Best exercise bikes: 5 favorite buys for home use

Investing in the best exercise bike so that you can cancel your gym membership and get in a work out from home? We're here to help you buy the best option for your needs, whether you are searching for a foldable bike for your apartment or a feature-packed model to use as a permanent fixture in your home gym.

Here, we've listed only the top exercise bikes recommended by reviewers — and tested by us. With the exercise bike being a key piece of exercise equipment, especially if you are looking to tone or lose weight, we recommend spending more money just once, so that you can use this bike at home for years to come.

On this list you'll discover upright exercise bikes for sitting and pedalling, recumbent exercise bikes that are fit with a back rest and handlebars for extra support for senoirs or anyone who is recovering from an injury. There are also indoor cycling bikes featured, that can provide a high intensity work out whether you prefer to sit and pedal or stand and pedal.

Take your pick from the best and squeeze in a 15-minute session during your lunch break whilst working from home.

The best exercise bikes in 2022

(Image credit: Echelon)

1. Echelon Connect Sport Bike The very best exercise bike for home use Specifications Size: L42" x W20.5" x H45" Weight: 117lb Resistance levels: 32 Max user weight: 300lb Reasons to buy + Sits on wheels to move with ease + 32 levels of resistance + Great range of classes (subscription required) + Completely adjustable + Easy workout tracking + Offers a smooth ride + Quiet when in use Reasons to avoid - Heavy - Requires plugging in for use - Small water bottle holder - No console - use your own device and an app - Doesn't read pulse TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Walmart Check Amazon

Tried, tested, and loved by the Livingetc team, this brilliant exercise bike from Echelon ticks all of our boxes. It's definitely more of a permanent fixture in your home gym, although it is on wheels for easy moving. It offers a smooth ride with a range of programs and classes to select from, to keep you motivated when working out at home. Who needs the gym?

Why do we love it?

We tested this exercise bike inside our home, for a number of weeks along with an Echelon subscription to get the most out of the bike. Our verdict? We love it. This bike doesn't just offer a tough home workout similar to what you may find at a local gym class, but its features are impressive and for its price tag, we think it's a steal.

Features and functions

In terms of adjustability, this bike is fit for anyone under 300 pounds. When it comes to height, our reviewer is just 5 foot 2 and had no issues working up a sweat on this bike, whilst both sitting and standing. You can adjust both its seat and handlebars before use, as well as its foot straps to keep your trainers secure. Though its seat might become uncomfortable after long use, its cushioned handlebars are great for support when you are standing and pedalling.

Whilst the machine doesn't arrive with a console, you can download the Echelon app to your smartphone or tablet and pop it on the stand to use as you cycle. Here, you can see stats from cadence to output, distance, calories, speed, distance plus more. And with an Echelon subscription, you can take advantage of classes, both live and pre-recorded.

What else?

In order to get the most out of your Echelon bike, you will need to subscribe to the app for a monthly fee. Otherwise, you can use the Echelon app for free, for only cycling and viewing your stats, without access to classes. We would only recommend using this bike along with the subscription since it unlocks tonnes of features. Moreover, this app can be used to track your progress and you can link it with your Apple Watch, Fitbit, or Strava accounts.

This exercise bike requires a plug socket to use, so it's important to note where you can place it in your home before purchasing. Though it is on wheels, it's heavy so we wouldn't recommend moving it from one room to another daily. Moreover, when testing we discovered a few things we think could be improved on the machine, including its small water bottle holder and the fact it cannot take a pulse reading.

You can read our full Echelon Connect Sport Bike review for a deeper insight.

(Image credit: Exerpeutic)

2. Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike The best exercise bike for small spaces Specifications Size: L31" x W19" x H46" Weight: 39lbs Resistance levels: 8 Max user weight: 300lb Reasons to buy + Foldable + On wheels + 8 magnetic resistance levels + Hand pulse sensors + Quiet operation + LCD display Reasons to avoid - Only for use on hard flooring - Quite basic TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Amazon

With 20,000 plus Amazon reviewers singing its praises, the Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike is not only well-received but an all-around fan-favorite. Plus, we've tested this first-hand and can attest to its appeal.

Why do we love it?

When it comes to this bike, the most redeeming quality about it is that it is foldable. Notably, it folds to become just 22-inches by 20-inches and is big enough to occupy users up to 300lbs while remaining small enough to hide away in any corner section of your rooms.

