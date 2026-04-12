There are many decisions you'll have to make when you put your home on the market, and whether or not you'll invest in a house stager is likely to be far from the top of your list. But some experts argue it could just be your secret weapon for surviving the housing market.

If you've indulged in any of the countless real estate reality TV shows that have taken over our streaming platforms, you've already encountered the idea of a house stager. And, equally likely is that you've spent some time questioning what exactly it is that they do. On our TVs, they can sometimes be portrayed as having a relatively minor role, but, in reality, the job is far more considered and far more complex than Netflix would have you believe — and can actually be the very thing that helps you reach that goal price in record time.

So, whether you've already taken your house to market or you're in the lead-up to doing so, we're here to help you figure out whether a house stager is really worth it and whether it should be considered along with things that add value to your home in order to help you sell it.

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What Is a House Stager?

Staging a home is about bringing it to its full potential, while appealing to as many people as possible. (Image credit: Eric Ho. Design: Gunter & Co)

The job of a home stager is, in short, to make the property as appealing as possible to prospective buyers. Unlike interior designers, the skill of a stager lies more in mass appeal than it does in personal style.

As Tim Murray, the co-founder of home staging company Folio, says, "Home staging is the process of presenting a house at its absolute best whilst seamlessly appealing to as many different demographics of buyers as possible, and it is essentially a property marketing tool."

It's all about finding the layout and styling that people can most easily project their own lives upon. A well-staged home is one that anyone could envision themselves living in, something that can be harder to achieve than it may seem.

This will be done in many different ways, including "getting rid of personal and distracting items, improving the flow of the house from room to room, and rearranging a room," lists Ben Mizes, a real estate agent and president of Clever Real Estate. He adds, "Stagers may even bring in rented furniture and decor to help improve the visuals and make it feel move-in ready."

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Because of this, the undertaking of a stager will be entirely dependent on the property itself.

Tim Murray Co-Founder of Folio Tim started his property career after graduating from university in 1999 and predominantly worked in Central London, 15 years of which were spent dealing with the Super-Prime Belgravia market. The knowledge of the London property market Tim gained whilst working in agency has been invaluable in helping establish Folio as a market leader in the Staging Industry. Out of work, Tim enjoys walks with his 4 year old dog, travel, food and wine.

When to Use a Stager

In unfurnished, open-plan homes, staging can help viewers make sense of the space. (Image credit: Studio McGee)

While staging can certainly be helpful, it is by no means essential. There are, however, some circumstances in which a home stager may be a particularly beneficial investment.

"In my experience, I recommend staging for homes that are vacant, have an odd layout, are dated, and for homes that are not showing well in listing photos," suggests Ben. In these homes, staging can help bring a home to its full potential, allowing visitors the chance to see the home at its best, rather than judging the property solely on its downfalls.

Even if your home doesn't fit in any of these categories, if you're entering a particularly tough housing market, it can be the very thing that makes your home stand out, increase your curb appeal, and sell your house quickly. As Ben explains, "Staging can also be very beneficial in very competitive markets to help increase the speed at which a home is sold and to help improve the increases in offer amounts."

A stager will create a more cohesive, intentional look than your home would otherwise have, which can help make it stand out more to prospective buyers, especially in listing photographs. "Not only can a well-presented space draw buyers and tenants in from the moment they begin their online search, but it also makes it easier to gauge a property’s size and proportions," says Charlotte Hodges-Peck from Savills.

When Is a Stager Unnecessary?

There's nothing wrong with a home with some personality; it can often work in your favor. (Image credit: Colin Way. Design: mera Studio Architects)

Equally, the experts agree that in other cases, a stager won't hold as many benefits, and you'd likely be better off without one.

Of course, if your home is already tastefully designed, with a clear interior design style, there's no need to bring in a stager. Any last-minute touch-ups or spruces could easily be done yourself, or, as Ben notes, "If the home is in a price range with strong demand, it is likely that buyers will overlook any purely cosmetic presentation. In that case, decluttering, minor touch-ups, and strong photography may be sufficient."

On the other end of the spectrum, though, Tim says, "If a property is in need of total refurbishment, then I would probably say that is an example of when it isn't necessary to stage."

Expert Tips for Using a House Stager

Don't feel pressured to stage your whole home, just the living room and entryway will suffice. (Image credit: Joshua McHugh. Design: Annie Leslau)

Working with a stager can make the entire process of selling your home feel more seamless and successful — as long as you know what you're looking for.

Selecting a good house stager is, in many ways, more complicated than choosing an interior designer. You'll have to overlook your personal style, no matter how unnatural that may feel. As Ben explains, "When searching for a good home stager, find someone who has a solid catalog, has worked in your area for several years, and has experience to know who the target buyer is for that home."

The ideal candidate will have a strong grasp of the market and the type of people that will be viewing your home, and will know how to adapt their designs to reflect that audience.

"A good staging company will have a broad range of jobs they can show you and also provide a list of suppliers they use," adds Tim. "For example, we use The White Company bedding and bathroom accessories in 90% of our projects. It's important that the stock they are proposing to use is in good condition and will enhance the property they are working on."

In this field, transparency is crucial, and you should be wary of companies that push you to stage your entire home when much of it could be fixed with a quick declutter. As Charlotte explains, "You don’t need to do the whole house. Focus on the ‘decision maker’ rooms, such as the entrance hall and the rooms in which people spend the majority of their time." So long as your primary spaces are in good condition, you can get away with a less pristine finish in your other rooms.

In terms of timing, Ben says, "The optimal moment for hiring a staging professional is before the listing photographs. Since buyers typically view the listings and photos before visiting the home, the marketing presentation should begin at the home."

A strong listing can set you up for success, making your home immediately appealing to potential buyers. This process doesn't need to take months, either. Tim says, "We can usually turn round a job within 2-3 weeks of visiting the property; however, the more notice we have, the better."

While a stager can certainly help make your home more appealing, there are also plenty of staging tricks for a home that you don't have to hire someone else to do for you.

Ultimately, the question of whether or not a stager is worth it will come down to your own priorities — they may help you get your house sold faster, but they don't come cheap, so it's all about whether it's a worthy investment for you.

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