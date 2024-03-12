The 12 Best Pink Accent Chairs You'll Find Now, According to a Shopping Editor

It seems that pink is more relevant now than ever before, what with the recent Barbiemania and Pantone’s last two Color of the Year shades being Peach Fuzz and Viva Magenta. From clothing to food, pink has become ubiquitous, and we’re here for it. Though, if you’re not ready to delve right into rosy, what better way to embrace this decade’s sweetest trend than with a pink accent chair?

Pink accent chairs are a sweet and subtle way to add a touch of modern romance to your space. And don’t underestimate their power. According to interior designer Nicole Cullum, 'Pink has become an iconic, and timeless color that can really transform a space from boring to beautiful.’ Feminine and ultra-sophisticated when paired with luxury materials like velvet, it’s easy to see why Barbie is so obsessed.

Essentially, everything is better in pink. From salmon to fuchsia, feel free to remove the rose-colored glasses — you won’t need them for this edit.

Best Pink Accent Chairs

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

How should I style a pink accent chair?

'Because pink is so classic, it is extremely versatile,’ says Nicole. For a chic, edgy twist, the designer likes to juxtapose muted pink upholstery with a modern sculptural chair. Or, if you’re looking to go the route of elevated and refined, she styles delicate pink velvets with more traditional silhouettes, like slipper chairs or vanity stools.

Though, no matter the shade or style of accent chair you choose, Nicole suggests pairing it with a ‘pretty pillow that picks up some of the chair’s pink.’ Tying into the sweet shade, your room will appear ‘perfectly coordinated and complete.'