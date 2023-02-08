This is the year your backyard becomes an entertaining space, and these are the 12 thing you need to start you off
Get your backyard ready for the months ahead with these essentials for the perfect backyard entertaining space
When it comes to backyard entertaining, there are furniture essentials you can invest in to help an outdoor gathering feel effortless and natural. Whether you have a backyard with plenty of space for outdoor gatherings, or just a slither of outdoor space, there is always a way to create an al fresco entertainment area. It's about those thoughtful, decorative touches that will impress your guests.
For architect and landscape designer, Paul Moon, creating a backyard space with a focus on entertainment is about creating an outdoor room. 'With a focus on gathering, there should be plenty and comfortable seating, spaces for drinks and food to rest, and could be anchored by a firepit,' he says.
Read on for my favorite shopping picks that will transform an everyday backyard into a space that is ripe for hosting.
Best for outdoor coffee tables
You might not consider a outdoor coffee table as a backyard outdoor furniture essential, but just like it does indoors, a coffee table can help create a cozy corner or smaller nook within a larger space, where guests are encouraged to take a seat around a focal point. These are three of my favorite from some of the best outdoor furniture brands.
I quite like this plinth look. It's solid, sculptural, and in a beautiful cool grey stone it will make quite the statement in your backyard.
This coffee table is quite low to the ground, bringing a relaxed feel to a seating area. In light wood, make sure you bring it inside after use to avoid exposure to the elements.
Best for firepits
There is something about the natural elements that give your backyard a focus, and the addition of a firepit will bring a warming and beckoning feel. 'There is no denying there is something hypnotic about staring into the embers of a log firepit and the warmth you get from it generally exceeds anything you would get from a gas or bio-ethanol firepit,' says landscape designer Simon Orchard (opens in new tab). Perfect for creating those balmy summer evenings, I'd welcome any of these into my backyard.
The rustic and simple bowl cast iron wood fire pit is fit for any backyard or cabin. The fire pit bowl is made from durable cast iron and is aged using an oxidation process for a rustic look.
A strikingly modern addition to the patio, this sculptural and chiminea from Anthropologie features a storage space for wood below the firebox.
Best for backyard dining tables
The perfect outdoor dining table is a hosting essential. From material to durability to shape, there is a lot to think about to make sure it withstands the test of time. I like wood, but you have to be aware of how the elements will effect the material. Any of these will help create a beautiful tablescape for an al fresco feast.
For a more budget-friendly option, this dining table has a unique design with umbrella hole. Made from steel, it's suitable for the backyard.
Made for chic alfresco entertaining, the design of Crate & Barrel's outdoor table is made from durable aluminum with a grey finish.
Best for outdoor chairs
You want your guests to be comfortable, so the perfect outdoor chair is a must. These three are all a good look, but remember to add those soft furnishings, giving a sense of an outdoor luxury space that helps your backyard look more expensive.
A contemporary-style patio chair with a woven finish and deep seat, perfect for relaxing and striking in jet black.
A pair of patio dining chairs, with water-resistant cushions and made from teak wood . Dot these around your outdoor coffee table.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
