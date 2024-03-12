The 12 Best Pink Accent Chairs You'll Find Now, According to a Shopping Editor
I handpicked 12 pink accent chairs that would do Barbie proud. From wingbacks to barrel designs, the rumors are true — everything does, in fact, look better in pink
It seems that pink is more relevant now than ever before, what with the recent Barbiemania and Pantone’s last two Color of the Year shades being Peach Fuzz and Viva Magenta. From clothing to food, pink has become ubiquitous, and we’re here for it. Though, if you’re not ready to delve right into rosy, what better way to embrace this decade’s sweetest trend than with a pink accent chair?
Pink accent chairs are a sweet and subtle way to add a touch of modern romance to your space. And don’t underestimate their power. According to interior designer Nicole Cullum, 'Pink has become an iconic, and timeless color that can really transform a space from boring to beautiful.’ Feminine and ultra-sophisticated when paired with luxury materials like velvet, it’s easy to see why Barbie is so obsessed.
Essentially, everything is better in pink. From salmon to fuchsia, feel free to remove the rose-colored glasses — you won’t need them for this edit.
Best Pink Accent Chairs
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $279.90
Was: $405.86
Diamond tufting on this wingback chair feels so sophisticated, yet its pink hue adds a playful touch. Pair it with a side table and your favorite vase of blooms for a charming living room idea.
Price: $107.99
If you like a little texture in your interiors, you'll adore this side chair and ottoman set. It looks like it was plucked from the dressing room of an old Hollywood movie star. Plus, getting two pieces at this price point is such a steal!
Price: $169.99
Was: $290
With recessed arms and slender gold-polished metal legs, this chair exudes nothing but elegance. And priced under $200, it's one of the best velvet accent chairs on a budget to infuse your living room with a touch of glamour.
Price: $599.99
Was: $998
Unapologetically bold, this slanted chair makes a statement with sumptuous chenille upholstery. Pair it with emerald greens for an ultra-luxurious and playful look.
Price: $248.93
Was: $267.05
Swivel chairs are the ultimate statement piece, offering both substance and endless fun with their spinning capabilities. Upholstered in plush pink velvet, this one is as practical as it is beautiful — an ideal addition to any living room.
Price: $598
Reminiscent of vintage Italian textiles, this chair is a timelessly elegant living room idea. Despite its delicate appearance, its ultra-plush seat makes it the perfect spot for lingering cocktail parties or indulging in a good book.
Price: $400
I'm particularly drawn to the fringe bottom of this chair. It's a nostalgic nod to the past, yet the sleek arms give it a contemporary feel. Grab it before I do — trust me!
Price: $329
In burnt sienna boucle, this chair offers a more neutral take on pink. Reminiscing the color of cosmetic blush, it exudes a powdery, glamorous feel while maintaining a modern architectural structure.
Price: $249.99
Was: $274.99
Transport yourself to Miami circa 1970 with this blush velvet and rattan accent chair. Its sunny and coastal vibe brings a breath of fresh air to any space.
Price: $279.99
Was: $325
The vibrant hues of hot pink, red, and orange make a bold statement in this mid-century modern-style chair. It's a standout piece that adds a touch of design showroom chic to any room.
Price: $799
This unique silhouette commands attention, especially in its pale pink fabric adorned with palm trees and leopards. It's a whimsical piece that brings a taste of summer to your home year-round.
How should I style a pink accent chair?
'Because pink is so classic, it is extremely versatile,’ says Nicole. For a chic, edgy twist, the designer likes to juxtapose muted pink upholstery with a modern sculptural chair. Or, if you’re looking to go the route of elevated and refined, she styles delicate pink velvets with more traditional silhouettes, like slipper chairs or vanity stools.
Though, no matter the shade or style of accent chair you choose, Nicole suggests pairing it with a ‘pretty pillow that picks up some of the chair’s pink.’ Tying into the sweet shade, your room will appear ‘perfectly coordinated and complete.'
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
West Elm’s Sale Prices are up to 60% off Right now — and our Shopping Editor has Found the Best Deals
From Mongolian lamb pillow covers to tortoiseshell drinking glasses, this is your guide to navigating West Elm's most affordable finds of the season
By Julia Demer Published
-
7 Things to Prune in March — Cut These Back Now to Revive "Woody" Plants and Shape Your Spring Garden
The garden is waking up from winter and it's time to get these plants into shape by sprucing them up before summer
By Sarah Wilson Published