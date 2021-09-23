The best London design hotels – 9 stays every interiors lover should experience
From Covent Garden to Hampton Court, we explore the best-designed London hotels for a stylish stay
We've explored the best London design hotels for a stylish stay, and – quite frankly – we've been spoiled for choice. Whether you’re looking for grand Georgian townhouses transformed into five-star stays on streets steeped in history, or panoramic views across the Thames from the rooftops of sleek brutalist buildings, there are some truly incredible options.
Historical London, the playground of Tudor Kings and Queens, the cobbled streets of Dickens, and a metropolis swelling with industry has laid the foundations of a city that has it all on offer.
Our top picks can provide discerning travelers with views onto Covent Garden or the River Thames; on-trend co-working spaces for business meetings; chic design from true British brands such as House of Hackney, and even Oscar Wilde-inspired interiors.
Just don't blame us if you decide to extend your stay and try them all...
Best London hotels for a memorable stay
1. The Nomad Hotel, Covent Garden
Manhattan luxe meets European charm
This Spring saw the most exciting hotel opening in London since The Ned. Designed by New York ‘Starchitects’ Roman and Williams responsible for Ace Hotel NY, New Orleans, and The Standard - NoMad with boutique boltholes in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, has made its international debut at the heart of London's theatre-land Covent Garden.
A 91 room hotel The Nomad draws inspiration from its storied building inside the historic former Bow Street Magistrates in Covent Garden. It houses an all-day dining space within a light-filled atrium and three bars.
Rooms feature vintage bakelite phones, marble-topped desks, mosaic-and-marble bathroom, and eclectic artworks. The Royal Opera suite has a particularly decadent draw, allowing the visitor to sit and soak in a copper-bottomed bathtub while staring at the arched glass roof of the Royal Opera House.
Alongside NoMad Restaurant, the hotel will also play host to two other venues Common Decency, a sleek subterranean craft cocktail bar opening further down the line and Side Hustle, a concept that involves Mexican sharing platters with exquisite ingredients and agave-based cocktails.
2. The Mitre, Hampton Court
Country house meets Royal Regatta flair
Country house meets Royal Regatta flair at The Mitre, a relaxed and refined riverside hotel sitting pretty opposite Hampton Court Palace. With maximalist interiors designed by name to know, Nicola Harding, it is a fine display of her mastery of the art of modern eccentricity.
The hotel features 36 beautiful classic bedrooms that are big on comfort and romance. Playful use of color and antiques lend soulfulness and give each room its own unique character. One of four ‘Culture Rooms’ at the hotel is decorated with wallpapers by Ceraudo, chair fabric Olicana, cushions Penny Worrall, lampshade Rosi de Ruig - a reflection of the Mitre’s literature and arts heritage.
The hotel also boasts two stunning restaurants and bars, Coppernose and The 1665 Riverside Brasserie with a majestic centerpiece bar, wine room, open kitchen, and beautiful alfresco terrace overlooking the Thames.
3. The Lost Poet, Portobello Road
Best for bohemian guesthouse vibes
If you want to experience London like a local - this miniature townhouse hotel in the heart of Notting Hill is the one for you! Located in a prime spot at Number 6 Portobello Road, The Lost Poet is a contemporary interpretation of a traditional guesthouse.
A poetic love letter to the area, the townhouse celebrates its creativity and dynamism through four individually designed bedrooms, harnessing the color and playful curiosity of Portobello Road and takes inspiration from the iconic market, mixing the old with the new.
Restored wood panels, stone, and metal have been used to give texture and depth to each space. The bathroom suites boast exquisite marble floors, bespoke vanity units featuring brassware from British-brand Samuel Heath and vibrant Spanish tiles sit alongside chic House of Hackney and Maison C wallpaper, all in the relevant shades.
Each room has stand-out antique pieces including an Irish armchair and a chaise lounge, sourced by the expert team at The French House and given a new lease of life with striking Timorous Beasties fabric. Other furniture pieces have been sourced from local Portobello dealers. Each bedroom is also home to a lounge area for guests to relax in with TVs that blend seamlessly into the design, displaying art when not in use.
4. Kingsland Locke, Dalston
Best for home comforts and apartment amenities
Home-meets-hotel brand Locke's fourth London property, Kingsland Locke, in the heart of Dalston is set to be a vibrant hub for the eclectic neighborhood.
Housing 124 studio apartments the interiors of Kingsland Locke have been conceived by East London-based studio Red Deer, who took taken inspiration from the vibrant colors and scenes of the surrounding Dalston area.
Synonymous with the wider Locke brand, all studios feature fully-equipped kitchens complete with high spec appliances, as well as custom-made green velvet sofas and a living space.
The space makes it easy to combine that work-life balance as well with a complimentary co-working space, on-site micro-brewery and gin distillery, all-day restaurant, workout studio, and coffee shop. The lower ground floor of the hotel boasts a large atrium space, that transitions into a bar area come nightfall.
5. The Prince Akatoki, Marble Arch
London's only 5 Star Japanese Hotel
It looks like a classic Georgian townhouse on the outside, but inside The Prince Akatoki is a Japanese-inspired sanctuary that embraces minimalism and clean lines. Totally overhauled by high-end Japanese brand Prince Hotels for its first foray into Europe, the £3million makeover has reimagined the hotel with unparalleled Asian hospitality at its core.
Check-in takes place in the relaxing seating area in the lobby, which is dotted with orchids, bamboo screens, and a striking fireplace filled with rounded stones. There is also a tranquil work area and library well-stocked with books on Japanese design and peppered with covetable Japanese pottery.
