These are the 4 Best Scents to Revitalize Your Space and Breathe New Life Into Your Home

Fragrance is an important part of any home. Whether you notice it or not, it informs your feelings toward a space, and how your guests view it too. Different notes invoke different emotions and even physical responses - some induce relaxation and sleepiness, while others have a more invigorating effect.

In the first month of 2024, it's these revitalizing scents that we're looking for to enliven our space and set the tone for the year ahead, but finding the right aroma for each space in your home can be difficult. With the wide variety of scents out there, with varying degrees of complexities, it's an overwhelming market, and every room of the home needs a nuanced scent to create the right atmosphere.

Revitalizing, invigorating, and mood-boosting aromas are best suited for welcoming or convivial areas - think entryways, kitchens, and hallways - and the positive feelings associated with them are exactly what I want to bring into my home in 2024. Here I spoke to scent experts on what makes this kind of energizing aroma, and what I should be looking out for to make the home smell amazing.

1. Cedar

(Image credit: Earl of East)

Whether you're partial to a scented candle or prefer the convenience of a plug-in air freshener, look out for cedar-infused fragrances for the most revitalizing effects. 'At the start of a new year we like to incorporate uplifting scents into our environments to help set both a positive and energizing tone,' says Niko Dafkos, co-founder of luxury fragrance brand Earl of East. When selecting a home fragrance with these qualities there are certain notes to look out for, one of them being cedar.'

Cedarwood is prominent in the Earl of East Atlas Cedar collection, the perfect January revitalization. According to Niko, it has a warm and comforting aroma that can evoke feelings of stability and strength. 'This makes it a great choice for setting a grounded and positive tone,' he explains. Unlike other invigorating scents listed here, this one lends itself well to a cozy winter feel given its notes aren't too fresh or zesty.

2. Citrus

When you think of energizing fragrance, citrus is the first thing that comes to mind. For 2024 we're prioritizing these zingy scents to keep us and our home feeling vibrant and uplifted. On its own citrusy scents can be overpowering, however when paired with more grounding notes they create a wonderfully light and invigorating scent that we love in the home, especially in places like the kitchen and home office.

Simone Voss, scent expert and founder of luxury fragrance brand Mr Voss, suggests selecting a fragrance with citrus to wake up the home. 'We propose Signor Casanova,' Simone says. 'This scent opens with sweet citrus notes of Armoise, Bergamot, Grapefruit, and Lime and is the quintessential combination for a crisp, fresh and uplifting fragrance.'

When looking for a citrusy home fragrance, look for complimentary notes of conifer and cyprus, as well as labdanum, patchouli, and tonka bean. This will add depth and sophistication for a sense of elegance throughout your space.

3. Eucalyptus

(Image credit: Layered Lounge)

Eucalyptus is the perfect scent if you're looking to start afresh this January. 'The clean and invigorating scent of eucalyptus is known to promote a sense of clarity and vitality, making it a great choice for a fresh start,' says Niko. It's a unique fragrance that will instantly captivate your guests.

The fragrance is an ideal choice for bathrooms too, given its aromatherapy credentials. If you're looking to create an uplifting spa-like bathroom experience, try eucalyptus room sprays or even bundles of the fresh stuff to hang in your shower. It will come alive with steam and fill the room with an energizing fragrance. 'We think it’s wonderful any day of the week, but particularly so on sleepy weekday mornings,' says Niko.

4. Bergamot

'To energize your space in the new year, consider using refreshing scents throughout your home,' says Ciello Tuazon, senior director of global product innovation at New York brand Malin + Goetz. 'Opt for bright, citrus notes such as bergamot to uplift and invigorate the senses.'

Ciello explains that Malin+Goetz' bergamot scent brings new dimensions to this apothecary staple. 'It's known to uplift and energize the mind and body across a range of body care, candles, and fragrances for a refreshing and elevated experience,' she says. Pair with more gentle aromas like lavender to benefit from the scent-scaping effects.

When picking your next home fragrance look out for these four scents to create a totally invigorating and revitalizing mood that compliments home in 2024.

