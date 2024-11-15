Hint: You Don't Have to Help With Cooking to Be Considered a Good Guest — Here's What to Bring to Friendsgiving Instead

The weeks preceding Thanksgiving are the heart of fall. There's still pumpkins on the porch, and colorful leaves on the trees before December arrives and the narrative shifts to all things Christmas. But there's something even more precious in the weeks leading up Thanksgiving: the unofficial, but undeniably-loved holiday that is Friendsgiving.

If you've found yourself with an invitation this year, and are wondering what to bring to Friendsgiving — especially if you're not the greatest cook — there are plenty of thoughtful ways to lend a hand.

A fabulous dinner party is, of course, a lot to do with the company (that's you!), but it's also heavily influenced by the way you dress the table. So why not find a gift idea for design lovers that does both? I'm thinking pretty and practical pieces like colorful glassware, stylish napkins, or crafted candles that can go straight on the table and be enjoyed by all.

As an avid lover — and thrower — of dinner parties, as well as an interiors-obsessed soon-to-be guest myself, here are a list of things I'm planning to bring to Friendsgiving this year, rather than a home-cooked meal (because, no one wants that. Trust me.)

What to Bring to Friendsgiving

Michael Aram Harvest Vine Serving Set View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $110/set of 2 Serving utensils are a gift for hosts that I have honestly never thought of before, but I think is absolutely genius. I love to host a dinner party, but there have been countless moments when I have everything set and we're ready to eat, but nothing to actually serve the food with. These golden harvest serving utensils make for a stunning tablescape detail, and will be a stylish life-saver if your host is anything like me and likely down a few serving spoons! Jo Malone Home Roasted Chestnut Candle View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $82 Though it may seem like an obvious gift choice, you can truly never go wrong with a candle. The best candles will slowly burn throughout the whole evening and fill the room with holiday cheer. This roasted chestnut candle from Jo Malone is perfect to bring in the cozy fall vibes, but of course, will be a scent your host can burn through the Christmas season as well. Eve Coupe Dessert Glass View at CB2 Price: $6.95/each Dessert glasses are the Friendsgiving gift even your host won't know they needed. After everyone has cooked and enjoyed the feast that is a Thanksgiving dinner, the last thing anyone wants to do is immediately start dish washing to make room for dessert. Showing up with a set of dessert coupes shows you are the guest that thinks ahead. Plus, they're dishwasher safe! Classic Stripe Apron in Green View at Williams Sonoma Price: $29.95 An apron is the perfect hosting gift to bring to a Friendsgiving. If the plan is to hang out while the cooking begins, this is a gift that can start off the night and make the host feel extra special. You can never go wrong with a classic stripe pattern, it will last you through every season. Plus, you can get the apron personalized with a name or monogram for only an extra $15! Morgan Wine Glasses in Pink View at Anthropologie Price: $56/set of 4 Pink and other bright colors are one of this year's best unexpected holiday table trends, and what better way to celebrate than by bring a dash of this festive hue along for Friendsgiving? While, your host may have their perfect tablescape all planned out, there is always room for more wine glasses! Though I am a fan of pink, this glass style comes in a range of different colors, too, so you can pick what is best for your party. And it goes without saying that wine glasses will be a gift to use throughout the coming year. Fluted Taper Candles View at Anthropologie Price: $30/set of 4 As the fun of Friendsgiving burns on through the evening, so will the candles in the centerpiece. Bringing a set of stylish, fresh candles for the host will not only come in handy, but will create a fun moment to join in the magic of the evening. You cannot go wrong with solid-colored candles, but the fluted detail in these gives them just enough chic detail. 'What Would You Do?' Tabletopics Game View at Amazon Price: $25 A dinner party game is always a lively addition to table conversation. This set is full of conversation starters to spark lively debates about sticky situations. The topics included in the deck are lighthearted, outlandish, silly, and even possibly deep. When you are at a table full of friends, a good laugh is is absolutely priceless. Bringing the cards to kickstart the serious and silly conversations is a thoughtful Friendsgiving detail. Plus, the clear case included with this pack, will look stylish sitting on a bookshelf until the next occasion arises. Cheers Embroidered Cocktail Coasters Napkins View at Etsy Price: $26.61/set of 4 Cocktail napkins are the cherry-on-top of well-decorated table. Friendsgiving is all about coming together with your most cherished people and celebrating, and these 'Cheers' embroidered cocktail coasters from Etsy mirror that vibe. The brown embroidery has a very fall feel, and is a neutral choice to pair with any table setting. Bringing cocktail napkins says "I want to bring some stylish fun, but I also care about protecting your table," and that's a good guest. Cozy Cocoon Fringed Throw Blanket in Neutral Plaid View at Anthropologie Price: $88 If you are looking for a gift more specifically for the host, this cozy fall throw comes in a multitude of colors. Now this may be a bit of an unexpected host gift option, but I think it is the perfect way to say thank you for all your hard work. After the Friendsgiving table has been cleared, it is time to curl up on the couch and turn on a good movie (the first Christmas movie of the season perhaps?). Anthro is calling this blanket the throw version of "the perfect sweater," and that sounds perfectly soft to me.