Features and functions

The best part of this foldable bike is all the features and functions. Compared to higher-priced versions, this option offers all the bells and whistles but does so at just under $200. Here, users can take advantage of a heart-pulse monitor (to track their heart rate throughout their exercise), a high-torque 3-piece crank system (to adjust speed), and a double drive transmission system.

More favorably, this bike also offers a comfortable adjustable seat. You can move it closer or higher to find what best suits you, and the same goes when it comes to the included tension control system. Riders can easily adjust the tension level to add or remove resistance from level 1 up to 8, and the versatility offers a unique riding experience with every use.

Lastly, the LCD indicates your distance, calories burned, time, speed, scan, and heart rate. It also has pulse sensors built into its handlebars. Here, you can seamlessly keep track of your progress and help improve your targeted goals as time goes on.

What else?

One major setback with this foldable bike is the setup process. From experience, we can highly recommend skipping the included instructions and searching the internet for a step-by-step video. Additionally, we also recommend purchasing additional washers or at least having them on hand, at the very least. This is because we noticed some of the pre-cut holes didn't align with the washer included, and to avoid any pieces coming unscrewed during your ride (who wants that!), it's better to be safe than sorry.

(Image credit: Marcy)

3. Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike with Resistance ME-709 The best recumbent exercise bike Specifications Size: 55.5 x 25 x 37.5 inches Weight: 61lbs Resistance levels: 8 Max user weight: 300lbs Reasons to buy + An affordable wider option for those who aren't worried about space + 8 resistance levels to meet every need + Not heavy + Sits on wheels for transporting Reasons to avoid - Cheaper materials (plastic) were made to use it - Large footprint TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Low Stock View at Amazon View at DICK'S Sporting Goods 17 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Rounding out our list is this fan-favorite Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike. It's ideal for anyone who needs more support whilst cycling, for their knees and their back, as it offers a sturdy backrest plus two arms to hold whilst you pedal. If you're looking to take the road less traveled (no pun intended) — design-wise — we highly suggest this option. Unlike other exercise bikes that feature a narrower build, this wide version is excellent for anyone who has the space to experience it.

Why do we love it?

Here this, step-through design offers a heavy-duty construction 14-gauge steel tubing that's finished off with a powder-coated finish. Which means what exactly? This bike is made from plastic but built for longevity and will survive excess use. Plus, it claims to allow maximum mobility during any essential training, with quick mounting and dismounting and appears easier on both knees and back. Excellent!

This Marcy bike is even equipped with a padded seat for comfort, and it can be fully adjusted in order to allow your legs to properly stride as you work out. Plus, it's fitted with recumbent handles for your arms to rest on whilst you sweat it out. That and its counterbalanced pedals will ensure your knees are placed right and you are in full control, too.

Equipped with an LCD screen, this bike is anything but basic since it records everything from your time to your speed and distance, plus calories and it even acts as an odometer.

Features and functions

This stationary bike uses a magnetic resistance mechanism with eight levels of resistance. As a result, riders can customize their workouts by including different terrains when adjusting the tension knobs. Add extra resistance for a more intense ride or slow it down for a more enjoyable experience.

(Image credit: Cyclace)

4. Cyclace Exercise Stationary Bike The best exercise bike on a budget Specifications Size: L40.9" x W24.2" x H47.9" Weight: 86lbs Resistance levels: Not specified Max user weight: 330lbs Reasons to buy + Holder for your tablet or phone + Affordable price + Adjustable resistance + Sits on wheels + Water bottle holder + Emergency stop button + Adjustable Reasons to avoid - Basic console - Resistance levels not specified TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Amazon

A sturdy option for those on a smaller budget, what the Cyclace Exercise Bike lacks in price it certainly makes up for in features. It's great for everyday use, whether for working up a light sweat or for a tough workout. Plus, it has its own tablet holder so that you can watch whilst you work out — Netflix or a Youtube spinning class, that is.

Why do we love it?

It's affordable for start, but also it's extremely stable thanks to its thickened steel frame. Whether you're looking to tone muscle, strengthen leg muscles, reduce fat or embark on an indoor bike ride, this bike does it all and even offers a 36lb flywheel to do it.

Features and functions

With adjustable resistance to personalize your workout, this bike is as good as it gets when you are on a budget.

