.

Wintry motif Christmas shower curtain from Pottery Barn.

Rustic forest shower curtain

Price: $47

Was: $59

This stunning shower curtain showcases a wintry cabin motif against a flax backdrop, reminiscent of a French toile print. Its classical details transform it into a functional hanging art piece that you can enjoy in your bathroom.

Bow tie napkin ring from Bloomingdale
Juliska tuxedo evergreen napkin ring

Price: $14

Was: $28

Many of us dress up a tad more formally for holiday occasions, and our table is no exception. Inspired by a tuxedo bow, this is an absolutely darling way to elevate your table setting.

Peppermint swirl monogram hand towel for holiday season from Pottery Barn.
Peppermint swirl towel

Price: $23 (+ $15 for monogram)

Was: $29.50

Add a touch of sweetness to your bathroom this season with scalloped peppermint swirls. We're especially fond of the monogrammed option, which would be a lovely accent in a guest bathroom.

Red mercury glass candlesticks from Macy
Home essentials candlesticks, 3-piece

Price: $28.99

Was: $83

These red mercury glass candlesticks are an elegant addition to your table or candle scape. With their bright red hue, they also make for a festive pairing with holiday centerpieces.

Snow leopard plush fur Christmas stocking from Pottery Barn.
Snow leopard print faux fur stocking

Price: $29.50

Was: $39.50

Take a walk on the wild side with this chic faux snow leopard stocking. Plush and cozy, it would look great hanging over a roaring fire. If you want one for the whole family, this style can also be monogrammed.

Small lit Christmas tree from Pottery Barn.
Lit snowy crystal tree (small)

Price: $44

Was: $59

Create a white Christmas ambiance with this decorative tree adorned with snow crystal embellishments. With its slim profile and warm glow, it strikes an equal balance between classy and inviting.

We've got more holiday edits that are as stylish as they are purse-friendly - H&M's holiday decor is so festive.

