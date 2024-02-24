The 12 Best Amazon Mirrors Our Style Editor Has Her Eye On — 'You Won't Believe How On-Trend These Are!'

Mirrors are my favorite magic trick. Dim room? Add a mirror. Space feeling cramped? Try a mirror! Basically, mirrors solve most of our design problems. They’re the perfect hack for sprucing up your space.

With the aim of helping you transform various spaces, I've compiled this Amazon editor's choice selection to showcase the best options available. According to interior designer Courtney Cole, unlocking a mirror’s magic is all about positioning. "Mirrors have the amazing ability to create the illusion of more space if they are positioned correctly,” she says, adding, “By strategically placing a mirror, you can make a room appear larger and more open by reflecting the surroundings.” For instance, “In narrow bathrooms, a horizontally long mirror can give the impression of a wider space, while vertically tall mirrors can make low ceilings seem higher."

From phone chargers to food, I, like most people, turn to Amazon for just about everything — it’s just so convenient! But did you know that they also offer an incredible selection of mirrors at affordable prices? Get ready to be enlightened. Your journey to a new, mirrored future for your space is just a scroll away.

The Very Best Amazon Mirrors

Best Wall Mirrors from Amazon

Iron Frame Wall Mirror, 20" x 30" View at Amazon Price: $87.99 I'm absolutely smitten with the elongated extensions of this mirror’s iron frame. It's brilliantly simple, allowing clean lines to steal the show. The eye-catching bronze hue adds the perfect dash of flair, especially in an entryway. Asymmetrical Wood Wall Mirror, 22.5" x 17.5" View at Amazon Price: $69.99 Asymmetry and organic shapes are all the rage right now, and this stunning irregular wall mirror embraces the trend flawlessly. Enhanced by a rich brown wood frame, it's a must-have for anyone seeking a contemporary living room mirror. Beveled Edge Wall Mirror, 24" x 36" Rectangle View at Amazon Price: $149.99 Beveled edge mirrors like this always appear so luxurious, reminiscent of a five-star hotel. Elegant and refined, it instantly elevates any space it graces. For added drama, consider doubling up above double sinks for a touch of opulence.

Best Full Length Mirrors from Amazon

Irregular Dolphin Full Length Wall Mirror View at Amazon Price: $99.99 Was: $109.99 Forget the ultra-squiggly mirrors — meet their sophisticated sibling. Delicate organic lines exude luxury and elevate any space. Perfect for capturing outfit photos or adding a touch of elegance to your décor. Rectangle Velvet Wrapped Frame Mirror, 55 "x 24" View at Amazon Price: $325 Indulge in luxury with this velvet-framed floor mirror. Unlike others with similarly oversized frames, its reflection is entirely distortion-free. Perfect for making a grand statement in any room. Antok Arched Full Length Mirror View at Amazon Price: $59.99 Was: $69.99 This oversized arched mirror is a game-changer for any space. Its large size and slim frame create the illusion of more space, perfect for smaller rooms. Choose from gold or black frame options to suit your style.

Best Rounded Mirrors from Amazon

Frameless Irregular Beveled Edge Round Mirror, 30" View at Amazon Price: $75.99 The diamond beveled edges of this circular wall mirror create an ethereal effect, as if it's floating. Use it to brighten up any hallway, foyer, or living room for a touch of elegance. Oval Wood Framed Wall Mirror View at Amazon Price: $119.99 Add a playful pop of color to your space with this modern oval wall mirror. Its vibrant hue is just what the doctor ordered to liven up any room, though it would make a particularly lovely bedroom mirror idea. Natural Rattan Frame Round Mirror View at Amazon Price: $229 Rattan is a favorite material of mine, and this mirror proves its timeless appeal. With its versatile hue, it blends seamlessly into any interior, adding a touch of classic elegance.

Best Mantle Mirrors from Amazon

Vintage Ornate Baroque Mirror, 36“X24” View at Amazon Price: $129 Transport yourself to Paris with this mantle mirror. Its ornate gold frame exudes French charm and sophistication, making it a tasteful addition to any home. Arch Rattan Mirror, 20" x 30" View at Amazon Price: $189 Another rattan favorite, this mirror boasts a looped frame and slim arched design. Neutral yet dimensional, it's the perfect bathroom mirror idea or standalone statement piece. Wide Window Pane Black Mirror, 42“ x 28” View at Amazon Price: $169 No window? No problem. This mirror doubles as a makeshift window, adding charm and character to any space with its windowpane grid design. Ideal for opening up smaller spaces or adding visual interest to a living room.

Where should I place my mirror?

Mirrors have immense potential to transform your space, making it feel lighter, brighter, and larger, but they don’t have legs! Since mirrors can't move on their own, give them a little bit of help and they will take care of the rest.

According to Cole, "If you want to maximize the natural light in your space, try placing mirrors across from windows whenever you can.” “This will not only reflect the sunlight and brighten up the room, but it will also create a more soothing and authentic lighting compared to artificial sources,” she continues. And don't forget, in bathrooms, “it's a good idea to hang mirrors above the sink at eye level for convenience and practicality,” says the designer.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, your space is now the fairest of them all.