10 Feng Shui Dining Room Rules That Will Make Your Space Naturally Feel So Much More Comfortable

As a space that's utilized multiple times a day, every single day, it's hard to deny that the dining room is the heart of any home. While its primary use may be to share meals, this room typically grows to hold memories that go beyond just splitting plates with loved ones.

Now, there are plenty of Feng Shui principles that can take your dining room from simple to streamlined. So when you have the opportunity to intersperse the area with energy that will only multiply the positive vibes of the space, why turn it down?

Bring in harmony and elevate the ambiance of your dining room in one go with the help of these brilliant tips from expert practitioners. Now, let's get to Feng Shui-ing.

1. Comfortable Seating Is Key

Balanced seating that's lounge-worthy is a win in the Feng Shui books. (Image credit: Ema Peter. Design: Haeccity Studio Architecture)

Amanda Sophia, founder of the International Feng Shui School, tells us that one Feng Shui dining room tip that no one should skip is comfortable seating.

We're all about chic comfortability and can't argue with the appeal of cozy seating but the value of restful dining furniture goes beyond just eating at ease.

"In Feng Shui, a supportive chair back represents 'mountain energy', helping you feel safe and grounded," she explains. "I recommend using padded chairs with good back support to promote comfort and stability."

So if you happen to be revisiting your dining room ideas for a potential spruce, keep in mind that you can't go wrong with furniture that's as cute as it is comfy.

Amanda Sophia Social Links Navigation Founder of the International Feng Shui School Amanda Sophia is a Feng Shui expert with over 20 years of experience and more than 30,000 clients served. She founded the International Feng Shui School which offers various training programs. She creates a safe space for individuals to explore and heal, encouraging them to embrace their inner magic, nurture themselves and their loved ones, create a sacred home through Feng Shui, and cultivate the ultimate forms of self-love while building a brand new career.

2. Choose the Right Table Material

Investing in a dining table crafted with quality is one you'll never regret. (Image credit: Alanna Hale. Design: Leo Cesareo Design)

Have you ever given a second thought to the material your dining table is crafted from? If your answer is a solid no, then this is one question you might want to lend attention to the next time you're in the market for one.

In Amanda's dining room Feng Shui expertise, she finds that dining table material can significantly impact the energy in your home. Since earthy elements are intrinsically linked to Feng Shui, it comes as no surprise that wooden tables are ideal. As she notes, the wood contributes to a grounding, warm, and welcoming atmosphere.

"Try to stay away from dining tables made from plastic as they're too artificial and stone since they can be overly heavy," she notes. "Also avoid glass as it can feel precarious and cold or sterile metal, too." Yes, we've already answered the question as to whether glass tables are bad Feng Shui.

3. Keep The Space Clutter-Free

Subjecting your entertainment space to clutter is a major faux pas. (Image credit: Mike Van Tassell. Design: OAD Interiors)

If you've taken on the task of decluttering room by room but have neglected your dining space, now's probably a good time to get this task out of the way during your next chore day. Not only to achieve a satisfyingly tidy home environment but also because it could be disrupting the energy in your home.

According to Feng Shui expert Jan Cisek, keeping the dining area clean and clutter-free promotes a peaceful and enjoyable eating experience.

"Unused or broken items should be removed from the dining table, and excess furniture or objects that obstruct movement should be stored away," he shares. "Free space allows the chi (energy) to flow smoothly, creating a more harmonious environment."

Jan Cisek Social Links Navigation Feng Shui expert Jan Cisek, FSSA, MSc (environmental psychology), is a world-leading Feng Shui expert with over 40 years of experience and he’s currently a PhD researcher in Feng Shui. His holistic approach integrates classical Feng Shui, modern practices, and environmental psychology, offering comprehensive, evidence-based, practical solutions tailored to personal and business needs.

4. Incorporate Good Lighting for Warm Energy

Warm lighting goes beyond simply perfecting your dining ambiance. (Image credit: Mike Van Tassell. Design: OAD Interiors)

When it comes to planning your dining room lighting ideas, you might want to consider selecting lights that benefit the energy flow of the room.

"Harsh overhead lights should be avoided and instead, dim lights can be used to soften the mood," says Jan. "Also remember that lighting should be gentle and adjustable, so consider installing dimmer switches to modify brightness according to the occasion."

All in all, he reveals that soft, warm lighting, such as chandeliers or pendant lights, creates an inviting ambiance. And we can't see why we would go any other route.

5. Bring In a Mirror for Enhanced Energy

If there's one accessory worth bringing into your dining room, it's a statement mirror. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

You can't go without decorating with mirrors in any home. But if you asked us which room would be at the top of our mirror gifting list, the dining room probably wouldn't have been our answer — although Jan points out that it definitely should be.

He explains that arranging a mirror to reflect a dining table is a popular Feng Shui practice, as it is believed to double the abundance and enhance prosperity. The reflection of food symbolizes nourishment and wealth, reinforcing a sense of gratitude and fulfillment.

"It is essential to ensure the mirror is clean, unbroken, and placed at a height that fully captures the table without cutting off its reflection," warns Jan. "Also, avoid mirrors that reflect clutter or sharp corners, as they can amplify negative energy instead of promoting harmony."

