What are the best couches for small living rooms? These 9 could be the answer to your small space dilemmas
If you're looking for the perfect couch for your small living room, we've got you covered with the pick of the bunch
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When it comes to small living rooms, getting the perfect couch is key to making sure it all ties together. Anything too big will overpower the space, and anything awkwardly shape will just accentuate the small scale of the room. The best couch for a small living room should seamlessly blend the space together, help it feel bright and airy, and stop it feeling claustrophobic.
If you're on the hunt for one of the best sofas for your small living room, you can get small two-seaters or loveseats that fit snugly into a tight space and don't skimp on comfort. Curved couches for smaller spaces might not seem like an obvious choice for a living room that where space is a premium, but you can buy smaller curved sofas to make a statement. A small curved sofa might also distract from the size of the space, snugly slotting into a problem corner.
Finally, sectionals and L-shape sofas are thought to be great solutions for small space living. You can use the piece to divide the space up, get more sofa for your money, and fit one perfectly into the corner of your room. To help you out, our shopping editor has scoured the web and found the perfect living room furniture for your small space.
Quick Menu
Shop our selections by category:
1. Best small two-seat couches
2. Best curved couches for small space
3. Best modular sofas
Best small two-seat couches
Material: Many options available
Price: $1,698
I love the rich, indulgent blue of this smaller sofa measuring 72 inches wide. It also lacks bulky arms, meaning it fits snugly against a wall and doesn't take up precious space. It's available in a range of colorways too.
Material: Boucle and birchwood legs
Price: $339.82
This cozy sofa is more of a loveseat, blending elegant design with comfort in cozy bouclé. It doesn't take up much space, and packs a punch with its joyful yellow upholstery. Birchwood legs lift it off the floor too.
Material: Velvet
Price: $339.99
A compact two-seater sofa that will fit snugly in small living rooms. The main structure is wood, which is strong and durable, and the performance velvet means it's easy to maintain, making it a long-term investment. There are plenty of other colors to pick from too, but I like this olive green shade.
Best curved couches for small space
Material: Velvet
Price: $1,000
With an enveloping, rounded silhouette, the Isabell curved sofa of a loveseat brings elegance to the smallest of spaces. With plus foam and a kiln-fried frame it's a durable buy, and I love it in this charming pale pink.
Material: Linen
Price: $1,962
This orange linen sofa is sure to make a statement even in the smallest of rooms. With channel-tufted details that offset its elegant, round corners, it's perfect for creating a living room focal point.
Material: Chinelle
Price: $2,099
With glamorous curves, this sofa's elegant swoop of its arched back is calming, creating a luxury living room. The fabric is soft chenille and it's a Crate & Barrel exclusive.
Best modular sofas
Material: Velvet
Price: $479
Go for the modular look, a clever way to build your sofa to the size and space you need. This luxe velvet corner piece comes with other separately sold pieces so you can slot them together perfectly for whatever size room you have. This collection features an arm chair, armless chair and ottoman.
Material: Corduroy
Price: $799
I'm enjoying corduroy on sofas at the moment, and this armless modular piece looks irresistibly cozy in a dark green shade. This piece is for the middle section, but you can buy the other modular pieces to fit your space accordingly.
Material: 100 percent cotton
Price: $1,598
As with all the best striped sofas, there is a summeriness to this design, made from durable cotton. Its low profile also means it's taking up less space. Pair it with a C-shape side table that arches over the cushion and you're making the very most of small space living.
What are the smallest sofas you can have?
Love seats are the smallest couch you can buy. Typically measuring around 58 inches wise, 38 inches deep and around 34 inches high, they are a snug sofa addition that can work for a small room that needs some comfortable furniture.
'Love seats are great for both smaller spaces, in front of windows, where you may not have room for a large sofa, or, even very large spaces that need another form of seating but cannot handle another full sized sofa,’ says Nina Grauer of Dekay & Tate. ‘Love seats can also be fun. Feel free to experiment with different colors and textures in upholstery, even different styles than your main sofa, to add some interesting visual tension into your living room.’
How to measure a space for your sofa
Measuring your sofa is seriously important. There are so many instances when sofas get delivered and can't fit through the front door, so we urge you to measure absolutely everything.
Firstly, always measure the length and width of your room. A standard size sofa is around 90 inches wide, while a small sofa can be as small as 70 inches.
Measure space between walls, doors and plot out your sofa's route to its new home. Look out for dado rails and shelves that might obstruct your sofa's passage. ‘If you’re going large, use masking tape to measure,’ advises Samuel Pye, creative manager at interior studio, Echlin.
‘With smaller sofas and rooms, just make sure you have enough space to get everyone sat down,' advises Samuel. 'Usually even in small spaces, it's important and possible to have a conversational set up with an armchair across the room so that all your seating is not in one piece of furniture, with everyone sitting in a line.'
Get the Livingetc Newsletter
Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
These are the 9 accessories designers swear by to create that beautifully styled interior look
If you wondered what are those final touches interior designers use to make their projects look photoshoot-ready, these are it
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
What are the best TV settings for watching sports? This is what our expert says to tweak, and what to never touch
Make your sports look their best by tweaking your TV settings for the best picture possible
By Alan Martin Published