12 Things Food Network's Kate Lee Biegel Swears by for Good BBQs — I Love Her Genius "Burger Station" Hack
Chef Katie Lee Biegel shares a few of her outdoor hosting essentials to help you prepare for Memorial Day and beyond. Consider yourself cookout ready!
Ladies and gentlemen, we are just nine days away from Memorial Day Weekend. That means the clock is ticking — if you're planning to host a BBQ or outdoor gathering, it's time to start preparing in earnest.
I had the chance to speak to none other than celebrity chef Katie Lee Biegel about her outdoor hosting must-haves ahead of the big day. You might know Katie as a co-host on Food Network talk show 'The Kitchen'; the star of 'Beach Bites With Katie Lee' on the Cooking Channel; a cookbook author; a regular guest star on shows like 'Beat Bobby Flay'; and a co-founder of Kind of Wild Wines, a certified organic, vegan, and low-calorie wine brand. But today, you'll also know her as your new favorite outdoor hosting guru, who knows just what you need to throw a successful cook-out or backyard soiree.
Below, you'll find a specially crafted shopping edit built off the back Katie's expert advice. Each of these barbeque-ready items was sourced from the best home decor brands, and some of them were even selected by Katie herself. So if you want to dine like a pro, look no further. But once you're done, of course, I will be expecting an invite to your BBQ — it's really the least you can do after I went through all this trouble...
Katie Lee Biegel's BBQ Shopping Edit
Katie's Must Have
Price: $59
'I have citronella candles everywhere when entertaining outside,' Katie tells me. 'Nothing kills the party vibe more than a bunch of mosquitoes!'
This hand-poured option from Pottery Barn, selected by Katie herself, blends the scent of mosquito-repellent citronella with soothing geranium for the perfect summer smell. And the best part? You can keep the elegant wooden vessel once the candle has burned down.
Price: $5.99
'When it comes to outdoor entertaining, it's really important to think about lighting,' Katie tells me. 'The one outdoor sconce on your back porch is not going to cut it.' Instead, she suggests hanging some cafe lights and lighting some candles to illuminate your gathering; she prefers a mix of 'votives, larger candles in hurricane vases, and lanterns.'
This lovely copper brown glass lantern won't do the lighting for you, but add a taper candle and you're set. If you can believe it, it's just $6. You'll want to snag this one before everyone discovers the beauty of H&M Home.
Price: $16.99
Diameter: 10.25"
For serving, Katie mentions she likes to have a 'variety of large white platters' on hand. While it's nothing special this large stoneware plate is neutral enough to use in any setting, affordable enough to buy in bulk, and features a low rim around the edge to keep the plate's contents in place. Win-win-win.
Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf has bought plenty of stoneware plates from H&M Home, and always swears by their quality. 'They last and last, and mine have never faded. They're a bit of an investment, but so worth it in my eyes,' he says.
expert approved
Price: $199
If you're like me, you're probably more worried about the drinks you'll have at your barbeque than the food. 'Always be sure to have plenty of wine,' Katie tells me. It's 'better to have too much than not enough. I have a case of Kind of Wild Rosé on hand at all times in the summer.'
Of course, Rosé should be served chilled. To keep things easy but enjoyable for herself and her guests, Katie says she puts 'open bottles of wine in a large ice bucket' and lets those imbibing serve themselves. For chilling, she recommends this personalizable Mark & Graham bucket with bamboo handles; not only is it made of durable ceramic, but it can hold up to 6 wine bottles.
Picked by Katie
Price: $51.99
Accidents happen, especially outside. So if you can, try investing in some fun and funky acrylic glasses to use while hosting outdoor events.
'When entertaining poolside, we use acrylic glassware to prevent any accidents,' Katie tells me. 'I think it is really fun to use glasses with a playful element, like these pink flamingos.' If these aren't so much your speed, there are plenty of other options on the market. Just find something that screams 'summer' and go with it!