The rooms and lounge areas are decorated in mellow tones and all embrace a minimalist aesthetic, with blond-wood furnishings well-crafted tables and chairs plus a slatted cabinet with a traditional Japanese tea set and a Nespresso machine on top.
Behind the comfortable bed is a paneled screen, which spans the length of the wall and is delicately etched with mountain scenery. Executive suites feature mirrors that double as TVs near the bath and innovative Toto toilet systems.
The hotel's striking Malt Bar transforms seamlessly from a Japanese tea room during the day, to a buzzy whisky bar at night resplendent in cherry blossoms. The smoked whisky is a must for a nightcap - poured then smoked at the bar for drama and incredible flavor.
A hearty and healthy Japanese breakfast served at the hotel's TOKii restaurant is the perfect start to a busy day exploring - comprised of no less than ten delicious morsels of fusion delicacies.
6. Mayfair Townhouse, Mayfair
For maximum English eccentricity
Spread across 15 Georgian houses, new kid on the block but with rock-solid roots The Mayfair Townhouse is a playful and sophisticated hotel drawing on rich history and literary associations to evoke an Oscar Wilde in Wonderland aesthetic.
Here you'll find a flamboyant blend of contemporary British style and mid-century modern pieces, with nods to the street's storied past – the setting of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest.
Art plays a pivotal role in the hotel’s design, with a curated collection of unique and commissioned pieces that bring to life the property’s history with a sense of mischief.
Inspired by the colorful characters of Mayfair, past, and present, The Dandy Bar with its mood lighting and mirrored ceilings looks to become a hot spot for cocktails, alongside its extensive wine list.
Classic rooms are more spacious with king beds, dressing tables and work stations while suites have a separate sofa area and enormous marble bathrooms with huge tubs and spacious rain showers.
Garden Suites open onto a small walled courtyard. Cozy cabin rooms designed for one, accessed by their own flight of stairs, feel luxurious in rich tones of navy blue, teal, and gold fixtures, with queen beds, smart shower rooms, and Mayfair views.
7. The Athenium Hotel, Piccadilly
For that cool London energy
Playing host to various celebrities over the years from Steven Spielberg to Take That The Atheneum still carries cool factor. Expanding to become The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences some years ago means the hotel now offers 162 bedrooms, 7 suites, and 18 townhouses apartments, as well as a newly refurbished spa, bar and 10th-floor residents’ lounge with striking views of Hyde Park opposite.
The open-plan reception space basks in light and the views give you an immediate snapshot into London life with its location on Piccadilly’s central road into town against a backdrop of one of London’s most beautiful parks.
With a king-size bed, sofa and lounging area, generously sized desk area, and even a vanity area as you come in, you’ll find the mini-bar fully stocked, the bathroom overflowing with an abundance of products, and a shower that is twice the size of the bath.
The Spa's relaxation space in the basement of the hotel is a tranquil retreat that you wouldn’t expect to find in the heart of London. It’s got everything you could want for a few hours of pampering including a luxurious hot tub, sauna and steam room, and treatment rooms if you’re after a facial, scrub, massage, or signature treatment.
8. The Henrietta Hotel, Covent Garden
For modern fairytale charm
Henrietta Hotel from the now cult chic hotelier Experimental Group's first London hotel is an 18 bedroom boutique within a townhouse nestled in vibrant Covent Garden and just a stone’s throw from the group’s first London venture, the iconic Experimental Cocktail Club in Chinatown.
Rooms are designed by French Interior Designer, Dorothee Meilichzon and delight with playfully shaped furniture and large fairytale style beds. Each room is slightly different in style, offering a unique visual experience through the contrasting colors, patterns, and tones featured in the furnishings and finishes.
The hotel boasts its own buzzy restaurant 'Da Henrietta' spread across the ground floor and glass-roofed mezzanine - an exciting collaboration with Italian Supper Club. The seasonal menu comes with regional favorites fresh pasta made daily on-site, taking center stage.
Great for kids, one of the perks of the Experimental Group is their signature generous breakfast buffet - endless pastries, cold meats, cereal, fresh fruit, warm milk, coffee, and juices.
9. One Hundred Shoreditch
For an edgy vibe
Standing tall on the Shoreditch High Street, One Hundred Shoreditch is home to 258 bedrooms and suites, six restaurants and bars, and five meeting and event spaces. The interiors reflect the energy and boho vibe of the neighborhood, via the abstract artworks, wall-to-ceiling tapestries and eye-catching sculptures. The hotel is designed by Jacu Strauss, creative director, Lore Group, the name behind Sea Containers London, Pulitzer Amsterdam, Riggs Washington DC, and Lyle Washington DC.
The bedrooms are designed as calm spaces that help travelers disconnect from the outside world. The interiors are finished in neutral color schemes with original abstract art (some from Jacu Strauss' own collection), while the suites feature a mix of bespoke furniture and curated vintage pieces.
Inside the studio rooms, a hybrid work and dining space makes stay easy for working professionals, while the Studio Loft is complemented with large windows and Juliette balconies. Some of the best views of east London can be seen from here.
The hotel's seafood restaurant, Goddard & Gibbs is inspired by England’s fishing villages and coastal towns. While a casual vibe emanates from the space, the food made from ethically sourced ingredients and local suppliers is wonderfully plated, with a touch of fine dining. Complementing the restaurant is the Wine Bar, where the modern mix of spirits is complimented by sharing plates.
In the basement is the cocktail bar called Seed Library by Mr. Lyan – a space where drinks are created using unique blends, giving popular drinks a new twist. The Lobby Bar is designed like a lounge or a living room – a laid-back, comfortable space that serves Neapolitan pizzas.
