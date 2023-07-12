I shop for a living, and these 12 accent chairs are on sale and in my basket right now - they're all so welcoming and chic
From loveseats to lounge chairs, Amazon has some brilliant deals on accent chairs at the moment, and we've rounded up the best
Amazon Prime Day is still in full swing, and the homeware deals are excellent this year! When scouring the sales I’ve noticed that the discounts on accent chairs seem to be particularly strong, so if you’re in the market for a new statement armchair, office chair, or lounge chair then you’re in luck!
Amazon is one of the best home decor stores for a reason – there’s a plethora of options when it comes to home decor! But this vast amount of choice does make it somewhat difficult to navigate the sales, so I’ve done the hard work for you and found the very best the site has to offer in terms of accent chairs – you’re very welcome.
Shop the entire Amazon Prime Day home sale here
OUR TOP 12 AMAZON PRIME DAY ACCENT CHAIR PICKS
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
There's an impressive 62% off this faux leather lounge chair. I'm obsessed with the style – it's vintage meets minimal in the most effortless way.
If you want a home decor piece that screams (or whispers, classily) 'effortlessly elegant', look no further than this rust-colored velvet swivel armchair. The 23% discount is just an added bonus!
There's 50% off this deep navy armchair that has a wider seat for extra comfort. The narrow pillows add a luxe accent to the overall design.
This spacious egg chair would look beautiful both indoors and outdoors. I adore its rattan design almost as much as its 44% discount!
Speaking of outdoor-friendly chairs, I don't know what makes more of a statement – this sleek wooden chair's genius interwoven folding design or its 44% discount!
No, I can't believe the 69% discount on this accent chair either! It's pure vintage-meets-modern style, and the grey tufted fabric would make it a cosy addition to any library or reading nook.
With its cream velvet upholstery, seashell-style padded design, and unexpected swivel function, this gorgeous piece of seating makes the perfect office chair. It's also 20% off, just FYI.
The leather-look upholstery and oversized, wavy design give this accent chair a '70s vintage feel. It would make a great addition to a minimalist-style room, plus you can save 30% on it right now.
If you're as obsessed with the sherpa furniture trend as I am then you'll want to snap up this 16%-off chair just as quickly. I've seen similar styles for three times the price!
Save 43% on this deep green chair. It makes a stunning statement with its luxe velvet upholstery and brushed gold accents.
I think I've just found your new favourite piece of furniture to recline on, and for 32% off, no less. This stylish grey velvet chair comes with a matching footstool – all for way less than $100!
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
This 'outdated' trend for walls we once considered past-it is having a renaissance – and it's so much better this time around
Designers are starting to use this joyful decorating trend again and it might divide opinions
By Raluca Racasan • Published
-
'They're modern, cool and space-saving' - 8 built-in headboard ideas that make bedrooms feel endlessly more elevated
Built-in headboard ideas are a clever tool for the modern bedroom – here are some of our favorite examples
By Oonagh Turner • Published
-
If you've been thinking about buying a Ring doorbell, now's your chance - even the newest model is on sale for Prime Day!
Looking for a Prime Day Ring deal? You've come to the right place...
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
'I own this and it's perfect.' Here are the best outdoor essentials I've found currently on sale in Amazon Prime Day
Our shopping editor has filtered through the noise to find the very best Amazon deals on outdoor essentials to save you money
By Valeza Bakolli • Published
-
'This is my style secret.' Our editor knows where to find the most elevating vases - and they're all now on sale at under $30
Amazon Prime Day is a trove of amazing vases that feel elegant and elevated, and our editor has done the hard work of digging out the 12 best for you
By Pip Rich • Published
-
I shop for a living – here are my favorite home decor finds from the Amazon Prime Day sale that all look shockingly refined
Upgrade your decor in the Amazon Prime Day sales with up to 64% off accent chairs, statement decor pieces, and more! Our shopping editor’ picks of the best home deals
By Valeza Bakolli • Published
-
My living room desperately needs a refresh - here are 12 luxe-looking but super affordable home accents I'm eyeing
You don’t have to spend a fortune to make your home look expensive – our shopping editor has selected the best affordable-yet-luxe-looking accents for your living room
By Valeza Bakolli • Published
-
HomePod mini vs Sonos One: two high-end smart home hubs, but which is the better speaker?
We take a look at the HomePod mini and Sonos One, both of which sit at the higher end of the smart speaker market.
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Sony WF-C500 vs Airpods: are the budget earbuds a worthy competitor to Apple?
Sony's affordable earbuds get the thumbs up from us, but how do their compare with Apple's AirPods?
By Caroline Preece • Last updated
-
Marshall Minor III vs Airpods: can the rock music masters beat out Apple?
We compare the Marshall Minor III earbuds with the AirPods 3 to see whether the classic rock rep of the former means it can take the tech giants on.
By Caroline Preece • Last updated