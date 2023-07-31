What are the best couches for small living rooms? These 9 could be the answer to your small space dilemmas

Get the Livingetc Newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest interiors news, trends and ideas. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to small living rooms, getting the perfect couch is key to making sure it all ties together. Anything too big will overpower the space, and anything awkwardly shape will just accentuate the small scale of the room. The best couch for a small living room should seamlessly blend the space together, help it feel bright and airy, and stop it feeling claustrophobic.

If you're on the hunt for one of the best sofas for your small living room, you can get small two-seaters or loveseats that fit snugly into a tight space and don't skimp on comfort. Curved couches for smaller spaces might not seem like an obvious choice for a living room that where space is a premium, but you can buy smaller curved sofas to make a statement. A small curved sofa might also distract from the size of the space, snugly slotting into a problem corner.

Finally, sectionals and L-shape sofas are thought to be great solutions for small space living. You can use the piece to divide the space up, get more sofa for your money, and fit one perfectly into the corner of your room. To help you out, our shopping editor has scoured the web and found the perfect living room furniture for your small space.

Best small two-seat couches

Sonoma two-seat sofa View at Anthropologie Material: Many options available

Price: $1,698 I love the rich, indulgent blue of this smaller sofa measuring 72 inches wide. It also lacks bulky arms, meaning it fits snugly against a wall and doesn't take up precious space. It's available in a range of colorways too. Romatko loveseat View at Walmart Material: Boucle and birchwood legs

Price: $339.82 This cozy sofa is more of a loveseat, blending elegant design with comfort in cozy bouclé. It doesn't take up much space, and packs a punch with its joyful yellow upholstery. Birchwood legs lift it off the floor too. Hasaam upholstered sofa View at Wayfair Material: Velvet

Price: $339.99



A compact two-seater sofa that will fit snugly in small living rooms. The main structure is wood, which is strong and durable, and the performance velvet means it's easy to maintain, making it a long-term investment. There are plenty of other colors to pick from too, but I like this olive green shade.

Best curved couches for small space

Best modular sofas

Modular velvet sofa View at Urban Outfitters Material: Velvet

Price: $479 Go for the modular look, a clever way to build your sofa to the size and space you need. This luxe velvet corner piece comes with other separately sold pieces so you can slot them together perfectly for whatever size room you have. This collection features an arm chair, armless chair and ottoman. Beta Cypress Green Armless Chair Module View at Article Material: Corduroy

Price: $799 I'm enjoying corduroy on sofas at the moment, and this armless modular piece looks irresistibly cozy in a dark green shade. This piece is for the middle section, but you can buy the other modular pieces to fit your space accordingly. Boro Stripe Kori Modular Armless Sofa View at Anthropologie Material: 100 percent cotton

Price: $1,598 As with all the best striped sofas, there is a summeriness to this design, made from durable cotton. Its low profile also means it's taking up less space. Pair it with a C-shape side table that arches over the cushion and you're making the very most of small space living.

What are the smallest sofas you can have? Love seats are the smallest couch you can buy. Typically measuring around 58 inches wise, 38 inches deep and around 34 inches high, they are a snug sofa addition that can work for a small room that needs some comfortable furniture. 'Love seats are great for both smaller spaces, in front of windows, where you may not have room for a large sofa, or, even very large spaces that need another form of seating but cannot handle another full sized sofa,’ says Nina Grauer of Dekay & Tate. ‘Love seats can also be fun. Feel free to experiment with different colors and textures in upholstery, even different styles than your main sofa, to add some interesting visual tension into your living room.’