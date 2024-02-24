The 12 Best Amazon Mirrors Our Style Editor Has Her Eye On — 'You Won't Believe How On-Trend These Are!'
The best Amazon mirrors are the answer to all of your home design woes, and since none on this list are over $350, you have no excuse not to revel in the reflection
Mirrors are my favorite magic trick. Dim room? Add a mirror. Space feeling cramped? Try a mirror! Basically, mirrors solve most of our design problems. They’re the perfect hack for sprucing up your space.
With the aim of helping you transform various spaces, I've compiled this Amazon editor's choice selection to showcase the best options available. According to interior designer Courtney Cole, unlocking a mirror’s magic is all about positioning. "Mirrors have the amazing ability to create the illusion of more space if they are positioned correctly,” she says, adding, “By strategically placing a mirror, you can make a room appear larger and more open by reflecting the surroundings.” For instance, “In narrow bathrooms, a horizontally long mirror can give the impression of a wider space, while vertically tall mirrors can make low ceilings seem higher."
From phone chargers to food, I, like most people, turn to Amazon for just about everything — it’s just so convenient! But did you know that they also offer an incredible selection of mirrors at affordable prices? Get ready to be enlightened. Your journey to a new, mirrored future for your space is just a scroll away.
And if, for any reason, you didn’t find the mirror of your dreams below, head over to Amazon for an even wider range of reflective possibilities.
The Very Best Amazon Mirrors
Best Wall Mirrors from Amazon
Price: $87.99
I'm absolutely smitten with the elongated extensions of this mirror’s iron frame. It's brilliantly simple, allowing clean lines to steal the show. The eye-catching bronze hue adds the perfect dash of flair, especially in an entryway.
Price: $69.99
Asymmetry and organic shapes are all the rage right now, and this stunning irregular wall mirror embraces the trend flawlessly. Enhanced by a rich brown wood frame, it's a must-have for anyone seeking a contemporary living room mirror.
Best Full Length Mirrors from Amazon
Price: $99.99
Was: $109.99
Forget the ultra-squiggly mirrors — meet their sophisticated sibling. Delicate organic lines exude luxury and elevate any space. Perfect for capturing outfit photos or adding a touch of elegance to your décor.
Price: $325
Indulge in luxury with this velvet-framed floor mirror. Unlike others with similarly oversized frames, its reflection is entirely distortion-free. Perfect for making a grand statement in any room.
Best Rounded Mirrors from Amazon
Price: $75.99
The diamond beveled edges of this circular wall mirror create an ethereal effect, as if it's floating. Use it to brighten up any hallway, foyer, or living room for a touch of elegance.
Price: $119.99
Add a playful pop of color to your space with this modern oval wall mirror. Its vibrant hue is just what the doctor ordered to liven up any room, though it would make a particularly lovely bedroom mirror idea.
Best Mantle Mirrors from Amazon
Price: $129
Transport yourself to Paris with this mantle mirror. Its ornate gold frame exudes French charm and sophistication, making it a tasteful addition to any home.
Price: $189
Another rattan favorite, this mirror boasts a looped frame and slim arched design. Neutral yet dimensional, it's the perfect bathroom mirror idea or standalone statement piece.
Where should I place my mirror?
Mirrors have immense potential to transform your space, making it feel lighter, brighter, and larger, but they don’t have legs! Since mirrors can't move on their own, give them a little bit of help and they will take care of the rest.
According to Cole, "If you want to maximize the natural light in your space, try placing mirrors across from windows whenever you can.” “This will not only reflect the sunlight and brighten up the room, but it will also create a more soothing and authentic lighting compared to artificial sources,” she continues. And don't forget, in bathrooms, “it's a good idea to hang mirrors above the sink at eye level for convenience and practicality,” says the designer.
Mirror, mirror on the wall, your space is now the fairest of them all. And if you're searching for another instant home facelift, peruse our edit of the best Amazon rugs.
