This is the year your backyard becomes an entertaining space, and these are the 12 thing you need to start you off

When it comes to backyard entertaining, there are furniture essentials you can invest in to help an outdoor gathering feel effortless and natural. Whether you have a backyard with plenty of space for outdoor gatherings, or just a slither of outdoor space, there is always a way to create an al fresco entertainment area. It's about those thoughtful, decorative touches that will impress your guests.

For architect and landscape designer, Paul Moon, creating a backyard space with a focus on entertainment is about creating an outdoor room. 'With a focus on gathering, there should be plenty and comfortable seating, spaces for drinks and food to rest, and could be anchored by a firepit,' he says.

Read on for my favorite shopping picks that will transform an everyday backyard into a space that is ripe for hosting.

Best for outdoor coffee tables

You might not consider a outdoor coffee table as a backyard outdoor furniture essential, but just like it does indoors, a coffee table can help create a cozy corner or smaller nook within a larger space, where guests are encouraged to take a seat around a focal point. These are three of my favorite from some of the best outdoor furniture brands.

Best for firepits

There is something about the natural elements that give your backyard a focus, and the addition of a firepit will bring a warming and beckoning feel. 'There is no denying there is something hypnotic about staring into the embers of a log firepit and the warmth you get from it generally exceeds anything you would get from a gas or bio-ethanol firepit,' says landscape designer Simon Orchard (opens in new tab). Perfect for creating those balmy summer evenings, I'd welcome any of these into my backyard.

Best for backyard dining tables

The perfect outdoor dining table is a hosting essential. From material to durability to shape, there is a lot to think about to make sure it withstands the test of time. I like wood, but you have to be aware of how the elements will effect the material. Any of these will help create a beautiful tablescape for an al fresco feast.

Best for outdoor chairs

You want your guests to be comfortable, so the perfect outdoor chair is a must. These three are all a good look, but remember to add those soft furnishings, giving a sense of an outdoor luxury space that helps your backyard look more expensive.