Additionally, there is a 2-way adjustable non-slip handlebar, a 4-way seat, and there's a spot to hold any smartphone or tablet, too. Catch up on emails or enjoy a novel, all while getting your exercise in during the day.

Its basic console allows you to track time, speed, distance, and calories, plus it doubles as an odometer. Just below the console sits a holder for your tablet or smartphone to sit, to ensure it's in view whilst you cycle.

What else?

With more than 6,000 reviewers in full support of this bike, it's not just feature-packed but also convenient. It sits on wheels so that you can move it around your home, and it has a 330lb weight capacity.

(Image credit: YOSUDA)

5. YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary The best exercise bike under $500 Specifications Size: L44.5" x W21.7" x H45.3" Weight: 40lbs Resistance levels: Not specified Max user weight: 330lbs Reasons to buy + Non-slip handlebars + On wheels for easy moving + Immediate stop function for safety purposes + Odometer reading + Tablet and water bottle holder + Heavy flywheel for a tough workout Reasons to avoid - Small console - Uncomfortable seat TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Yosuda Bikes View at Amazon

Pick this great exercise bike from YOSUDA if you want something that can offer a tough workout, that’s also fit for your home gym and costs less than $500. It’s even on wheels so you can move it around a room with ease. It ticks all our boxes — especially in the stability department.

Why do we love it?

Boasting a mega 40lb flywheel and a heavy-duty frame, this bike is super stable while in use. Adjustable tension allows you to increase or decrease resistance to tailor your workout to your fitness level. Rotate the red knob to adjust, or press it to emergency stop at any time.

Moreover, this bike also has adjustable non-slip handlebars, an adjustable and padded seat as well as a large range of resistance – press the resistance bar to stop the bike immediately.

Flooding with stats on its LCD screen from speed to time, distance, calories burned and an odometer, the bike also has a tablet holder, as well as space for a water bottle. It has a 270lbs weight capacity.

What else?

It's said to be easy to assemble, within 30 minutes. Not only that, but it has a felted wool brake to ensure this bike runs quietly, no matter how fast you are pedaling. This bike also benefits from floor-leveling feet so that it can be used on uneven surfaces. Some reviewers have noted that the seat is quite uncomfortable, which is something to bear in mind as you might want to buy a bike seat pad to solve this issue. Other than that, there's nothing we can complain about.

What's the difference between upright, recumbent and indoor cycling bikes?

Upright exercise bikes

An upright exercise bike will keep you in the conventional riding position. Here, you'll have a standard seated bike, and most times, it, unfortunately, lacks enough back support.

This bike offers other features such as handlebars, front displays and provides a seated cycling experience. It's best for those looking to engage in a comfortable workout without high-intensity training.

Recumbent bikes

Next, there are recumbent exercise bikes. This version strays away from the conventional pedaling style and opts for a more reclined position that offers a wider and more comfortable seat-wise. Additionally, the pedals are out in front, which distributes your body weight more evenly and effectively. As a result, these bikes are highly beneficial for those suffering from joint issues, pre-existing injuries, or back problems.

Indoor cycling bikes

Lastly, there are indoor cycling bikes. This version is most similar to an outdoor bike and is an excellent way to reap those same benefits but do so from indoors.

These bikes are ideal for high-intensity interval training and suitable for any of those fat-burning workouts you've been dying to try. They're most similar to the bikes we are prone to in our favorite cycling or spin classes and offer an adjustable seat and handlebars for maximum comfort.

How to choose the best exercise bike?

Deciding to buy an exercise bike is a big commitment so it’s important to carefully consider your options. If you have a dedicated home gym or spare bedroom then a fixed structure often offers more functions, however, if your home is cosy and compact then a collapsible design that can fit in a cupboard may be a better option.

When choosing the best exercise bike it’s handy to bear in mind each one’s price, depending on how much you will be using it. You’ll also want to consider each bike’s size and whether it’s foldable. Exercise bikes usually have adjustable handlebars, seats, and pedal straps to fit every user, too. Non-slip handlebars make working out easy while having a monitor makes progress tracking easy. Have a look at the size of your new bike’s flywheel – the heavier it is, the tougher it is to use and the smoother the stroke – and opt for an exercise bike with adjustable resistance to tailor it to your fitness level. Be sure to bear in mind each bike’s maximum weight capacity before buying.