Price: $17.50
Was: $25
For a slightly more affordable, accessible citronella option, I was drawn to this lovely 3-wick candle from Target's Threshold line. This particular item was designed in collaboration with designer Shea McGee, so you know it has that expert seal of approval.
The 3-wick option also just looks a bit more luxurious and stately than its 1-wick counterpart; I'd love to see this on an outdoor coffee table or outdoor dining table. 'Such a pretty citronella candle and works perfectly with our outdoor patio decor,' said one reviewer. 'Additionally, seems to deter mosquitoes quite well.'
Price: $90
Katie's summer hosting motto? Work smarter, not harder. Instead of a showstopping but high-maintenance entree, try serving 'salads and sides that can be eaten at room temperature,' she suggests. Add a grilled protein on top and you're set. All the glamour, but half the work. As for the type of salad, Katie has some advice there, too. 'I make my corn and farro salad all summer long,' she says. 'It has all the flavors of summer, using my favorite summer produce, corn and tomatoes. It makes the perfect side.' I can only imagine how delectable such a colorful salad would look in this mouth-blown glass bowl from LSA.
Burger station hack
Price: $79.95
This is one of my favorite tips from Katie: 'I like using a bar prep station as a hamburger toppings station, rather than putting out all of the different condiments,' she tells me. What a genius way to save time! Instead of using this station to store lemon wedges or martini olives, toss in some onions and tomatoes and call it a day. This Williams Sonoma option is also dishwasher safe.
expert approved
Price: $63.96
Was: $79.95
Every grillmaster needs the proper tools; how else will they whip up burgers and dogs with such efficiency? Katie recommends this set in particular to 'make the job easier.' With a total of 50 5-star reviews, it's easy to see why. It comes with a turner, a fork, a basting brush, grill cleaner, and tongs, all of which fit inside a sleek black canvas carrying case. Just note — hand washing is recommended.
Price: $34.95
Katie mentioned loving the look and utilty of large candles in hurricane vases for outdoor events, so I picked out this absolutely stunning option from CB2 to match. I love the smoked amber color and the subtle ombre (plus the 453 positive reviews are nothing to shake a stick at, either).
This would make for a great centerpiece in lieu of flowers!
Price: $35
Capacity: 188oz.
For more of a summery serving bowl, I went with this $35, 188oz option from Target's Threshold imprint. With plenty of customer reviews and a 4.5/5-star rating, it was almost a no-brainer to include; I just love the down-home look of a wooden serving bowl. Plus, this one in particular looks big enough to serve upwards of 4 people at once, so you needn't dirty another dish. That makes all the difference when hosting.
Price: $149
Months ago, I deemed this polished aluminum bucket to be one of the best wine chillers on the market. The crinkled metal look is so high-end and luxe, while the chrome finish plays perfectly into one of the biggest trends of the year. I know it's a bit more expensive, but if you want a wine bucket that keeps your drinks cold and functions as a piece of decor, this is it.
What is the ultimate tip for the summer host?
To me, summer is the best season to host. Everything is so much easier when you can use the outdoors to your advantage. Katie feels the same way. 'If you're relaxed, your guests will be too,' she says of her ultimate BBQ hosting tip. 'Summer is the time that the etiquette police go away, and you can be more relaxed in your entertaining style.'
She's right — it's much easier to throw a few burgers on the grill than it is to spatchcock a chicken for a winter dinner party. It's much easier to chill a few beers and a bottle of wine than it is to prep a vat of mulled wine. And you should never underestimate the power of a good pair of string lights, particularly in the summer months. All that to say — remember to have fun.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
5 Trends in Home Audio That Make Listening to Music at Home So Much Better Now
Home audio has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years. Here are some things to look out for for your home.
By Alan Martin Published
-
Satin Vs Flat Paint — Which Finish to Use Where, and Which Decorating Experts Prefer
At a glance, there might not be feel like a huge difference between satin and matte paint, but when used in the right ways, you'll notice the effects
By Portia Carroll Published