6. Treat Your Table to a Fresh Centerpiece

An idyllic dining room is incomplete in the absence of a fresh centerpiece. (Image credit: Kirsten Francis. Design: DATE Interiors)

We're all for chic table centerpieces. So you can only imagine how delighted we were to hear that depending on the elements showcased as the focal feature of the table, introducing a centered decorative element is a major Feng Shui do.

Known to symbolize abundance and health, Jan suggests enhancing the dining table’s appeal by introducing a bowl of fresh fruit. He explains that each type of fruit carries specific connotations. "For example, apples represent friendship, pears attract positive energy, peaches signify health, and oranges denote prosperity," he says.

Now, if you're not really into decorating with fruit, Jan tells us you can always swap them for a vase full of fresh flowers instead. "Just remember to steer clear of dried flowers," he warns. "As they represent decay, dead energy, and stagnation."

7. Make Mindful Color Choices

As you thumb through paint swatches, remember that less is more. (Image credit: Shiraz Jalami)

Now, when it comes to picking out dining room colors, Feng Shui hosts a take that truly makes complete sense.

As per the Chinese practice, Amanda points out that the aim of the game is to create a convivial environment that does not distract from the primary goal of the space — feasting.

"Keep away from bright, fast-moving colors like red and yellow, which can overstimulate and disrupt digestion," she says. "Alternatively, indulge in grounding, earthy tones that encourage relaxation and slow, mindful eating."

8. Position Your Table Towards a View

Dinner with a view? That's a combination that will never go out of style. (Image credit: Future)

Along the creative journey of designing a dining room, prioritizing a view in this space can be quite a tricky task. Especially since windows can sometimes be few and far to come by.

However, if there's even the slightest chance you can angle your dining table towards a tranquil view, you'll get gold stars from Feng Shui practitioners everywhere.

"I love positioning my dining table to face a beautiful view, such as a window or even a piece of artwork depicting nature," says Amanda. "If there’s no window, use artwork featuring mountains for stability or oceans for flow to create a calming or inspiring visual focal point."

9. Get Your Table Shape Right

Ditch sharp lines and go for curved edges for free flowing chi. (Image credit: Read Mckendree. Design: Chango & Co)

In the world of Feng Shui, the shape of your dining table can dictate the energy that graces your space. Curious to know which shape works best? Well, Amanda suggests opting for round or oval dining tables to promote better communication and energy flow.

"Avoid rectangular tables with sharp corners, as they can hinder interaction among diners and create 'poison arrows' which is essentially the Feng Shui term for negative energy," she says. "Additionally, round tables also ensure everyone is seated equally, fostering connection and mindful eating."

So if you're debating round vs rectangle dining tables and can't seem to decipher which works best, it might be best to lean towards the former shape for better indoor energy.

10. Introduce Live Energy with Houseplants

A touch of live foliage makes a world of difference. (Image credit: Natalie Dinham. Design: A Rum Fellow)

While Feng Shui plants are usually peppered around a home, dining rooms rarely get to experience the flourish of fresh foliage. And if you ask Amanda, they're not meant to be missing out.

"Add plants to the dining room to enhance chi (energy) and promote upward growth," she guides. "Plants also improve air quality by releasing oxygen and absorbing carbon dioxide so they're always a welcome addition."

If you're looking for dining room houseplant recommendations, peace lilies, jade plants, lucky bamboo, and ficus plants are all great choices.

FAQs

What Color Is Lucky for a Dining Room?

According to Feng Shui expert Hannah Yang, shades of red or purple are great for a dining room. "Red stimulates hunger and conversation which is perfect for the room where you gather to enjoy meals with friends and family," she explains. "Since the dining area is considered to represent wealth and prosperity, purple is also a great color."

When it comes to picking the right shade, she urges homeowners to think 'royal' purple and other rich swatches that tend to be associated with wealth.

Hannah Yang Social Links Navigation Feng Shui expert and licensed psychologist Hannah Yang is an expert in all things abundance and the law of attraction. Her services include business and leadership consulting, coaching on abundance and manifestation, Feng Shui, and space clearing. She has also created Balanced Awakening, a successful group psychotherapy practice, and in the process has learned that she possesses many skills beyond the world of psychotherapy. Most of all, she loves empowering others to live in the context of abundance.

What Shape Should a Dining Room Table Be in Feng Shui?

According to Hannah, there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to the shape of your dining room table. However, she does find that one of the better options is a round table.

She explains that this will prevent any sharp edges from cutting or breaking up the prosperous energy of the room. "A more traditional rectangular table works, too, though," she reassures. "Just make sure the 'head' of the household sits in a power position at the table, typically at the far corner from the door and preferably at the head of the table."

You can always throw out the rule book and fashion your dining room without any specific guidelines. But if the result you wish for is a holistic living space, we find that utilizing Feng Shui to design this space is far more rewarding.

So a word of advice? Whenever your dining room calls out to you for a spruce or even a total overhaul, keep Feng Shui in mind and watch as your home experience improves for the better.