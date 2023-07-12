I shop for a living, and these 12 accent chairs are on sale and in my basket right now - they're all so welcoming and chic

Amazon Prime Day is still in full swing, and the homeware deals are excellent this year! When scouring the sales I’ve noticed that the discounts on accent chairs seem to be particularly strong, so if you’re in the market for a new statement armchair, office chair, or lounge chair then you’re in luck!

Amazon is one of the best home decor stores for a reason – there’s a plethora of options when it comes to home decor! But this vast amount of choice does make it somewhat difficult to navigate the sales, so I’ve done the hard work for you and found the very best the site has to offer in terms of accent chairs – you’re very welcome.

OUR TOP 12 AMAZON PRIME DAY ACCENT CHAIR PICKS

camel metal and leather lounge chair
Camel lounge chair

There's an impressive 62% off this faux leather lounge chair. I'm obsessed with the style – it's vintage meets minimal in the most effortless way.

light brown velvet rounded armchair with a swivel base
Swivel velvet accent chair

If you want a home decor piece that screams (or whispers, classily) 'effortlessly elegant', look no further than this rust-colored velvet swivel armchair. The 23% discount is just an added bonus!

wide navy armchair in a living room
Wide navy armchair

There's 50% off this deep navy armchair that has a wider seat for extra comfort. The narrow pillows add a luxe accent to the overall design.

egg chair with light brown wicker casing and cream pillows
Oversized wicker egg chair

This spacious egg chair would look beautiful both indoors and outdoors. I adore its rattan design almost as much as its 44% discount!

wooden chair folded and unfolded
Folding wooden outdoor chair

Speaking of outdoor-friendly chairs, I don't know what makes more of a statement – this sleek wooden chair's genius interwoven folding design or its 44% discount!

grey low accent chair with wooden details in a living room
Tufted fabric accent chair

No, I can't believe the 69% discount on this accent chair either! It's pure vintage-meets-modern style, and the grey tufted fabric would make it a cosy addition to any library or reading nook.

cream padded swivel chair in a minimalist room
Cream padded accent chair

With its cream velvet upholstery, seashell-style padded design, and unexpected swivel function, this gorgeous piece of seating makes the perfect office chair. It's also 20% off, just FYI.

high back leather chair in a minimalist room
Faux leather accent chair with high back design

The leather-look upholstery and oversized, wavy design give this accent chair a '70s vintage feel. It would make a great addition to a minimalist-style room, plus you can save 30% on it right now.

cream sherpa armless chair in a living room
Sherpa accent chair with solid wooden legs

If you're as obsessed with the sherpa furniture trend as I am then you'll want to snap up this 16%-off chair just as quickly. I've seen similar styles for three times the price!

green velvet chair in a luxurious living room
Green velvet accent chair

Save 43% on this deep green chair. It makes a stunning statement with its luxe velvet upholstery and brushed gold accents.

grey velvet chair with matching ottoman in a minimalist living room
Velvet accent chair with matching ottoman

I think I've just found your new favourite piece of furniture to recline on, and for 32% off, no less. This stylish grey velvet chair comes with a matching footstool – all for way less than $100! 

green dining chair in front of a pink kitchen cabinet
Green velvet dining chair

Dining chairs can cost an arm and a leg at times, so It's a good thing this deep green velvet one is reduced by 38% right now! It's a great time to stock up on the statement-making set, if you ask me.

